Siemens Buying Electronics Supply Chain Provider for $700 Million

Pasadena-based Supplyframe will become “the nucleus of Siemens’ digital marketplace strategy.”

May 26th, 2021
Mike Hockett
I Stock 587779168
iStock

Technology conglomerate Siemens is strengthening its electronic supply chain, announcing May 17 that the Germany-based company is acquiring design-to-source provider Supplyframe for $700 million.

Supplyframe says its artificial intelligence-based technology solutions connect the entire electronics value chain from concept to application. The Pasadena, California-based company was founded in 2003 and has offices in the U.S., China, France, Serbia, and the U.K.

The deal is scheduled to close during the fourth quarter of this year. 

Siemens said the transaction complements its industrial software portfolio and boosts its capabilities for small- and mid-size customers in electronic design automation and printed circuit boards.

According to Siemens, Supplyframe’s client ecosystem includes more than 10 million professionals in engineering and supply chains around the world. The company is expected to act as “the nucleus of Siemens’ digital marketplace strategy.”

Supplyframe is expected to generate 2021 full-year revenue of about $70 million. Siemens had 2020 full-year revenue of nearly $70 billion.

More in Supply Chain
eBook: Secrets of Rock Star CFOs
Sponsored
eBook: Secrets of Rock Star CFOs
Secrets of Rockstar CFOs is a new ebook based upon conversations with dozens of elite CFOs, from Silicon Valley startups to Fortune 500 multinationals.
Apr 5th, 2021
I Stock 628596406
Produce Association: Industry Facing Wood Pallet Crisis
The United Fresh Produce Association says due to spiked lumber costs, the price of pallets is up by as much as 400 percent compared to pre-pandemic.
May 21st, 2021
The CMA CGM Marco Polo makes it way toward the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal as seen from Bayonne, N.J., Thursday, May 20, 2021. When the CMA CGM Marco Polo docks in New Jersey Thursday it will set a record for the largest container ship ever to visit the East Coast, a reflection both of the New York/New Jersey port system's multibillion-dollar efforts to accommodate larger ships and of the surging demand nationwide for products as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.
Largest Container Ship Hits East Coast
Ports are seeing a surge.
May 21st, 2021
Plastic
20 Companies Responsible for Half of World’s Single-Use Plastic
And a pair of U.S. companies leads the way.
May 20th, 2021
A man walks into Central Station next to Canadian National headquarters in Montreal on Nov. 26, 2019.
CN Says It's Still Committed to $33.6B Railroad Acquisition
It would be the first major railroad merger in more than 20 years.
May 20th, 2021
Logistics Management
How Smarter Use of Data Helps Manufacturers to Achieve Supply Chain Reliability
Here are three ways in which data is helping companies design more reliable supply chains.
May 18th, 2021
A Canadian National locomotive passes by freight containers at the Canadian National Taschereau yard in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2009. Canadian National sweetened its offer to buy Kansas City Southern railroad Thursday, May 13, 2021, and derailed rival Canadian Pacific’s bid for the railroad that handles traffic in the United States and Mexico.
Regulators Deal Blow to Proposed Rail Deal
The STB has said it will review any deal involving Kansas City Southern carefully to determine if it would enhance competition and serve the public interest.
May 18th, 2021
Mini-Circuits is a leader in radio frequency (RF), microwave and millimeter-wave components and systems, offering a huge portfolio of RF components.
Digi-Key Announces New Partnership with Mini-Circuits
Mini-Circuits designs and manufactures radio frequency, microwave and millimeter-wave components and systems.
May 17th, 2021
In this April 2, 2021, file photo train consists are formed at Norfolk and Southern Railroad's Conway Yard in Conway, Pa. Even as railroads are operating longer and longer freight trains that can stretch for two miles or more, the companies have drastically reduced staffing levels, prompting unions to warn that moves meant to increase profits could endanger safety and even result in disasters.
Rail Industry Defends Safety Record Amid Staffing Cuts
More than 22% of the jobs at railroads Union Pacific, CSX and Norfolk Southern have been eliminated since 2017.
May 17th, 2021
A tugboat with a barge attached sits near a boat ramp at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Millington, Tenn. A crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Tennessee and Arkansas has shut down Mississippi River traffic near Memphis, forcing tugs that are hauling barges to wait until they receive clearance that it's safe to pass under the closed bridge.
Mississippi River Traffic Reopens Under Damaged Bridge
More than 45 tug boats hauling about 700 barges had been idled, waiting for clearance.
May 14th, 2021
A Canadian National locomotive goes through the Canadian National Taschereau yard in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2009. Canadian National sweetened its offer to buy Kansas City Southern railroad Thursday, May 13, 2021, and derailed rival Canadian Pacific’s bid for the railroad that handles traffic in the United States and Mexico.
Canadian National Ups Offer for Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern has been holding talks with two Canadian suitors since last month.
May 14th, 2021
Asset Management
3 Ways Procurement Benefits from Digital Transformation
Connected processes deliver real-time information for a more thorough understanding of what is really happening, while also reducing inbound supply risks.
May 13th, 2021