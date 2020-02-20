World's Top Shipper Expects Virus Outbreak to Hurt Earnings

The company issued the warning as it reported earnings for 2019, with revenue declining slightly to $38.9 billion from $39.3 billion.

Associated Press
Feb 20th, 2020
Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Agricultural and Wholesale Products Center in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Agricultural and Wholesale Products Center in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The world's largest shipping company, Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, said Thursday it expects the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China to hurt its 2020 earnings.

The company said in its annual earnings report that the 2020 outlook “is subject to significant uncertainties and impacted” by the coronavirus outbreak, “which has significantly lowered visibility on what to expect in 2020."

“As factories in China are closed for longer than usual in connection with the Chinese New Year and as a result of the Coronavirus, we expect a weak start to the year.”

China is a key market for the shipper.

Mainland China has reported 2,118 deaths and 74,576 total cases. While the overall spread of the virus has been slowing, the situation remains severe in Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan, where the new coronavirus was first detected in December. More than 80% of the country's cases are in Hubei and 95% of the deaths, according to official figures.

The company issued the warning as it reported earnings for 2019, with revenue declining slightly to $38.9 billion from $39.3 billion. In the fourth quarter, revenue dropped to $9.7 billion from $10.2 billion.

CEO Soeren Skou noted that despite weaker market conditions and global container growth of only 1.4%, the Copenhagen-based group “was able to improve profitability and cash flow.”

Separately, airline Air France estimated Thursday that the halt of flights to China and the wider impact on business from the virus outbreak will cost it 150-200 million euros ($165-220 million) in operating earnings for the Feb-April period.

More in Supply Chain
In this Feb. 9 photo, an electronic display board showing a precautionary notice of the coronavirus at a deserted upscale shopping mall in Beijing. Chinese authorities are struggling to strike a delicate balance between containing a deadly viral outbreak and restarting the world&rsquo;s second-biggest economy after weeks of paralysis.
Businesses Struggle to Fix Supply Chains Hit by Virus
Global supply chains remain widely disrupted for businesses across the world that have built deep connections to China.
Feb 12th, 2020
Fed Ex Istock
FedEx Manager Guilty in Theft Scheme
He made $1.8 million selling stolen merchandise.
Feb 7th, 2020
Us China Trade Zone Ap
Espionage an 'Existential Threat'
Arrests in cases related to Chinese espionage have risen sharply in the last five years.
Feb 6th, 2020
In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Ford Full-Year Profit Plunges
The slow down in sales can be attributed in part to its botched Explorer roll-out late last year.
Feb 5th, 2020
A volunteer stands in front of a Communist Party flag as he takes the temperature of a scooter driver at a roadside checkpoint in Hangzhou in eastern China&apos;s Zhejiang Province on Monday, Feb. 3.
Coronavirus Threatening China Importers
In order to meet deadlines for summer goods, retail experts say that Chinese factories would need to start ramping up production by March 15.
Feb 4th, 2020
I Stock 1090431444
HD Supply to Pay $50M to End Fraud Suit
The settlement will end a 2017 class-action suit that claims the company misled shareholders about supply chain issues.
Feb 3rd, 2020
In this May 10, 2019 file photo, a container ship is unloaded at the Virginia International Gateway terminal in Norfolk, VA.
US Factories Expand for 1st Time Since July
January snapped a five-month losing streak in US manufacturing business activity.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Fake Bags Counterfeit Istock
Order Seeks to Reduce Counterfeits
Fake products hurt the economy and could be dangerous to shoppers.
Feb 3rd, 2020
ProGlove&apos;s wearable barcode scanner.
Unlocking Traceability, Efficiency in the Supply Chain
See how wearable technology applications can help streamline supply chain processes, boosting traceability and worker efficiency.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Asteroid
Asteroid Mining Could Solve Shortage
Some near-earth asteroids could be worth billions. Now we just have to get there and back - safely and cost-effectively.
Jan 31st, 2020
Ap20029754935292
UPS to Add 1,500 Rural Locations in 2020
With this move, 92% of the US population will be within five miles of a UPS Access Point location.
Jan 30th, 2020
Asdfasd
Home Depot Opens 1st Drive-Through Distribution Center
The retailer plans to build 40 such flatbed distribution centers, catering to its Pro customers.
Jan 29th, 2020
Brief Sugar2
Sugar Refiners' ‘Unreasonable’ Supply
Domino workers will skip every other weekend – working 12 days in a row.
Jan 29th, 2020
Amazon
Workers Criticize Amazon Despite Risk
Hundreds are openly criticizing Amazon's record on climate change despite company policy that puts their jobs at risk.
Jan 27th, 2020