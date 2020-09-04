2nd Crew Member, Dead Cows Found After Ship Sinks off Japan

The 11,947-ton ship, its 43 crew and 5,800 cows left New Zealand in mid-August.

Sep 4th, 2020
In this image made from video released by the 10th Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters, a rescued crew member of a Panamanian cargo ship takes a bottle of water as he speaks to Japanese Coast Guard members off the Amami Oshima, Japan Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Japanese rescuers have safely plucked the crew member from the sea while searching for the cargo ship carrying more than 40 crew and thousands of cows went missing after sending a distress call off the southern Japanese island.
In this image made from video released by the 10th Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters, a rescued crew member of a Panamanian cargo ship takes a bottle of water as he speaks to Japanese Coast Guard members off the Amami Oshima, Japan Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Japanese rescuers have safely plucked the crew member from the sea while searching for the cargo ship carrying more than 40 crew and thousands of cows went missing after sending a distress call off the southern Japanese island.
The 10th Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters via AP

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's coast guard rescued a survivor floating in a raft Friday hours after finding an unconscious crew member in waters where a ship carrying thousands of cows from New Zealand capsized and is believed to have sunk during stormy weather, coast guard officials said.

Jay-nel Rosals, a 30-year-old deckhand and and Philippine national, was wearing a life jacket and floating in a raft in the waters north of the Amami Oshima island in the East China Sea, where rescuers have been looking for the Gulf Livestock 1 ship and its missing crew since it sent a distress signal early Wednesday.

Earlier, coast Guard rescuers found a man who was unconscious and floating face down about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of the island. The man, whose nationality and crew status was unknown, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, said Takahiro Yamada, a senior spokesman for the regional coast guard headquarters. He said rescuers also spotted dozens of cow carcasses floating in the area. So far, he said he was not aware of reports of carcasses washing ashore the Japanese coast.

The 11,947-ton ship, its 43 crew and 5,800 cows left New Zealand in mid-August heading to Tangshan on China’s eastern coast.

New Zealand officials said Friday they were temporarily suspending any new approvals for the export of live cows following the incident. The Ministry for Primary Industries said in a statement it “wants to understand what happened on the sailing of the Gulf Livestock 1.”

Another Filipino crew member, 45-year-old Chief Officer Edvardo Sareno, was rescued late Wednesday. Coast guard video shows rescuers carefully maneuvering their boat in choppy waters to safely pluck Sareno out of the water. He told them the ship stalled when an engine stopped, then capsized after being hit by a powerful broadside wave and sank.

Rescuers on Friday found traces of fuel floating on the sea surface in the area, a sign of the ship's submersion.

Officials quoted Sareno as saying that he put on a life jacket and jumped into the sea, and that he did not see any other crew members after that.

“Thank you, thank you very much,” Sareno told rescuers as he was escorted onto a bigger ship, where he sat on a blue tarp, wrapped in blankets and taking a bottle of water. “I'm the only one? No other one?” he asked the rescuers, then added, “I'm so sorry ... (I'm) so lucky.”

The total crew included 39 from the Philippines, two from New Zealand and two from Australia.

Rescuers in four boats, an aircraft as well as divers joined Friday’s search operations. A bundle of orange rope and a life jacket carrying the ship's name were also recovered, according to a coast guard statement.

Typhoon Maysak was blowing by southern Japan at the time of the sinking. The ship's automated tracker showed it sailing in high winds of 58 knots (66 miles or 107 kilometers per hour) at its last known position, according to the ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com.

“Our hearts go out to those onboard and their families at this time. We also express deep regret for the sad loss of the livestock on board," the ship’s operator, Dubai-based Gulf Navigation Holdings PJSC, said in a statement. “We pray that there are other survivors.”

The company, traded on the Dubai Financial Market, says it owns and operates chemical tankers, livestock vessels and other ships.

Another powerful typhoon is approaching southern Japan over the weekend.

___

More in Supply Chain
Lawson Productseasfd
Lawson Products Boosts MRO Scale, Acquires Partsmaster
At $35 million, it's Lawson's largest acquisition in five years.
Sep 1st, 2020
Container Ship At Port And Cargo Plane 000071988275 Large
The COVID Reshoring Surge - Part 2
The pandemic has led many to redefine their thoughts on risk, and how that relates to lower-cost supply chain strategies.
Aug 31st, 2020
Tom Baumgarten, superintendent of the Morongo Unified School District, looks at a laptop with a cracked screen at Twentynine Palms Junior High School, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Twentynine Palms, Calif. Baumgarten was set to order 5,000 Lenovo Chromebooks in July when his vendor called him off, saying Lenovos were getting &apos;stopped by a government agency because of a component from China that&apos;s not allowed here,&apos; he said.
US Faces Laptop Shortage
The world's three biggest computer companies say they are 5 million short.
Aug 24th, 2020
I Stock 458686263
Inside Office Depot's Reinvention As a B2B Distributor
The company hasn't been shy about describing itself as a distributor lately, and its latest business results back that up.
Aug 24th, 2020
I Stock 167232709
Court: Farmer Contaminated Stores' Baby Food in Blackmail Scheme
Prosecutors said a British sheep farmer laced jars of baby food with metal shards in a bid to extort $1.84 million from a supermarket chain.
Aug 20th, 2020
Growing World Economy And Positive Developments 586372856 6200x3778
Profit Drivers to Maximize Recovery
Despite the ongoing ambiguity, many manufacturers are not just surviving, but thriving by asking questions focused on innovation and collaboration.
Aug 19th, 2020
Leo Lane #3
Addressing the Risks of Additive Manufacturing
3D printing's virtual inventories and on-demand manufacturing offer cost-savings and increased flexibility, but there are risks.
Aug 20th, 2020
Logistics Management
Using Big Data to Boost Supply Chain Dynamics
Expanding the use of big data has become a distinct competitive advantage.
Aug 20th, 2020
Efyb Dln Xs A Avli W
Fastenal Named NHL's Official MRO Partner Through 2024
Fastenal will provide a reliable MRO supply chain for ice rinks across North America through the 2023-2024 season.
Aug 19th, 2020
I Stock 1246406003
Cargo Ship Fire Kills 1, Injures 1
The fire broke out in the middle of the night.
Aug 19th, 2020
Counterfeit Authentic Magnified 505120513 2463x1219
Advancing Anti-Counterfeiting Tech
The global pandemic is exacerbating losses from counterfeiters, making the fight against fakes even more critical.
Aug 19th, 2020
I Stock 1172767676
Temporary USPS Price Increase to Start Oct. 18
The planned increase is due to pandemic-related volume and expected holiday season e-commerce and will last until Dec. 27.
Aug 18th, 2020