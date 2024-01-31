MasterControl Launches Advanced Quality Event Management Software to Streamline Quality Processes

It allows flexibility to configure processes, build forms and capture data around quality events.

Industrial Media Staff
Jan 31, 2024
Software
iStock

MasterControl, a provider of quality management and next generation manufacturing execution software, announced the official release of the advanced Quality Event Management (QEM) product, which will allow users flexibility to configure processes, build forms and capture data around their quality events.

MasterControl’s advanced QEM software is the first cloud-native, no-code solution allowing life science quality managers to completely own and iterate on their quality process. The no-code functionality means users can easily modify workflows as processes or regulations change. Additionally, the software has embedded, automated validation testing with patented Validation on Demand assuring compliance with regulatory standards.

This product will improve the approach to quality event management. The platform, which has been used by early adopters has already been recognized by The Medicine Maker as one of the most innovative products in its annual product showcase.

“Advanced QEM is going to be much better because it gives us the ability to be dynamic," said Matthew Seitz-Paquette, North America quality specialist with Fagron. "Right now, we have a form with multiple different sections and over 150 questions. The sections and questions don’t apply to every scenario, but they are always visible, and our end users have to see it all. With advanced QEM I can make a dynamic form. This section applies. This doesn't. If it doesn't apply, then the section will be hidden. If it does, the questions in the section can be required. I can improve my efficiency and data just by the design of the form.”

