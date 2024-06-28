ANCA Launches Revolutionary ToolRoom RN35 Software to Elevate Productivity, Performance

ANCA, a manufacturer of CNC tool and cutter grinders, introduced RN35, the latest version of its ToolRoom software. This launch coincides with the celebration of ANCA's 50th anniversary.

The RN35 release presents a range of advanced features designed to boost productivity and ensure consistent tool quality, resulting in superior surface finishes. By enabling faster cycle times and enhancing tool performance, manufacturers can drive up their profits effectively.

ANCA's ToolRoom RN35 software offers:

Cycle time reduction of up to 20% with advanced features and functions

New developments including the integration of material removal rate calculations

Statistical Process Control (SPC) software

Profile fluting

Key Highlights of RN35

Feedrate optimization: RN35 includes feedrate optimization, ensuring improved cycle time and increased productivity. The software facilitates stable tool quality with a superior surface finish, offering enhanced performance for CNC tool manufacturing.

Improved cycle time and wheel life: With RN35, manufacturers can experience improved cycle time and extended wheel life. The software provides uniform wheel wear on the surface of the grinding wheel, contributing to cost savings and enhanced operational efficiency.

SPC (Statistical Process Control): ANCA's revamped SPC software empowers users with comprehensive control of the production process during high-volume manufacturing. Key features include:

Monitoring variations due to wheel wear and other process-controlled activities

Graphical display of process capability data

Trend chart analysis of wheel wear data during batch grinding

Access to historic data and the ability to merge data as needed

New reporting features in PDF and Excel formats for measurement and study reports

Profile fluting: RN35 introduces profile fluting, providing the ability to control and maintain hook/rake angle along the trajectory of the cutting edge on a given profile. This enhancement increases cutting performance and extends the life of the tool due to uniform hook/rake angle along the edge.

I3dg improvements: ANCA has enhanced i3dg features, allowing for faster comparison of tools on the machine during small changes. The software also enables the measurement of features after changes, providing a seamless validation process.

Profile software improvements: RN35 introduces a new and easy way to define and modify profiles, saving time in the design stage. This improvement makes it easy for new starters to adapt to the software.

LaserUltra enhancements: LaserUltra enhancements allow for the measurement and compensation of more complex tools with line and arcs inside the machine. This feature saves customers cycle time and reduces the scrap rate, ensuring better tool quality independent of operator skills.

Double corner radius enhancements: RN35 brings advancements in manufacturing complex geometry tools for various industries, enhancing the versatility of CNC tool production.

VRML import: The ability to import VRML models in RN35 gives users a strategic advantage by facilitating the easy import and matching of competitor tools.