New Online Platform for Selecting Optimal Machine Vision Components for Imaging Systems

Teledyne FLIR IIS announced SightBase, an advanced Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that accelerates the design-in cycles for imaging systems and reduces customer spending. This new platform includes a virtual lab that increases user confidence when selecting a system configuration to meet their vision application requirements.

“We are on a mission to make machine vision technologies easy for our customers. We want to expedite the camera selection and design-in process to minutes and hours instead of months and years,” said Sadiq Panjwani, General Manager at Teledyne FLIR IIS.

SightBase, now available online at teledynevisionsolutions.com, delivers a user interface to guide users through component selection and then visually compare the resulting images. These images are generated using physics-based modeling of the selected components. Users can also easily configure 3D scenes to instantly view objects with their selection with control of camera, lens and lighting.

SightBase services include:

Comprehensive assessment to guide users who are not machine vision experts to identify imaging component combinations that meet their application requirements

Detailed product recommendations that support both camera-based and lens-based selections of compatible combinations

Side-by-side comparisons of product specifications, pricing and simulated output images for visual evaluations

Realistic virtual 3D image preview based on selected camera, lens and lighting configurations, plus fine-tune 3D control of all components in a scenario

Teledyne FLIR IIS added that future releases of SightBase will incorporate AI-driven services to further enhance overall customer experience and introduce new ways to help our customers determine the optimal imaging system components for their solution needs.