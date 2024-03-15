Oracle Adds New Generative AI Capabilities to Cloud Applications Suite

Oracle recently announced new generative AI capabilities within the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite that will look to help customers improve decision making and enhance the employee and customer experience. The latest AI additions include new generative AI capabilities embedded in existing business workflows across finance, supply chain, HR, sales, marketing, and service, as well as an expansion of the Oracle Guided Journeys’ extensibility framework to enable more generative AI capabilities.

Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and leveraging its leading AI services, Oracle supports over 50 generative AI use cases that are embedded within Oracle Fusion Applications and designed to respect customers’ enterprise data, privacy and security. With OCI Generative AI Service, no customer data is shared with large language model (LLM) providers or seen by other customers.

In addition, an individual customer is the only entity allowed to use custom models trained on its data. To further protect sensitive information, role-based security is embedded directly into Oracle Fusion Applications workflows that only recommends content that end users are entitled to view. Newly embedded generative AI capabilities include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP):

Insight narratives: Help identify anomalies, variances, and biases based on pattern recognition. With AI-generated narratives, based on a single insight or multiple related insights in Oracle’s Intelligent Performance Management (IPM) Insight, organizations gain richer context and actionable explanations to drive smarter decisions.

Management reporting narratives: Help finance professionals explain variances and trends impacting the business. With generative AI-powered management reporting narratives and contextual collaboration for finance and operating functions, organizations can improve productivity and develop more accurate reports.

Predictive forecast explanations: Generate contextual commentary to explain forecasts produced by predictive models and key factors driving the prediction.

Project program status summary generation : Helps program managers generate executive summaries using details drawn from projects and sub-programs.

: Helps program managers generate executive summaries using details drawn from projects and sub-programs. Project plan and proposal generation: Helps project managers generate tailored project plans based on opportunity details, similar past projects, and best practices.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM):

Item description generation: Helps product specialists quickly generate standardized product descriptions that highlight SEO keywords.

Supplier recommendations: Help procurement professionals quickly and efficiently add suppliers to their organization's supply chain. With generative AI-powered supplier recommendations embedded in Oracle Procurement, organizations can use information such as product descriptions and purchase categories to identify suppliers, improve sourcing efficiency, help lower costs, and reduce supplier risk.

Negotiation summaries: Generate a customized cover page summary for a specific negotiation.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM):

Job category landing pages: Help career site administrators quickly build high-quality landing pages for different job categories. With richer generative AI-built career sites in Oracle Recruiting, organizations can deliver tailored experiences for candidate audiences and increase candidate engagement.

Job match explanations: Help candidates spend less time determining if a job opening is best suited for their background and career goals by presenting them with a summary of how well they fit a job.

Candidate assistant: Helps candidates find answers to common questions about the company, benefits, and job-specific requirements in a simple conversational experience. With generative AI providing immediate answers in Oracle Recruiting, organizations can keep candidates engaged while reviewing career sites and job opportunities.

Manager survey generation: Helps managers generate quick surveys for their teams with manager-defined structure and formatting.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX):

Service webchat summaries: Help call center agents generate intelligent, concise, and clear summaries of customer chat sessions based on the transcription of the engagement.

Assisted authoring for sales content: Helps salespeople improve productivity by generating customer success stories from closed-won account history. With generative AI quickly producing relevant supporting content in Oracle Sales, organizations can close new deals faster.

Assisted authoring and recommendations for marketing collateral: Helps marketers improve productivity by providing subject line recommendations, email and landing page copy, and design recommendations that improve audience engagement.

Generative AI Extensibility with Guided Journeys

Oracle Guided Journeys now provides an extensibility framework that allows Oracle Cloud HCM and Oracle Cloud SCM customers and partners to add their own generative AI capabilities that complement and seamlessly integrate with their existing Oracle Fusion Applications investments. As part of this framework, organizations can choose a preferred LLM provider to support their unique industry and competitive needs. With Oracle Guided Journeys extensibility, customers and partners can help accelerate innovation and respond to changing market conditions with greater speed.

Oracle Fusion Applications’ generative AI services are powered by OCI, which hosts both prebuilt and custom models. Leveraging OCI Supercluster, which includes bare metal compute instances, ultra-low latency RDMA networking, and high-performance storage, OCI helps accelerates LLM training with the highest performance at the lowest cost. This allows Oracle to deliver the fastest AI innovation in the industry and attract the best enterprise-focused innovators, including Cohere, to build on OCI, further contributing to the innovation feedback cycle.