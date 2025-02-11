Steel Yourselves: The True Impact of Metal Tariffs on U.S. Manufacturing

The quantities currently sourced and breadth of sectors impacted mean disruption is unavoidable.

Georg Rösch
Feb 11, 2025
Rolled Aluminum

President Trump promised to impose tariffs of 25 percent on all imports from Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10 percent on all imports from China when he took office. Over the last couple of weeks these measures been used as both bargaining chips and threats, but no guarantees have been provided to U.S. manufacturing.

The steel and metal industry in particular provides a worrying case in point. Around 60 percent of America’s imported aluminum, and one-quarter of its imported steel comes from Canada, while large volumes of steel are also imported from Mexico.[1] So, should the tariffs hit, the price of steel for American manufacturers could increase by 15-20 percent (Citigroup).[2] The Aluminum Association has gone so far as to confirm that, while they welcome policies tackling "unfair" international trade, exemptions for Canadian aluminum were "vitally important,"[3] due to U.S. dependence on Canadian aluminum.[4]

The “America First Trade Policy” memorandum of January 20 specifies the objective of strengthening existing duties applied to steel and aluminum goods under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962,  and examining additional 232 actions. Another piece of legislation that the tariffs could come to loggerheads with is the 2020 US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) which substituted the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The same memorandum therefore requires that: “The United States Trade Representative shall commence the public consultation process set out in section 4611(b) of title 19, United States Code, with respect to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in preparation for the July 2026 review of the USMCA.”[5]

Energy Transition Industries

Increases in prices for U.S. manufacturers in emerging energy transition industries, including battery production and defense, will be an inevitable consequence of the proposed tariffs. This is partially due to the reliance of battery makers on nickel, which is only found in one mine in the U.S. (the Eagle Mine, in western Marquette County of Michigan's Upper Peninsula). Canada supplies the U.S. with half of the nickel it requires, so tariffs on Canada could hit EV battery makers, and, as a knock-on effect, the EV automotive sector, hard.

Procurement teams have most likely been stockpiling as much as possible in the interim, but this is not a sustainable solution. They should be exploring alternative suppliers. One nickel exporting country they could turn to is Indonesia, where, however, nickel production is dominated by China, putting manufacturers at risk of even higher tariffs.[6]

Raising prices on raw materials could also make the vehicle-making industry less competitive and raise prices. Mexico and Canada currently provide more than half of the pickup trucks sold by General Motors on American soil.[7] Similarly, the car parts market is heavily reliant on Mexico and Canada. GlobalData reports that GM is expected to import more than 750,000 vehicles from Canada or Mexico, but tariffs would also damage other manufacturers with production facilities in Mexico and Canada, such as Stellantis and Ford. Knock-on effects on the consumer will be significant, and may drive up inflation.

Higher tariffs will impact the profitability of original equipment manufacturers at a time when revenue capacity is already under pressure. For example, while the Mercedes subsidiary AMG mainly has EU production facilities, which may help escape production tariffs, neither Porsche nor Audi are produced in the U.S. This could lead to a greater proportion of production being shifted to the U.S., as hoped by the new President, whose pledge to “take other countries’ jobs” is specifically targeted at favoring the local manufacturing sector. Whether producers embrace this costly and lengthy transition, and consumers accept higher priced goods, is yet to be seen.

While the 2020 USMCA already introduced the requirement that 75 percent of all parts used in auto manufacturing come from North American companies, the potential impacts of a 25 percent tariff could prove devastating to a sector already fighting for its survival. These tariffs, combined with an executive order to end EV subsidies, could hit the automotive industry extremely hard.[8]

The Battery Sector

The EV sector faces an additional challenge to an end of subsidies, posed by the potential effect of tariffs on raw materials such as graphite. In fact, graphite is necessary for the production of lithium-ion batteries which in turn are critical to the EV vehicle market. Currently, however, this material is sourced mainly from China, which faces potential tariff hikes.

Tariffs on steel will also affect the wider energy transition market by raising costs for components used to build solar farms, geothermal plants, nuclear facilities and transmission lines. Long extraction times and higher costs for copper, lithium and cobalt used for batteries, tellurium in solar panels, and neodymium used in wind power generation may dampen the appetite for green energy among businesses and consumers alike.[9]

It is therefore imperative that businesses affected by tariffs, and especially those on steel and metals, leverage technology-driven solutions to help them lower the impact of price hikes. They must be positioned to rapidly and cost-effectively find alternative sources for parts, components and raw materials and draw up mutually beneficial agreements with a broad and diversified range of suppliers.

Businesses choosing to relocate production will need to reconfigure their supply chains in response to changing trade dynamics, but every business will need to tackle the inflationary pressures that tariffs are likely to trigger. This can be achieved through tighter control of costs by automating purchase orders, implementing approval workflows, and providing spend visibility.

Similarly, all manufacturers will have to ensure that their procurement systems are able to accurately and transparently monitor changes within their supply chain, regardless of where they source from, once existing stockpiles are depleted. More specifically, businesses will need to ensure that they leverage all sources of information available to help them improve supply chain visibility.

Whether this means rapidly pivoting to different markets to benefit from lower tariffs, or striking more efficient deals with local producers, a transparent view of the supply chain is key to staying flexible and competitive. Most companies still struggle to extend visibility beyond Tier 1 suppliers, leaving them exposed to potential bottlenecks or noncompliance among Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers.

AI-driven intelligence can help businesses achieve this level of insight-based, predictive analysis while also handling huge amounts of supplier and market data in real-time to help mitigate risks, optimize costs, improve collaboration with partners and meet long-term strategic goals.

Supply chain management technology can help manufacturers quickly adapt their supply chains, control costs, ensure compliance, and build resilience, ultimately maximizing the value of these policy changes. Supplier relationship management will therefore play an increasingly important role in helping businesses stay flexible and competitive in a volatile environment where tariffs are used as pollical bargaining chips.


[1] The Economist, December 3rd 2024, How Painful will Trump Tariffs be for American Businesses?, https://www.economist.com/business/2024/12/03/how-painful-will-trumps-tariffs-be-for-american-businesses

[2] Ibid.

[3] Standard & Poors December 5th 2024, Major Copper Discoveries, https://www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/major-copper-discoveries

[4] Ibid.

[5] Whitehouse.gov, Presidential Actions, America First Trade Policy, 20th January 2025, https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/america-first-trade-policy/

[6] Ibid.

[7] The Economist, December 3rd 2024, How Painful will Trump Tariffs be for American Businesses?, https://www.economist.com/business/2024/12/03/how-painful-will-trumps-tariffs-be-for-american-businesses

[8] Reuters, November 15th 2024, Exclusive: Trump‘s transition team aims to kill Biden EV tax credit, https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/trumps-transition-team-aims-kill-biden-ev-tax-credit-2024-11-14/

[9] Yahoo Finance, 12.29.2023, World's Largest Lithium Reserve Discovered Beneath California's Salton Sea, https://finance.yahoo.com/news/worlds-largest-lithium-discovered-beneath-230000787.html; Science Alert, 10.25.2024A Giant Hidden Source of Lithium Was Just Discovered in Arkansas, https://www.sciencealert.com/a-giant-hidden-source-of-lithium-was-just-discovered-in-arkansas

Latest in Supply Chain
Simplifying Connectivity. Supercharged Efficiency.
Sponsored
Simplifying Connectivity. Supercharged Efficiency.
February 10, 2025
Cargo containers sit stacked as cranes load and unload containers from cargo ships at the Cristobal port, operated by the Panama Ports Company, in Colon, Tuesday, Panama, Feb. 4, 2025.
China Lashes Out at U.S. 'Coercion' After Panama Declines to Renew Infrastructure Agreement
February 7, 2025
Packages are seen stacked on the doorstep of a residence, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Upper Darby, Pa.
Hong Kong to File Complaint with WTO on U.S. Tariffs
February 7, 2025
Cargo ships wait to transit the Panama Canal in Colon, Panama, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.
Panama's President Denies Making a Deal That U.S. Warships Can Transit the Canal For Free
February 7, 2025
Related Stories
Wafer Probes 2
Supply Chain
Vermont Tech Hub Awarded Nearly $24M For Semiconductor Innovation
Factory With Flag
Supply Chain
Nippon Steel Deal Could Still Change the Industry
Container Ship At Port And Cargo Plane 000071988275 Large
Supply Chain
Trying to Predict Trump’s Unpredictable Trade Policies
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Supply Chain
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
February 11, 2025
Packages are seen stacked on the doorstep of a residence, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Upper Darby, Pa.
Supply Chain
Hong Kong to File Complaint with WTO on U.S. Tariffs
The U.S. imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods and ended the "de minimis" exception.
February 7, 2025
Cargo ships wait to transit the Panama Canal in Colon, Panama, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.
Supply Chain
Panama's President Denies Making a Deal That U.S. Warships Can Transit the Canal For Free
The U.S. had claimed a deal was reached.
February 7, 2025
Bottles of Prosecco at a wine shop in Rome, Feb. 6, 2025.
Supply Chain
Companies Stockpile Prosecco Ahead of Possible Tariffs
Imports of Italian sparkling wine jumped by more than 40% in November.
February 7, 2025
Hiring sign is displayed at a health service center in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.
Supply Chain
U.S. Employers Added Just 143,000 Jobs Last Month, Jobless Rate Slips
The labor market is solid but unspectacular.
February 7, 2025
An empty shelf of free range eggs is seen at a Safeway, Jan. 27, 2025, Seattle.
Supply Chain
The 100,000-Egg Heist a Whodunit Police Have Yet to Crack
The eggs were swiped from the back of a trailer in this hardboiled caper.
February 6, 2025
I Stock 1023747088
Supply Chain
The Other U.S.-Mexico Border Crisis: Water
A supply crunch is getting worse.
February 5, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to Air Force One after arriving back at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Agrees to Pause Tariffs on Canada, Mexico
The global economy remains uncertain about an averted crisis or a looming catastrophe.
February 4, 2025
NorthSky Supply headquarters, The Woodlands, Texas.
Supply Chain
Out of a Clear Blue Sky
NorthSky Supply launched with a broad product lineup and a national footprint on day one.
February 3, 2025
The Hong Kong-flagged container ship ASL Bauhinia off Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 13, 2022.
Supply Chain
Explosion Forces Crew to Abandon Container Ship
An official described its cargo as “dangerous,” without elaborating.
January 29, 2025
This combination of undated photos provided by the International Transport Workers’ Federation shows conditions on board the Sister 12, a cargo ship whose workers say they haven't been paid in more than a year.
Supply Chain
Fleet of Abandoned Ships Keeps Growing
More than 3,000 seafarers across some 230 ships were abandoned last year.
January 29, 2025
Stardust
Operations
$1.2B Lithium Facility Breaks Ground in Oklahoma
The company's CEO said the refinery would onshore critical mineral manufacturing.
January 28, 2025
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference during a cabinet retreat at Chateau Montebello, Montebello, Quebec, Jan. 21, 2025.
Supply Chain
Trudeau Says Canada Will Respond to U.S. Tariffs
Mexico's president, meanwhile, stressed the need to keep “cool heads.”
January 23, 2025
Aerial view of the Connecticut statehouse and downtown Hartford.
Supply Chain
Connecticut Launches Supply Chain Grant Program
In addition to helping Connecticut companies, officials hope to attract operations from other states.
January 21, 2025
A cargo ship in the Agua Clara Locks of the Panama Canal, Colon, Panama, Sept. 2, 2024.
Supply Chain
Panama, Familiar with U.S. Intervention, Bristles at Trump's Comments on Canal
Canal administrators say all nations are treated equally under a neutrality treaty.
January 21, 2025