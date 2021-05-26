Ship Fire Rages for 6th Day

Some of the fallen containers containing chemicals are believed to have sunk.

May 26th, 2021
Bharatha Mallawarachi
In this photo provided by Sri Lanka Air Force, smoke rises from the container vessel MV X-Press Pearl engulfed in flames off Colombo port, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. An explosion occurred Tuesday on a ship anchored off Sri Lanka's capital on which a fire had been burning for several days, prompting the evacuation of all crew members, officials said.
In this photo provided by Sri Lanka Air Force, smoke rises from the container vessel MV X-Press Pearl engulfed in flames off Colombo port, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. An explosion occurred Tuesday on a ship anchored off Sri Lanka's capital on which a fire had been burning for several days, prompting the evacuation of all crew members, officials said.
Sri Lanka Air Force via AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A fire on a container ship carrying chemicals raged off Sri Lanka for a sixth day Wednesday and India sent vessels to help douse the blaze, officials said.

Five tugboats are fighting the fire, aided by a Sri Lankan navy ship anchored nearby. The fire has spread to the quarterdeck where the ship’s bridge is located, navy spokesman Indika de Silva said.

Crewmembers, salvage workers and firefighters evacuated the ship Tuesday after an explosion. Several containers also tumbled into the sea.

Aerial photos released by Sri Lanka’s air force on Tuesday showed the vessel engulfed in flames and thick smoke. High winds intensified the blaze, Silva said.

The “ship is now poised with a starboard list (leaning to the right) due to the rough seas caused by the prevailing bad weather," the navy said in a statement.

Some of the fallen containers are believed to have sunk, it said, while cautioning fishing boats to avoid the area.

India has deployed three ships, one tugboat and a Dornier aircraft to help firefighting and pollution control on the request of Sri Lankan authorities, the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka said. The first vessel arrived in the capital Colombo on Tuesday night.

The MV X-Press Pearl was anchored about 9.5 nautical miles (18 kilometers) northwest of Colombo and waiting to enter its port when the fire began six days ago.

The navy believes the fire was caused by chemicals being transported on the Singapore-flagged ship. The ship was carrying 1,486 containers, including 25 tons of nitric acid and other chemicals that were loaded at the port of Hazira, India, on May 15.

The vessel’s 25-member crew includes Philippine, Chinese, Indian and Russian nationals.

X-Press Feeders, which owns and operates the ship, confirmed the crew was safe and said it would work closely with Sri Lankan authorities and emergency services to extinguish the blaze and save the vessel and its cargo.

It said specialized firefighting equipment arrived from Europe and would also join the salvaging operations.

More in Supply Chain
Mb 102 Thumb
ISM: 2021 US Manufacturing Revenue to Grow 7.2%
That’s a sizable gain from a 1.3% decline recorded in 2020.
May 21st, 2021
I Stock 628596406
Produce Association: Industry Facing Wood Pallet Crisis
The United Fresh Produce Association says due to spiked lumber costs, the price of pallets is up by as much as 400 percent compared to pre-pandemic.
May 21st, 2021
The CMA CGM Marco Polo makes it way toward the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal as seen from Bayonne, N.J., Thursday, May 20, 2021. When the CMA CGM Marco Polo docks in New Jersey Thursday it will set a record for the largest container ship ever to visit the East Coast, a reflection both of the New York/New Jersey port system's multibillion-dollar efforts to accommodate larger ships and of the surging demand nationwide for products as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.
Largest Container Ship Hits East Coast
Ports are seeing a surge.
May 21st, 2021
Plastic
20 Companies Responsible for Half of World’s Single-Use Plastic
And a pair of U.S. companies leads the way.
May 20th, 2021
A man walks into Central Station next to Canadian National headquarters in Montreal on Nov. 26, 2019.
CN Says It's Still Committed to $33.6B Railroad Acquisition
It would be the first major railroad merger in more than 20 years.
May 20th, 2021
Logistics Management
How Smarter Use of Data Helps Manufacturers to Achieve Supply Chain Reliability
Here are three ways in which data is helping companies design more reliable supply chains.
May 18th, 2021
A Canadian National locomotive passes by freight containers at the Canadian National Taschereau yard in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2009. Canadian National sweetened its offer to buy Kansas City Southern railroad Thursday, May 13, 2021, and derailed rival Canadian Pacific’s bid for the railroad that handles traffic in the United States and Mexico.
Regulators Deal Blow to Proposed Rail Deal
The STB has said it will review any deal involving Kansas City Southern carefully to determine if it would enhance competition and serve the public interest.
May 18th, 2021
Mini-Circuits is a leader in radio frequency (RF), microwave and millimeter-wave components and systems, offering a huge portfolio of RF components.
Digi-Key Announces New Partnership with Mini-Circuits
Mini-Circuits designs and manufactures radio frequency, microwave and millimeter-wave components and systems.
May 17th, 2021
In this April 2, 2021, file photo train consists are formed at Norfolk and Southern Railroad's Conway Yard in Conway, Pa. Even as railroads are operating longer and longer freight trains that can stretch for two miles or more, the companies have drastically reduced staffing levels, prompting unions to warn that moves meant to increase profits could endanger safety and even result in disasters.
Rail Industry Defends Safety Record Amid Staffing Cuts
More than 22% of the jobs at railroads Union Pacific, CSX and Norfolk Southern have been eliminated since 2017.
May 17th, 2021
A tugboat with a barge attached sits near a boat ramp at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Millington, Tenn. A crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Tennessee and Arkansas has shut down Mississippi River traffic near Memphis, forcing tugs that are hauling barges to wait until they receive clearance that it's safe to pass under the closed bridge.
Mississippi River Traffic Reopens Under Damaged Bridge
More than 45 tug boats hauling about 700 barges had been idled, waiting for clearance.
May 14th, 2021
A Canadian National locomotive goes through the Canadian National Taschereau yard in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2009. Canadian National sweetened its offer to buy Kansas City Southern railroad Thursday, May 13, 2021, and derailed rival Canadian Pacific’s bid for the railroad that handles traffic in the United States and Mexico.
Canadian National Ups Offer for Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern has been holding talks with two Canadian suitors since last month.
May 14th, 2021
Asset Management
3 Ways Procurement Benefits from Digital Transformation
Connected processes deliver real-time information for a more thorough understanding of what is really happening, while also reducing inbound supply risks.
May 13th, 2021