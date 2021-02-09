Huawei Founder Sees No End to US Sanctions

He doubts President Biden will remove regulations that are battering the company's sales.

Feb 9th, 2021
Associated Press
A Huawei corporate building in Vilnius, Lithuania.
A Huawei corporate building in Vilnius, Lithuania.
iStock

BEIJING (AP) — The founder of Huawei said Tuesday he doubts President Joe Biden will remove U.S. sanctions that battered the telecom equipment giant’s smartphone sales but expressed confidence the company can survive.

Speaking in the central city of Taiyuan, Ren Zhengfei said strong sales of network gear and other technology should make up for Huawei's weaker handset business, according to a transcript released by the company.

“We can still survive even without relying on phone sales,” he was quoted as telling reporters.

Huawei Technologies Ltd., China’s first global tech brand, is at the center of conflict with Washington over technology and security. American officials say the maker of network equipment and smartphones might facilitate Chinese spying, an accusation Ren and other executives deny.

Then-President Donald Trump cut off Huawei’s access to U.S. processor chips and other technology needed to make smartphones in 2019. Last year, Trump tightened those curbs by prohibiting suppliers from using U.S. technology to make chips for Huawei designed by its own engineers.

Ren said he expects Biden to consider U.S. chip and other suppliers that are losing billions of dollars in sales to Huawei. But he said it is “very unlikely” Huawei will be removed from the “Entity List.”

“I won’t say it’s impossible, but it’s extremely unlikely. We basically aren’t considering it a possibility,” Ren said.

Huawei sold its lower-priced Honor handset brand last year in an attempt to revive its sales by separating it from U.S. sanctions on the parent company.

Huawei’s smartphone sales, including Honor, fell 22% last year to 188.5 million handsets, according to Canalys. In the fourth quarter, Huawei fell out of the top five global brands for the first time in six years.

Ren, a former military engineer who founded Huawei in 1987, said last year's sales and profits were higher than 2019 but gave no details. Huawei, which is privately held, began reporting financial results a decade ago in an attempt to defuse foreign unease.

Ren was in Taiyuan in the center of China’s coal country for the opening of a mining industry research center. He pointed to mining as an example of an industrial customer for Huawei’s network technology to link devices.

More in Supply Chain
Eus209 Image Of Auto Assembly Ine
Car Part Maker's Tennessee Plant Will Create 240 Jobs
The Spanish manufacturer will reportedly invest $42 million to open a new facility in Chattanooga.
Feb 5th, 2021
In this file photo vehicles sit at a dealership in Denver. Ford Motor Co. lost $1.28 billion last year as it dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.
Ford Loses $1.28B in 2020, Raises EV Spending
It's predicting a return to normal profits in 2021 from gains on its investment in EV startup Rivian, as well as overcoming electronic component shortages.
Feb 5th, 2021
Fortune2021 Feb1 21 Social2
Here's Which Industrial/Electrical Distributors & Suppliers Made Fortune's 2020 Most Admired List
Household names expectedly populated the list, but find out which companies were rated better than others.
Feb 4th, 2021
In this April 9, 2020 photo, employees observe social distancing due to coronavirus, at the entrance of Amazon, in Douai, northern France.
The Biggest Challenges for Amazon's New CEO
After Jeff Bezos steps aside as chief executive this summer, here's the five key challenges facing new leader Andy Jassy.
Feb 4th, 2021
Würth + Atlantic Fasteners Release Image
Würth Industry NA Acquires Atlantic Fasteners
WINA said the move is to support the growth of its new Construction Services division.
Feb 2nd, 2021
Ecommerce Online Shopping Concept 000065535089 Large
Key Components of a Powerful E-Commerce Site
A well-designed site can not only aid in reaching more people, it can also help ensure the evolving needs of existing customers are met.
Feb 2nd, 2021
Ups Delivery 458104397 1255x837
Online Shopping Surge Delivers Record for UPS Revenues
The daily average number of packages delivered rose nearly 11% during the quarter.
Feb 2nd, 2021
I Stock 1175296840
Slight January Slowdown for US Factories
The latest manufacturing PMI was 2 percentage points lower than December's 28-month high.
Feb 1st, 2021
Snowmobile in Rangeley, Maine, Jan. 23, 2021.
Snowmobiles Enjoy Boom in Pandemic Winter
From Maine to Montana, it's becoming difficult to find a new snowmobile for sale.
Feb 1st, 2021
Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard holds up the Gillette Heated Razor during a Procter & Gamble news conference, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Procter & Gamble's sales were up last year, since it happens to make just about everything people needed while staying at home: Charmin toilet paper, Bounty paper towels and Tide laundry detergent. While Gillette razors sales have slumped Pritchard has talked about people's shaving habits and how P&G is creating products for consumers who are home more.
P&G Bets on Beard Oils, Cleaners
One exec says Americans are changing their habits on everything from shaving to energy use.
Feb 1st, 2021
I Stock 1249521969
FDA Places Import Alert on All Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizers From Mexico
More than 80 percent of samples analyzed by the FDA from April through December 2020 were not in compliance with FDA regulations.
Feb 1st, 2021
A woman walks by posters of Nintendo in Tokyo. The Japanese video game maker said profit surged to $3.6 billion.
Nintendo Profits Soar During Pandemic
People around the world are staying home and playing games.
Feb 1st, 2021