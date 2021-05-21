Kansas City Southern Takes Canadian National's $34B Offer

It provides a bigger price tag than Canadian Pacific's $25 billion offer, but also greater regulatory risks.

May 21st, 2021
Associated Press
A Canadian National Rail locomotive moves through the rail yard in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, on March 29, 2018.
A Canadian National Rail locomotive moves through the rail yard in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, on March 29, 2018.
Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP

NNEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City Southern has abandoned its agreement to be acquired by Canadian Pacific, choosing instead a competing bid from Canadian National Railway with a bigger price tag, but also greater regulatory risks.

The decision Friday comes one day after Canadian Pacific said that it wasn't budging from its initial $25 billion buyout agreement made in March, even after Kansas City Southern said that a richer $33.6 billion bid from Canadian National appeared to be superior.

Canadian Pacific has consistently argued that a tie-up between Kansas City and Canadian National would have trouble getting approved by antitrust regulators and as recently as Thursday, said that it would not boost its original offer. Canadian Pacific has asserted that their combination with Kansas City Southern is most likely to get a green light from regulators.

654 608816c3c14eeBoth Kansas City Southern and Canadian National operate rails that run north and south through the center of the country, which Canadian Pacific believes would create antitrust issues in a merger.

And while Kansas City Southern is the smallest of the major railroads operating in the U.S., its routes that run from Chicago to Laredo, Texas, continue into Mexico, making it extremely desirable for any rival railroad that would seek to own it, as well as a potentially risky bet before regulators.

U.S. regulators haven’t approved any major railroad mergers since the 1990s, and officials have said that any deal involving one of the handful of Class 1 railroads, a group that includes Kansas City Southern, must enhance competition and serve the public interest.

This week, a major Canadian National shareholder urged the railroad to abandon its bid for Kansas City because of regulatory issues, including a procedural setback this week.

On Monday, The Surface Transportation Board rejected Canadian National’s plan to set up a voting trust that would acquire Kansas City Southern and own the railroad while regulators review the deal. The STB said it couldn’t review Canadian National’s plan because it didn’t include a detailed merger agreement. Canadian National said Tuesday that it would resubmit the voting trust plan this week.

It was unclear Friday if the company had resubmitted its plan with the details sought by the STB.

London-based investment firm TCI Fund, which owns nearly 3% of Canadian National, cited uncertainty early this week about whether U.S. regulators would approve the acquisition under rigid rules for railroad mergers that haven’t been tested since they were written 20 years ago.

“There is no way the CN board can have any confidence in how these new rules will be interpreted because they have never been used before,” wrote Chris Hohn, TCI founder and portfolio manager, and Ben Walker, a partner at the firm. The firm also called the deal a “reckless” $2 billion (CN) bet that regulators would approve the merger — the amount Canadian National would owe in breakup fees if the deal falls apart.

TCI is also the biggest shareholder of Canadian Pacific.

Kansas City Southern said Friday that it paid Canadian Pacific a $700 million breakup fee that was included in its acquisition agreement, which is to be reimbursed by Canadian National.

The Surface Transportation Board has said it would consider whether any deal would destabilize the industry and induce more mergers. The board adopted tough rules for major railroad mergers after service problems developed after rail tie-ups in the 1990s.

Kansas City Southern said for each share of its common stock, shareholders will get $200 in cash and 1.129 shares of Canadian National common stock. Kansas City Southern shares rose slightly to $294.90 per share.

In a letter to regulators Friday, Canadian Pacific said that it intended to proceed with its application for its approval to control Kansas City Southern based on its agreement from March.

Based on developments Friday, it appears the fight for control of Kansas City Southern is far from over.

More in Supply Chain
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
Sponsored
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
This new industry playbook gives you the seven actions manufacturers need to take to move their companies in the right direction.
Apr 5th, 2021
Mini-Circuits is a leader in radio frequency (RF), microwave and millimeter-wave components and systems, offering a huge portfolio of RF components.
Digi-Key Announces New Partnership with Mini-Circuits
Mini-Circuits designs and manufactures radio frequency, microwave and millimeter-wave components and systems.
May 17th, 2021
In this April 2, 2021, file photo train consists are formed at Norfolk and Southern Railroad's Conway Yard in Conway, Pa. Even as railroads are operating longer and longer freight trains that can stretch for two miles or more, the companies have drastically reduced staffing levels, prompting unions to warn that moves meant to increase profits could endanger safety and even result in disasters.
Rail Industry Defends Safety Record Amid Staffing Cuts
More than 22% of the jobs at railroads Union Pacific, CSX and Norfolk Southern have been eliminated since 2017.
May 17th, 2021
A tugboat with a barge attached sits near a boat ramp at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Millington, Tenn. A crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Tennessee and Arkansas has shut down Mississippi River traffic near Memphis, forcing tugs that are hauling barges to wait until they receive clearance that it's safe to pass under the closed bridge.
Mississippi River Traffic Reopens Under Damaged Bridge
More than 45 tug boats hauling about 700 barges had been idled, waiting for clearance.
May 14th, 2021
A Canadian National locomotive goes through the Canadian National Taschereau yard in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2009. Canadian National sweetened its offer to buy Kansas City Southern railroad Thursday, May 13, 2021, and derailed rival Canadian Pacific’s bid for the railroad that handles traffic in the United States and Mexico.
Canadian National Ups Offer for Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern has been holding talks with two Canadian suitors since last month.
May 14th, 2021
Asset Management
3 Ways Procurement Benefits from Digital Transformation
Connected processes deliver real-time information for a more thorough understanding of what is really happening, while also reducing inbound supply risks.
May 13th, 2021
Digi-Key Electronics received the Catalog Distributor of the Year 2020 award from Vishay.
Digi-Key Electronics Named Vishay European Catalog Distributor of the Year
The award recognizes Digi-Key’s contributions to revenue, growth, customer count and more.
May 13th, 2021
Drag
Sara Lee Recalls Frozen Pecan Pies
Distributed nationwide, the product may contain undeclared peanuts.
May 13th, 2021
In this July 9, 2018, file photo, an advertisement for Xiaomi is displayed at a subway station in Hong Kong. China’s commerce ministry said Thursday that the removal of Xiaomi Corp. from a U.S. government blacklist was beneficial, a day after the U.S. reversed a ban on U.S. investments in the smartphone maker imposed by former President Donald Trump.
US Reverses Ban on Chinese Smartphone Maker
Xiaomi sued the U.S. government after the Trump administration blacklisted the company in January.
May 13th, 2021
Ford pickup trucks built lacking computer chips are shown in parking lot storage in Dearborn, Mich., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Automakers are cutting production as they grapple with a global shortage of computer chips, and that's making dealers nervous.
Cars Are Scarce, Prices Are Up
The chip shortage goes on.
May 12th, 2021
A customer helps pumping gas at Costco, as other wait in line, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems.
Gas Stations Report Shortages
The shutdown of a hacked pipeline continues to drag on.
May 12th, 2021
This satellite image from Cnes2021, Distribution Airbus DS, shows the cargo ship MV Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt on March 25.
Part of Suez Canal to Be Expanded in Wake of Debacle
Egypt plans to widen and deepen the southern part of the canal, where a stuck vessel closed off the crucial waterway in March.
May 11th, 2021