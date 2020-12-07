MHI Cancels In-Person ProMat 2021, Will Hold Digital Event

One of North America's largest bi-annual manufacturing and supply chain events, ProMat DX will be held April 12-16.

Dec 7th, 2020
MHI
Promat Image
Wildeck

After consultation with the MHI Board of Governors, MHI has made the difficult decision to cancel its in-person ProMat event in Chicago in April of 2021. The MHI Board determined that due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the current state and local regulations, it was not possible to hold a live event for attendees and exhibitors. This will be the first time in ProMat’s 35-year history that the in-person expo has been cancelled. 

However, because supply chains are more vital to global commerce than ever before, ProMat will continue to deliver the unrivaled solution-sourcing, education and networking it is known for through a state-of-the-art digital expo – ProMat Digital Experience (ProMatDX). 

118727327 2922658124615454 6850954545822699441 O

In April of 2021, ProMatDX will provide one digital platform where the industry can come together to find manufacturing and supply chain solutions, problem-solve, connect with their peers and learn the latest trends and innovations that will take their supply chains to the next level of agility and resiliency. 

ProMatDX will provide not only sponsor and attendee interaction but also the ability to see equipment and system solutions in-action. This exciting, new digital experience will also offer cutting-edge streamed educational opportunities, including keynote and seminar sessions on leading trends and technologies from industry thought leaders. 

“For 75 years, MHI has been here to serve this industry and to bring it together. While the on-going pandemic makes it impossible to hold ProMat in person in 2021, connecting the industry and delivering value to our audiences is still our top priority," said John Paxton, COO/CEO designate of MHI. "MHI is harnessing all of the power of the MHI and ProMat brands to continue to deliver this value digitally in 2021. We will utilize the most advanced technologies to connect all our audiences through the digital experience platform ProMatDX."

ProMatDX will continue to provide ProMat’s unrivaled manufacturing and supply chain solution sourcing with AI-based matchmaking, live video meetings, product demos and live chat. Educational opportunities to connect will include streamed seminar and keynote sessions as well as daily wrap-ups and news, and video interviews from the expo. 

“Due to the pandemic, connecting the manufacturing and supply chain industry has never been more critical.,” adds Daniel McKinnon, MHI EVP of Exhibitions. “While nothing will ever replace the in-person ProMat expo, ProMatDX will utilize the latest digital event technologies to provide all our audiences with the unrivaled education, connections and market access the industry needs now more than ever to solve today's unique supply chain challenges.”

April 12-16 will be the most important week of 2021 for the manufacturing and supply chain industry to power up their supply chains for future success. For more information on exhibiting or attending ProMatDX visit promatshow.com. For additional questions or concerns, contact ProMat Customer Service at customerservice@promatshow.com.

More in Supply Chain
A medical workers works in a COVID-19 set up for rapid new coronavirus testing in Vienna, Austria on Monday, Nov. 30.
Most States Worried About Lack of Vaccine Supplies
A congressional report Monday said 17 states are “greatly” or “completely” concerned about having adequate supplies to administer vaccines.
Nov 30th, 2020
I Stock 1203028882
Mexico Opens Anti-Monopoly Probe Against Walmart Subsidiary
Regulators are investigating possible monopolistic practices in wholesale and retail goods distribution and sales.
Nov 30th, 2020
Vaccinetn
Vaccine Shipments May Delay Holiday Deliveries
Holiday orders and vaccine shipments will hit carriers at the same time this December.
Nov 30th, 2020
In this image made from video, lawmakers fight during a parliament session in Taipei, Taiwan on Friday, Nov. 27.
Taiwan Lawmakers Throw Fists, Pig Guts Over US Meat Policy
A regularly-scheduled policy report turned into chaos on Friday.
Nov 30th, 2020
Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine.
Moderna Asks US, European Regulators to OK its Vaccine
Study results suggest the vaccine is more than 94% effective.
Nov 30th, 2020
A woman cycles on a Brompton folding bicycle past a sign outside Waterloo Station reminding people they are required to wear face coverings inside the station and whilst traveling on trains, in London, during England's second coronavirus lockdown, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
British Bike Maker Pedals on Despite Brexit Uncertainty
The company, which exports hand-made folding bikes to 47 countries, looked at the uncertainty and started stockpiling parts.
Nov 27th, 2020
Businessman Hand Touching Supply Chain Sign On Virtual Screen 509358554 5800x3867
Five Key Factors in Planning for a Post-COVID 'Normal'
It’s important to reflect and remember that difficult circumstances can trigger meaningful change.
Nov 25th, 2020
A worker inspects disposable gloves at the Top Glove factory in Shah Alam on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Virus Outbreak Delays Production at World's Top Glove Maker
More than 2,000 workers at its factories were infected by the coronavirus.
Nov 24th, 2020
China' Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi participate in a press briefing in Tokyo on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Wang met Motegi on Tuesday to discuss ways to revive their pandemic-hit economies as well as regional concerns over China’s growing influence.
China, Japan to Cooperate in Reviving Virus-Hit Economies
They agreed to work together on climate change, energy conservation, healthcare and digital commerce.
Nov 24th, 2020
People hold a pig model with a slogan 'Betraying pig farmers' during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan on Sunday, Nov. 22.
Thousands in Taiwan Protest US Pork Imports
Alleging food safety issues, the protests decried ending Taiwan's long-standing ban on US pork and beef imports that due to be lifted in January.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Pmmi Case Study
Pallet Manufacturer Pivots to Hospital Beds
A desire to support COVID-19 efforts has become much more.
Nov 20th, 2020
Corona~1
Vaccine Poses Immense, Unprecedented Distribution Challenges
While COVID vaccines are an essential first step, critical unknowns remain surrounding security, pricing and storage.
Nov 19th, 2020