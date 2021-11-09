Slow Shipping Costs Ye's Yeezy Brand Nearly $1M

The company was sued for false advertising over shipping.

Nov 9th, 2021
Associated Press
In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rapper and fashion mogul Ye’s high-end clothing company Yeezy has agreed to pay $950,000 to settle a lawsuit over slow shipping to customers.
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper and fashion mogul Ye's high-end clothing company Yeezy agreed Monday to pay $950,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by four California district attorneys over slow shipping to customers.

The suit brought last month by the district attorneys of Los Angeles, Sonoma, Napa and Alameda counties alleged that Yeezy had engaged in false advertising about its shipping and had violated state law by failing to send online orders within 30 days.

Last month, a judge approved a request from the artist formerly known as Kanye West legally changed his name to Ye.

He designs and sells sneakers under the Yeezy brand in collaboration with Adidas. The company also makes and sells clothes. Adidas was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

An email sent seeking comment from Yeezy was not immediately returned.

The settlement includes $800,000 in civil penalties to the district attorneys offices, $50,000 in restitution to a state consumer protection fund, and $100,000 in investigative costs.

