Advantive Names New CEO

May 31, 2024
Advantive

TAMPA, FL – May 30, 2024 – Advantive (“the Company”), a leading provider of mission-critical software for specialty manufacturing and distribution businesses, today announced the appointment of Kevin Boyce as CEO of the Company. Boyce replaces Benoit de la Tour as CEO.

Boyce is a seasoned strategic and operational executive who has successfully grown and scaled companies as a CEO, COO, and CFO. He previously served as CEO of Higher Logic where he successfully integrated six companies around a unified purpose and delivered significant value to its customers, employees, and business. Prior to Higher Logic, he was the COO and CFO of Ellucian for over 10 years, where he scaled the business across the globe from $100 million to $750 million in revenue.

Kevin Boyce, CEO, AdvantiveKevin Boyce, CEO, AdvantiveAdvantive“We believe now is the right time to bring in new leadership with the company in a strong position to accelerate growth,” said Mark Friedman, Executive Chairman, Advantive and Managing Director at ST6. “Kevin is a growth-oriented leader, with a strong operational focus and extensive experience in the software industry, making him exceptionally well suited to run Advantive.”

“On behalf of the Board, we also want to recognize Benoit for his many contributions to Advantive,” added Hythem El-Nazer, Managing Director at TA. “Benoit was instrumental in establishing Advantive’s mission, building a great leadership team, and positioning the Company for long-term success. We are now excited to work closely with Kevin on the next phase of Advantive’s growth.”

“Working with the Advantive Team and the Board to build the foundation of the Company has been a fantastic opportunity for me, I am proud of what we have built together and look forward to watching Advantive’s success,” said de la Tour.

“I am excited to join Advantive at this stage of the Company’s journey. We will continue to drive sustainable growth for specialty manufacturing and distribution companies with a focus on delivering customer value and scaling our operations to drive success for our customers and Advantive,” said Boyce.

About Advantive

Advantive is a leading provider of mission-critical software for specialty manufacturing and distribution companies, offering purpose-built ERP, MES and SPC software solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. Serving over 5,000 customers and operating in 14 countries, Advantive’s software solutions streamline complex processes, optimize operations visibility and throughput, and drive improved quality, profitability, and revenue growth. Deeply embedded into key end-to-end workflows, Advantive’s software uses automation, seamless integration and real-time data to streamline plant scheduling, order management, quality control, sales order forecasting and pricing, ecommerce and delivery – making the complex, simple. More information about Advantive can be found at https://advantive.com.

