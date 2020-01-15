Target, Like Other Retailers, Did Not Have a Merry Christmas

Target experienced weaker-than-expected sales of electronics, toys and home goods.

Michelle Chapman
Jan 15th, 2020
In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo shoppers browse the aisles during a Black Friday sale at a Target store in Newport, Ky. Comparable stores sales at Target fell well below the previous year, joining a growing list of retailers reporting a meager performances during the critical holiday shopping season. Target said Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, that it had weaker-than-expected sales of electronics, toys and some home good. Those sales climbed 1.4% in the November-December period, compared with a 5.7% increase a year earlier.
In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo shoppers browse the aisles during a Black Friday sale at a Target store in Newport, Ky. Comparable stores sales at Target fell well below the previous year, joining a growing list of retailers reporting a meager performances during the critical holiday shopping season. Target said Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, that it had weaker-than-expected sales of electronics, toys and some home good. Those sales climbed 1.4% in the November-December period, compared with a 5.7% increase a year earlier.
AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Comparable store sales at Target fell well below the previous year, joining a growing list of retailers reporting meager performances during the critical holiday shopping season.

The company on Wednesday cut its expectations for sames-store sales growth for the entire quarter. Shares fell more than 7% before the opening bell.

Target experienced weaker-than-expected sales of electronics, toys and home goods. Comparable sales climbed 1.4% in the November-December period, compared with a very strong 5.7% increase a year earlier.

Digital sales rose 19%, also down from last year's jump of 29%.

Target Corp., based in Minneapolis, said it now foresees fourth-quarter comparable sales growth in line with the 1.4% increase it experienced during the holiday period. It had previously forecast a rise of between 3% and 4%.

Neil Saunders, managing director of research firm GlobalData Retail, said Target's holiday performance wasn't dire, as it was going to be tough for it to top its strong year-ago results. He also noted that the disappointing electronics and home sales were impacted by the timing of Black Friday, coming later this year.

“Overall, Target remains a good retailer on the right trajectory. It may have stumbled and slowed over the holidays, but it is still one of the most attractive runners in the retail race," Saunders wrote.

Seth Sigman of Credit Suisse agreed, saying that “there are many bright spots within that would point to this being more of a blip rather than the start of a new trend." The analyst said while comparable sales of toys were flat, the category likely gained share. He also noted solid sales gains in categories such as clothing, beauty and food and beverage.

Yet Target is just the most recent retailer to put up worse-than-expected sales numbers this year, and it cast a pall over the sector in early trading. The retail group was the worst performer on the S&P with less than an hour before markets opened.

J.C. Penney, Kohl's and L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secret, all reported holiday sales declines. Macy's reported a small decline in holiday sales, though it was better than what investors had expected.

Overall retail sales are expected to have increased for the holidays, boosted by a strong economy. But the divide between the winners and losers in retail is widening. Department stores, feeling pressure from Amazon have been speeding up their deliveries and rethinking their product lineups. Stores like T.J. Maxx, which offer deep discounts on coveted brands, also resonated with shoppers.

More in Supply Chain
Mfg Brief 1 8
Hershey to Retire its 'Kissmobile'
It's made up of three giant Hershey Kiss candies anchored to a 26-foot chassis.
Jan 8th, 2020
Cargo Ship Overturns 3 Ap
Salvage Co. to Extract Capsized Ship
The ship, roughly the size of a 70-story office building, has sat overturned in the sound for four months.
Jan 8th, 2020
This April 10, 2012 file photo shows the production department at fashion giant Inditex&apos;s headquarters where Zara fashion garments are designed in La Coruna, Spain. Inditex, the retail giant that owns Zara, H&amp;M and many other brands, announced a sustainability pledge in July, for example, saying it wants all its clothes to be made from sustainable or recycled fabrics by 2025.
Sustainability in Fashion Faces Barriers
It would take 13 years to drink the water that is used to make one pair of jeans and one T-shirt, says one expert.
Jan 8th, 2020
Mme11 Thumb
Supplier Launches New Import Model
Zirks was created to reduce lead times on commoditized items, without increasing costs.
Jan 6th, 2020
Foodwastetn
Supplier Helps Combat Hunger, Food Waste
How a seven-month capital equipment project is helping produce 42M pouches of food annually for those in need.
Jan 6th, 2020
Delta Istock
Delta Sues Lands End Over Uniforms
Complaints in the lawsuit include rashes, hair loss, low white blood cell counts, migraines, breathing difficulties and other medical problems.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, photo shows a Gucci gown on display in The Vault at the Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship in New York. Millennials and Generation Z accounted for 47% of luxury consumers in 2018 and for 33% of all luxury sales worldwide in 2018, according to a study by consulting firm Bain &amp; Co. Together, however, they contributed to virtually all of the market&apos;s growth, compared with 85% in 2017.
Luxury Stores Adapt to Changing Shopper
For luxury department stores that once had a lock on where the well-heeled could shop, online competition has forced them to reimagine their approach.
Dec 24th, 2019
A decorated tree stands in the NORAD Tracks Santa Center at Peterson Air Force Base, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colo. More than 1,500 volunteers will handle an estimated 140,000 telephone inquiries from around the globe from children and their parents on the whereabouts of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.
It Takes a Tech Village to Track Santa
For the 64th time, a wildly popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries is providing real-time updates on Santa’s progress to millions around the globe.
Dec 24th, 2019
Tax Changes Retailers Well
455K Beg Target to Ditch Bags
Only about 13% of the plastic bags generated in the US each year are recycled.
Dec 24th, 2019
Wr Joe Segel Headshot 2 5e00da1c4651a
QVC Founder Joseph Segel Dead at 88
His ideas 'changed the way the world shops.”
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo Nike clothes are displayed at a Kohl&apos;s store in Colma, Calif. Nike Inc. reports earnings on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Nike Boosted by Selling Direct
Selling sneakers directly to its customers gives Nike more information on its shoppers.
Dec 20th, 2019
Connected Machinery
Manufacturing 2020: 3 Major Predictions
The technologies and strategies that will have the greatest impact on U.S. manufacturing in the coming year.
Dec 19th, 2019
In this June 26, 2019, file photo delivery vehicles depart the FedEx Ship Center in Cranberry Township, Pa. FedEx reports earnings Tuesday, Dec. 17.
FedEx Profit Falls 40%
Higher costs, a shorter holiday shipping season and its move to cut ties with online shopping giant Amazon all hurt the carrier.
Dec 18th, 2019
Pesos Istock
Mexico Raises Minimum Wage
At current exchange rates, the country's minimum comes out to about $6.50.
Dec 17th, 2019