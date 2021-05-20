CN Says It's Still Committed to $33.6B Railroad Acquisition

It would be the first major railroad merger in more than 20 years.

May 20th, 2021
Josh Funk
A man walks into Central Station next to Canadian National headquarters in Montreal on Nov. 26, 2019.
A man walks into Central Station next to Canadian National headquarters in Montreal on Nov. 26, 2019.
Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Canadian National railroad is indicating it remains committed to its $33.6 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern, despite reservations from one major shareholder and a regulatory setback.

CN CEO JJ Ruest on Wednesday underscored what he sees as the potential benefits of the deal and he believes most of his shareholders support it. He said he is also confident that regulators will eventually approve CN's acquisition of Kansas City Southern, which would be the first major railroad merger in more than 20 years.

“Leave no doubt, CN is very committed to this transaction,” Ruest said at an investor conference.

Canadian National has the edge in the bidding for Kansas City Southern over a rival $25 billion offer from Canadian Pacific. CP has until the end of Thursday to respond after Kansas City Southern's board declared last week it prefers CN's offer.

On Tuesday, shareholder with a nearly 3% stake in Canadian National sent a letter urging CN's board to abandon the deal because of uncertainty about whether U.S. regulators would approve the acquisition. But the shareholder, the London-based investment firm TCI Fund, is also the largest shareholder in Canadian Pacific, so it has a potential conflict of interest.

Canadian National's biggest shareholder, Bill Gates' Cascade Investment, has come out publicly in support of the deal.

Ruest said he’s confident the deal will succeed because it could offer $1 billion in cost and revenue improvements and it would better serve the needs of customers looking to take advantage of growing trade between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Canadian Pacific has said allowing Canadian National and Kansas City Southern to combine would hurt competition.

The Surface Transportation Board has said it will review any deal involving major railroads carefully to determine if it would enhance competition and serve the public interest. Earlier this week, the board initially refused to approve Canadian National’s plan to set up a voting trust that would acquire Kansas City Southern and own the railroad while regulators review the deal. The board said it didn't have a copy of the detailed merger agreement.

More in Supply Chain
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
Sponsored
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
While physical inventory counts are a necessary evil, they don't need to be such a significant burden.
Apr 5th, 2021
A tugboat with a barge attached sits near a boat ramp at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Millington, Tenn. A crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Tennessee and Arkansas has shut down Mississippi River traffic near Memphis, forcing tugs that are hauling barges to wait until they receive clearance that it's safe to pass under the closed bridge.
Mississippi River Traffic Reopens Under Damaged Bridge
More than 45 tug boats hauling about 700 barges had been idled, waiting for clearance.
May 14th, 2021
A Canadian National locomotive goes through the Canadian National Taschereau yard in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2009. Canadian National sweetened its offer to buy Kansas City Southern railroad Thursday, May 13, 2021, and derailed rival Canadian Pacific’s bid for the railroad that handles traffic in the United States and Mexico.
Canadian National Ups Offer for Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern has been holding talks with two Canadian suitors since last month.
May 14th, 2021
Asset Management
3 Ways Procurement Benefits from Digital Transformation
Connected processes deliver real-time information for a more thorough understanding of what is really happening, while also reducing inbound supply risks.
May 13th, 2021
Digi-Key Electronics received the Catalog Distributor of the Year 2020 award from Vishay.
Digi-Key Electronics Named Vishay European Catalog Distributor of the Year
The award recognizes Digi-Key’s contributions to revenue, growth, customer count and more.
May 13th, 2021
Drag
Sara Lee Recalls Frozen Pecan Pies
Distributed nationwide, the product may contain undeclared peanuts.
May 13th, 2021
In this July 9, 2018, file photo, an advertisement for Xiaomi is displayed at a subway station in Hong Kong. China’s commerce ministry said Thursday that the removal of Xiaomi Corp. from a U.S. government blacklist was beneficial, a day after the U.S. reversed a ban on U.S. investments in the smartphone maker imposed by former President Donald Trump.
US Reverses Ban on Chinese Smartphone Maker
Xiaomi sued the U.S. government after the Trump administration blacklisted the company in January.
May 13th, 2021
Ford pickup trucks built lacking computer chips are shown in parking lot storage in Dearborn, Mich., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Automakers are cutting production as they grapple with a global shortage of computer chips, and that's making dealers nervous.
Cars Are Scarce, Prices Are Up
The chip shortage goes on.
May 12th, 2021
A customer helps pumping gas at Costco, as other wait in line, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems.
Gas Stations Report Shortages
The shutdown of a hacked pipeline continues to drag on.
May 12th, 2021
This satellite image from Cnes2021, Distribution Airbus DS, shows the cargo ship MV Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt on March 25.
Part of Suez Canal to Be Expanded in Wake of Debacle
Egypt plans to widen and deepen the southern part of the canal, where a stuck vessel closed off the crucial waterway in March.
May 11th, 2021
In this file photo, workers discharge gas from a truck to supply a gas station with fuel in the Iztapalapa area of Mexico City.
Mexican Judge Rules Against President's Gas Law
The law allowed Mexico's government to seize private gas stations in case of "imminent danger to national security" — and give them to the state-owed Pemex.
May 11th, 2021
A forklift driver loads material for temporary shelters to be sent to India.
Long-Haul Carrier Emirates Shipping Free Aid to India
This should mean major savings for aid groups as airfreight costs have skyrocketed amid the pandemic.
May 10th, 2021