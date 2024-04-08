Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

New Online Platform for Selecting Optimal Machine Vision Components for Imaging Systems

SightBase reduces the time and cost for customers to select imaging system configurations.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 8, 2024
Teledyne
Teledyne FLIR IIS

Teledyne FLIR IIS announced SightBase, an advanced Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that accelerates the design-in cycles for imaging systems and reduces customer spending. This new platform includes a virtual lab that increases user confidence when selecting a system configuration to meet their vision application requirements.

“We are on a mission to make machine vision technologies easy for our customers. We want to expedite the camera selection and design-in process to minutes and hours instead of months and years,” said Sadiq Panjwani, General Manager at Teledyne FLIR IIS.

SightBase, now available online at teledynevisionsolutions.com, delivers a user interface to guide users through component selection and then visually compare the resulting images. These images are generated using physics-based modeling of the selected components. Users can also easily configure 3D scenes to instantly view objects with their selection with control of camera, lens and lighting.

SightBase services include:

  • Comprehensive assessment to guide users who are not machine vision experts to identify imaging component combinations that meet their application requirements
  • Detailed product recommendations that support both camera-based and lens-based selections of compatible combinations
  • Side-by-side comparisons of product specifications, pricing and simulated output images for visual evaluations
  • Realistic virtual 3D image preview based on selected camera, lens and lighting configurations, plus fine-tune 3D control of all components in a scenario

Teledyne FLIR IIS added that future releases of SightBase will incorporate AI-driven services to further enhance overall customer experience and introduce new ways to help our customers determine the optimal imaging system components for their solution needs.

