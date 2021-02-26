Expectations for U.S. and Overseas Manufacturing

How supply chain factors, investment decisions and a new administration will all play key roles in manufacturing's near future.

Feb 26th, 2021
Factory Worker Using Electric Grinder In Metal Industry 619629568 2125x1416 (1)

Many industries will spend much of 2021 figuring out how to recover from problems related to COVID-19. While manufacturing has undoubtedly been affected by the pandemic, with significant dents in workforces and the manufacturing GDP growth level forecast to fall by -5.4 percent in 2021, there are still reasons to be optimistic. For example, the disruption to supply chains could be extremely beneficial; with disruptions forcing manufacturers to champion efficiency.

Historically, the manufacturing sector in the U.S. has invested heavily in technology, and most of this has been geared towards automation. Since the 1960s, the amount of workers in manufacturing has decreased by roughly one-third. Despite this, there could be a global movement towards workforce investment in 2021, due to an aging population and the emergence of roles that require adaptability to technological challenges.

While transformation is imminent, the positivity of business executives is undeniable. According to a recent Deloitte poll, 63 percent of them had a somewhat or very positive outlook for this year. Let’s take a look at the specific aspects of manufacturing that will see change in 2021.

A New Dawn for the Supply Chain

Manufacturers will have to reassess their global production footprint, as the supply chain continues to be disrupted due to the ongoing pandemic. This may lead to more of an emphasis on local sourcing. For example, China currently produces 48 percent of the world’s steel, but this could change with more countries looking to secure supply closer to home.

In fact, a recent study revealed that 33 percent of supply chain leaders have either moved some of their operations out of China or plan to move them out within the next two to three years.

The U.S. has some natural steel resources, and several manufacturers are looking to move their production closer to these steel mines. This kind of movement may not become an international or even national trend, but with doubts about the consistency of the supply chain, and with metals being more difficult to ship than consumer goods, it is certainly a consideration for some manufacturers. 

Manufacturers are also dealing with rapidly changing market demands, which may require a recalibration of supply networks. COVID-19 has brought the need for communication within the supply chain into sharp focus. Manufacturers may have to look for alternative suppliers or agree on different processes with existing suppliers to ensure smooth delivery. Digital supply networks will be fundamental to this: With real-time updates, they can bring unprecedented transparency even in chaotic circumstances.

Automation vs. Investment in People

As mentioned above, manufacturing has historically been heavily weighted towards technological investment. However, we can expect an increasing percentage of funds poured into workforce education over the next five to10 years. There is a lot of pressure to fill vacant roles as the workforce gets older. This means that there is a premium on highly-skilled workers - factories have to both retain their employees and train them properly to adapt to technological changes.

The recent paradigm for workforce training has revolved around sponsoring employees who return to school to obtain academic degrees. However, these programs primarily benefit senior engineers or those looking to move into management positions, with those closest to the production floor lacking opportunities to improve their knowledge and skill set. 

Increasingly, manufacturers are realizing the existence of this gap. There's now an increased understanding of the need to educate those closest to the production floor. Hopefully, the model of developing internal and certification programs for floor production workers will continue to develop.

A New Administration 

The end of Donald Trump’s tenure as president is certain to impact the status of the U.S. globally, as many domestic and foreign policy changes will be implemented by the new administration. One topic which President Joe Biden often touched upon during his campaign was the need to follow science and become a more sustainable nation, so we can expect sustainability targets to have an effect on the manufacturing industry in 2021.

Governments tend to be direct with their sustainability mandates, which manufacturers find off-putting because they see them as a luxury. Developing an operational incentive, such as increased efficiency, can provide a better rationale for companies to see sustainability as a benefit as opposed to a costly requirement. 

The events following the outbreak of COVID-19 have shown how fast the industry can grind to a halt, as the disruption has caused productivity and utilization rates to go down by a staggering 16 percent year-over-year. This year, manufacturers' success will largely depend on their ability to recover in areas which have seen the greatest downturn; for some, it could be resolving a difficult supply chain challenge, for others, it might be bolstering a severely depleted workforce.

More in Supply Chain
67648416 440954010082917 4912106400823377920 O 5f6b55ec2f9aa
Following Settlement, Pilgrim's Pride Pleads Guilty to Price-Fixing, Fined $108M
Pilgrim's is the first company to plead guilty for its role in a conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chicken products.
Feb 24th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks on U.S. supply chains in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 24 in Washington.
Biden Order to Review Supply Chains for Vital Goods
The executive order concerns large-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and semiconductors.
Feb 24th, 2021
In this Oct. 21, 2009 file photo, a small crowd begins to gather outside a Fry's Electronics store in Renton, Wash. The electronics chain is permanently closing, citing the struggles it faced as a retailer during the coronavirus pandemic. The company, which was in business for 36 years, had 31 stores in nine states. Fry’s Electronics Inc. said it stopped regular operations and began the wind-down process of its business on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Tech Tinkerer Haven to Close
Fry's Electronics is ceasing operations after 36 years.
Feb 24th, 2021
A worker arranges cones at a mostly-empty vaccination site at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, Feb. 11, 2021.
Drug Execs Face Capitol Hill Questions on Vaccine Supply
Lawmakers are expected to ask whether further use of the Defense Production Act could help speed the process.
Feb 23rd, 2021
Factory With Flag
The Impact of Biden's Plan on Reshoring Trends
"Buy American" will borrow some strategies from the Trump administration in targeting China and fueling growth at home.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Mm 184 Thumb
Walmart to Invest $14B in Automation, Supply Chain
An expanded e-commerce assortment will reduce both shipping time and costs.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Display boards featuring the U.S. and Chinese flags in a special trade zone in Qingdao, China, May 8, 2019.
China Urges US to Lift Trade Restrictions
China faces more opposition than ever in Washington due to its trade record, territorial disputes, and accusations of technology theft and spying.
Feb 22nd, 2021
In this file photo, an employee attaches a Mercedes emblem as he works on a Mercedes-Benz S-class car at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen, Germany.
Cost Controls, Luxury Sales Help Daimler Weather Pandemic
The bottom line improved on $3.2 billion from 2019, even as top-line revenue fell 11% to $186.3 billion.
Feb 18th, 2021
I Stock 1272978075
Court Says Amazon Must Tell Consumers the Origin of Fruit & Produce
A German court rejected Amazon's appeal against having to specify the country of origin of fresh fruit and vegetables that it sells.
Feb 18th, 2021
I Stock 1206790646
Biden Administration Investing $815M to Boost Domestic Manufacturing of Testing Supplies, Materials
It's part of $1.65 billion in total investments aimed to expand COVID-19 testing and prepare against variants of the virus.
Feb 18th, 2021
An electronic message board advises drivers of potential congestion on the intersecting interstate as they drive south on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, MS on Feb. 15 as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much of the state.
Polar Vortex Disrupts Vaccine Deliveries, Distribution
Slippery weather has either led to the closing of vaccination sites outright or held up the necessary shipments, with delays expected to continue for days.
Feb 17th, 2021
I Stock 501884938
South Carolina Weighs $550M Port Upgrade
The proposal would add new rail lines and barges that could be controlled by technology.
Feb 17th, 2021