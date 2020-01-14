Amazon Lets Third-Party Sellers Use FedEx ground Again

Amazon said FedEx is now getting orders delivered on time

Joseph Pisani
Jan 14th, 2020
Fed Ex Truck Ap
AP file

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said it will allow its third-party sellers to start using FedEx's ground service again after banning them from using it for about a month during the busy holiday shopping season because FedEx purportedly wasn't delivering on time.

Amazon said FedEx is now getting orders delivered on time and sent a letter to sellers telling them they can start using the carrier on Tuesday. FedEx said reinstating its ground service for Amazon sellers is “good news for our mutual customers."

The relationship between Amazon and FedEx has strained recently as the online shopping giant builds its own rival delivery fleet, relying less on UPS, the post office and other carriers. Last month, Amazon.com Inc. said it delivered most of its own packages in the U.S. itself.

FedEx severed ties with Amazon last year, saying it wouldn’t make ground or air deliveries for the online shopping giant. But third-party sellers were still able to use FedEx.

More than half of the items sold on Amazon come from third-party sellers, who post their goods for sale on Amazon’s online marketplace.

FedEx said the average transit time for ground packages during its peak holiday season was 2.42 days; 18% of the packages were delivered early. Amazon Prime members, who pay a $119 annual fee, are supposed to get packages designated as Prime in two days or less.

More in Supply Chain
This April 10, 2012 file photo shows the production department at fashion giant Inditex&apos;s headquarters where Zara fashion garments are designed in La Coruna, Spain. Inditex, the retail giant that owns Zara, H&amp;M and many other brands, announced a sustainability pledge in July, for example, saying it wants all its clothes to be made from sustainable or recycled fabrics by 2025.
Sustainability in Fashion Faces Barriers
It would take 13 years to drink the water that is used to make one pair of jeans and one T-shirt, says one expert.
Jan 8th, 2020
Mme11 Thumb
Supplier Launches New Import Model
Zirks was created to reduce lead times on commoditized items, without increasing costs.
Jan 6th, 2020
Foodwastetn
Supplier Helps Combat Hunger, Food Waste
How a seven-month capital equipment project is helping produce 42M pouches of food annually for those in need.
Jan 6th, 2020
Delta Istock
Delta Sues Lands End Over Uniforms
Complaints in the lawsuit include rashes, hair loss, low white blood cell counts, migraines, breathing difficulties and other medical problems.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, photo shows a Gucci gown on display in The Vault at the Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship in New York. Millennials and Generation Z accounted for 47% of luxury consumers in 2018 and for 33% of all luxury sales worldwide in 2018, according to a study by consulting firm Bain &amp; Co. Together, however, they contributed to virtually all of the market&apos;s growth, compared with 85% in 2017.
Luxury Stores Adapt to Changing Shopper
For luxury department stores that once had a lock on where the well-heeled could shop, online competition has forced them to reimagine their approach.
Dec 24th, 2019
A decorated tree stands in the NORAD Tracks Santa Center at Peterson Air Force Base, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colo. More than 1,500 volunteers will handle an estimated 140,000 telephone inquiries from around the globe from children and their parents on the whereabouts of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.
It Takes a Tech Village to Track Santa
For the 64th time, a wildly popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries is providing real-time updates on Santa’s progress to millions around the globe.
Dec 24th, 2019
Tax Changes Retailers Well
455K Beg Target to Ditch Bags
Only about 13% of the plastic bags generated in the US each year are recycled.
Dec 24th, 2019
Wr Joe Segel Headshot 2 5e00da1c4651a
QVC Founder Joseph Segel Dead at 88
His ideas 'changed the way the world shops.”
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo Nike clothes are displayed at a Kohl&apos;s store in Colma, Calif. Nike Inc. reports earnings on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Nike Boosted by Selling Direct
Selling sneakers directly to its customers gives Nike more information on its shoppers.
Dec 20th, 2019
Connected Machinery
Manufacturing 2020: 3 Major Predictions
The technologies and strategies that will have the greatest impact on U.S. manufacturing in the coming year.
Dec 19th, 2019
In this June 26, 2019, file photo delivery vehicles depart the FedEx Ship Center in Cranberry Township, Pa. FedEx reports earnings Tuesday, Dec. 17.
FedEx Profit Falls 40%
Higher costs, a shorter holiday shipping season and its move to cut ties with online shopping giant Amazon all hurt the carrier.
Dec 18th, 2019
Pesos Istock
Mexico Raises Minimum Wage
At current exchange rates, the country's minimum comes out to about $6.50.
Dec 17th, 2019
Fed Ex Ground I Stock
Amazon Partially Bans Sellers from Using FedEx
The temporary ban will block those companies from using FedEx Ground service.
Dec 17th, 2019
In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo customers shop at a Kohl&apos;s store in Colma, Calif. On Friday, Dec. 13, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for November.
Holiday Shopping Off to Slow Start
With Thanksgiving falling later in November there were fewer shopping days after Black Friday.
Dec 16th, 2019