The State of Manufacturing Cybersecurity in 2022

The growing reliance on digital technology has made manufacturers among the most viable targets for cybercrime perpetrators.

Feb 7th, 2022
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)

Not so long after the notorious SolarWinds attack, the Russian hacker group REvil claimed responsibility for the hack attack on JBS, one of the world’s largest meat processing companies. It was also around the same time when the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack happened. Over the past year, more than 40 food processing companies were targeted by cybercriminals. 

Such attacks on manufacturers rarely happened a decade ago, but they are becoming commonplace nowadays. The growing reliance on digital technology and the internet has made manufacturers among the most viable targets for cybercrime perpetrators. This situation calls for a greater understanding of cybersecurity among manufacturers and other businesses involved in producing goods and putting added value to existing products. 

Is 2021 a preview of the kind of cybersecurity issues that will hound manufacturers in the next year? Below is a rundown on what to expect when it comes to cybersecurity and threats that will affect the manufacturing industry in 2022.

Manufacturers Becoming More Security-Aware

Several points in Gartner's cybersecurity productions for 2021-2022 point to the fact that organizations are becoming more conscious of their security posture. Reportedly, organizations are implementing a cybersecurity mesh architecture to reduce the impact of security incidents by 90 percent. Around 60 percent of companies are expected to adopt cybersecurity risk as a primary basis in undertaking third-party transactions and engagements with other businesses. Additionally, 40 percent of boards of directors are expected to have their respective dedicated cybersecurity committees supervised by at least one board member who has the competence or qualifications for the role. 

Gartner also points out that 30 percent of enterprises are set to adopt cloud-delivered secure web gateway, cloud access security brokers, zero-trust network access, and firewall-as-a-service from the same vendor. For years, organizations have relied on different providers for various security needs, especially firewall security. In the years to come, there is an expected shift towards the consolidation and optimization of security solutions to achieve greater efficiency and enhanced management of security controls. 

Manufacturing companies have numerous concerns to attend to, especially with the disruptions and changes brought about by the pandemic and economic struggles. It is reassuring to know that they are becoming security-aware and are even moving towards more efficient cybersecurity systems.

Manufacturing is a Favorite Ransomware Target

Datto's Global State of the Channel Ransomware Report says that manufacturing is one of the most targeted industries by ransomware perpetrators. This reality is expected to persist in 2022.

 “It’s not surprising that Construction and Manufacturing are top targets for ransomware. These industries are in a constant wave that flows with the ups and downs of the economy. Because of this, much of their work is project-based and recurring revenue is rare. As a result, it makes it difficult to invest in IT staffing or IT services that require monthly fees,” the report writes. Manufacturers are always pressed to focus their resources on how to boost their operations at the expense of non-core functions such as cybersecurity. 

Cybercriminals that employ ransomware know that it is easier to attack manufacturing companies because they do not pay that much attention to their security posture and they do not have adequate expertise to detect and mitigate attacks. Add to this the reality that manufacturers cannot afford any suspension in their activities because it would result in humongous losses and reputational damage. 

That’s why many manufacturing companies hit by ransomware prefer to just pay the ransom instead of temporarily shutting down operations to address a cyber attack. The average ransomware demand in 2021 was more than half a million dollars. For many companies, this is a smaller price to pay compared to losing millions with several days of suspended operations and adverse consequences on brand image.

A Need to Address the IT/OT Convergence

Many manufacturing operations have already started bringing together their information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) ecosystems in a bid to improve operational efficiency and customer service. This has resulted in new security challenges. A Deloitte analysis report says that "there are a number of areas where people, process, and technology overlap between the IT and OT ecosystems―areas where respective strategies need to be in sync. The reality of these technologies and how they are used, however, is often markedly different." 

OT expenditure and acquisitions are generally decided by factory floor point persons with minimal involvement from corporate IT departments or cybersecurity teams. This creates a weakness in the cyber defense posture of organizations with multiple technologies employed and some that do not go through the scrutiny and monitoring of the IT department. 

Moreover, the use of IoT devices in manufacturing is blurring the separation between information technology and operational technology. It makes it inevitable to confront the need to establish better security policies and measures that can help prevent the emergence of new security flaws, some of which take time to be discovered amid the hustle and bustle in the manufacturing business setting.

The Lingering Impact of the Pandemic

COVID-19 continues to push businesses to go online. This is not just about reaching out to customers over the internet but also the normalization of web-based activities including the work-from-home setup and the remote monitoring and operation of facilities. 

Many organizations still fail to become proficient with these new arrangements in working and doing business. In the process of learning the ropes, they end up creating cybersecurity vulnerabilities like unwittingly opening backdoors that are exploited by cybercriminals.

A manufacturing company may create a quality inspection system, for example, that is directly linked to the production line to enable remote control over equipment and other resources. Organizations with inadequate expertise and experience in setups like this can possibly cause the defeat of their own security controls with misconfigurations or the use of hardware and software that have vulnerabilities that can be taken advantage of by threat actors. 

Also, the software used by manufacturing companies for their equipment, especially in advanced automated operations, may be administered by a vendor or third-party. The vendor takes responsibility for the system’s updates and bug fixes. However, this infers the possibility of cyber-attackers targeting the software supply chain instead of directly attacking an organization, similar to what happened with SolarWinds. 

Manufacturing companies need to quickly get accustomed to the pandemic-induced new arrangements of operations while being mindful of the cyber threats. It is unlikely for things to return to the previous “normal,” so the logical thing to do is to adapt and do better.

Cybersecurity’s Crucial Role in the Manufacturing Industry

Cybersecurity in the manufacturing industry remains to be a precarious affair. The risks abound and are ceaselessly evolving and becoming aggressive. The silver lining, though, is that manufacturers are becoming more mindful of their cybersecurity. Their security postures still have a lot of room for improvement, but they are no longer as naive and weak as they used to be several years before. 

As businesses go digital and online, it is essential to embrace cybersecurity and consider it as one of the pillars of business operations given the frequency, relentlessness, and wicked ingenuity of cyberattacks. Downplaying the threats and failing to prepare for the attacks can lead to disastrous consequences.

More in Software
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jan 31st, 2022
Upgradetnpt2
'Hackers Are Heartless Bastards'
JohnE Upgrade is back and talking about what pizza delivery teaches us about cybersecurity, why you might have to pay ransomware attackers, and avoiding the 'angry executive' scheme.
Jan 27th, 2022
The Word 2022 Behind The Tree Of Empty Asphalt Road At Golden Sunset And Beautiful Blue Sky 1300086148 2125x1417 (1)
The Top 4 Predictions for Manufacturing in 2022
The New Normal will continue to evolve.
Jan 20th, 2022
Upgradetnpt1
'Hackers are Lazy. Scammers are Misfits.'
Meet Johnny Young, aka JohnE Upgrade. This 35-year vet of the IT wars has seen it all — from facing 500 years in prison to currently offering cybersecurity advice to the good guys.
Jan 20th, 2022
South Lake Union Google office, Seattle, Jan. 14, 2022.
Texas Sues Google Over Smartphone Radio Ads
The state's attorney general alleged that the tech giant engaged in false and misleading practices.
Jan 20th, 2022
Manager Analyzing Erp On Ar Screen, Connections, Bi, Hr, Crm 820886246 4500x3000
Five Steps to XaaS
Whether you view XaaS (everything-as-a-service) as a dream or a nightmare, it’s here to stay.
Jan 19th, 2022
Remote Monitoring
Protect Uptime with Smart Maintenance
Digital transformation is just as relevant to maintenance as it is to operations, and could help solve uptime challenges stemming from the global skills shortage.
Jan 6th, 2022
Multi Screen Management
Are Low-Code Platforms the Future for Manufacturing?
These simplified approaches could help solve labor shortages and shorten integration times, but there are also some hidden dangers that need to be addressed.
Jan 4th, 2022
I Stock 1271620065
Future-Proofing the Manufacturing Tech Stack with Cloud PCs
Until recently, manufacturers have been reluctant to adopt public cloud solutions due to security concerns, interrupting productivity with technology change, and lack of in-house expertise.
Jan 4th, 2022
World Map With Connection Lines 000050371048 Medium
Startup from Former SpaceX Group Focused on Advanced Mfg. Supply Chain
The trio has secured more than $1 million in pre-seed funding, and is in the process of raising another $5 million.
Dec 23rd, 2021
Tesla Superchargers in Austin, Texas, March 2021.
Man Charged in $82M Hacking, Insider Trading Scheme
Hackers accessed earnings from Tesla, Snap Inc., Roku and other U.S. companies before they became public.
Dec 21st, 2021
Oracle Corp. headquarters, Redwood City, Calif., March 22, 2011.
Oracle Buys Medical Software Company for $28B
Hospitals and physicians offices use Cerner software to record and share health and medical data.
Dec 21st, 2021