Epicor Acquires Acadia Software to Empower Frontline Workers

Epicor announced it has acquired Acadia Software, a provider of Connected Worker solutions that offers real-time, actionable insights and step-by-step guidance directly to frontline workers in manufacturing and other supply chain industries.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Benefits include:

Integrates easily with existing enterprise systems, allowing businesses to dynamically combine workforce performance data with other operational metrics

Provides tools that help workers quickly adopt new processes, software and equipment that fosters employee growth, skills development and career progression

Enables workers to identify inefficiencies, suggest improvements and execute tasks according to best practices

"Joining Epicor gives us an opportunity to connect even more frontline workers to the tools and know-how they need to work independently, while also providing resources and capabilities to better serve our existing Acadia customers," Acadia VP and CTO Josh Crone.