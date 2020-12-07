China Trade Surplus Hits Record $75B

Exports to the United States rose 46% despite lingering tariff hikes in a trade war with Washington.

Dec 7th, 2020
Joe McDonald
In this Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, a worker looks at goods being loaded onto a container ship at a dockyard in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. China’s politically sensitive trade surplus with the U.S. soared to a record $75.4 billion November as exports surged 21.1% over a year earlier, propelled by strong demand from American consumers, customs data showed Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
In this Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, a worker looks at goods being loaded onto a container ship at a dockyard in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. China’s politically sensitive trade surplus with the U.S. soared to a record $75.4 billion November as exports surged 21.1% over a year earlier, propelled by strong demand from American consumers, customs data showed Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Chinatopix va AP, File

BEIJING (AP) — China’s politically sensitive trade surplus soared to a record $75.4 billion in November as exports surged 21.1% over a year earlier, propelled by American consumer demand.

Exports to the United States rose 46% despite lingering tariff hikes in a trade war with Washington, customs data showed Monday.

Total exports rose to $268 billion, accelerating from October’s 11.4% growth. Imports gained 5% to $192.6 billion, up from the previous month’s 4.7%.

Chinese exporters have benefited from the economy’s relatively early reopening after the Communist Party declared the coronavirus pandemic under control in March while foreign competitors still are hampered by anti-disease controls.

“Exports were much stronger than expected in November,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.

Forecasters say that surge is unlikely to last into 2021 once coronavirus vaccines are rolled out.

“We expect export performance to be less impressive,” said Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics in a report.

China’s global trade surplus for the first 11 months of 2020 is $460 billion, up 21.4% from this time last year, already one of the highest ever recorded.

Exports to the United States rose to $51.9 billion while imports of American goods gained 33% to $14.6 billion. The trade surplus with the United States swelled 52% over a year earlier to $37.3 billion.

Beijing promised to buy more American soybeans, natural gas and other exports as part of the “Phase 1” agreement signed in January and aimed at ending a costly tariff battle over Chinese technology ambitions. China fell behind on meeting those commitments earlier in the year but is catching up as demand rebounds.

The two governments agreed to postpone further planned tariff hikes on each other's goods but most penalties already imposed on billions of dollars of imports stayed in place.

Chinese imports are growing faster by volume than by value because demand has been chilled by the shutdown of travel and industry, driving prices lower.

China is on track to become the only major economy to grow this year while activity in the United States, Europe and Japan falls.

China’s economy shrank by 6.8% from a year earlier in the first three months of 2020 after factories, shops and offices were shut down to fight the virus. Growth rebounded to 3.2% in the second quarter and accelerated to 4.9% in the three months ending in September.

Automakers and other large manufacturers are back to normal activity, helping to drive demand for imported iron ore, copper and other raw materials. Retail sales are back above pre-virus levels and rose 4.3% over a year earlier in October.

Also in November, exports to the 27-nation European Union rose 8.6% over a year ago to $37.5 billion while imports of European goods gained 4.5% to $26.2 billion. China’s trade surplus with Europe widened by 20% to $11.3 billion.

___

More in Supply Chain
A medical workers works in a COVID-19 set up for rapid new coronavirus testing in Vienna, Austria on Monday, Nov. 30.
Most States Worried About Lack of Vaccine Supplies
A congressional report Monday said 17 states are “greatly” or “completely” concerned about having adequate supplies to administer vaccines.
Nov 30th, 2020
I Stock 1203028882
Mexico Opens Anti-Monopoly Probe Against Walmart Subsidiary
Regulators are investigating possible monopolistic practices in wholesale and retail goods distribution and sales.
Nov 30th, 2020
Vaccinetn
Vaccine Shipments May Delay Holiday Deliveries
Holiday orders and vaccine shipments will hit carriers at the same time this December.
Nov 30th, 2020
In this image made from video, lawmakers fight during a parliament session in Taipei, Taiwan on Friday, Nov. 27.
Taiwan Lawmakers Throw Fists, Pig Guts Over US Meat Policy
A regularly-scheduled policy report turned into chaos on Friday.
Nov 30th, 2020
Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine.
Moderna Asks US, European Regulators to OK its Vaccine
Study results suggest the vaccine is more than 94% effective.
Nov 30th, 2020
A woman cycles on a Brompton folding bicycle past a sign outside Waterloo Station reminding people they are required to wear face coverings inside the station and whilst traveling on trains, in London, during England's second coronavirus lockdown, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
British Bike Maker Pedals on Despite Brexit Uncertainty
The company, which exports hand-made folding bikes to 47 countries, looked at the uncertainty and started stockpiling parts.
Nov 27th, 2020
Businessman Hand Touching Supply Chain Sign On Virtual Screen 509358554 5800x3867
Five Key Factors in Planning for a Post-COVID 'Normal'
It’s important to reflect and remember that difficult circumstances can trigger meaningful change.
Nov 25th, 2020
A worker inspects disposable gloves at the Top Glove factory in Shah Alam on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Virus Outbreak Delays Production at World's Top Glove Maker
More than 2,000 workers at its factories were infected by the coronavirus.
Nov 24th, 2020
China' Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi participate in a press briefing in Tokyo on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Wang met Motegi on Tuesday to discuss ways to revive their pandemic-hit economies as well as regional concerns over China’s growing influence.
China, Japan to Cooperate in Reviving Virus-Hit Economies
They agreed to work together on climate change, energy conservation, healthcare and digital commerce.
Nov 24th, 2020
People hold a pig model with a slogan 'Betraying pig farmers' during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan on Sunday, Nov. 22.
Thousands in Taiwan Protest US Pork Imports
Alleging food safety issues, the protests decried ending Taiwan's long-standing ban on US pork and beef imports that due to be lifted in January.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Pmmi Case Study
Pallet Manufacturer Pivots to Hospital Beds
A desire to support COVID-19 efforts has become much more.
Nov 20th, 2020
Corona~1
Vaccine Poses Immense, Unprecedented Distribution Challenges
While COVID vaccines are an essential first step, critical unknowns remain surrounding security, pricing and storage.
Nov 19th, 2020