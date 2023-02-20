White House Defends Response to Ohio Toxic Train Derailment

Local leaders and members of Congress demanded more be done.

Matthew Daly
Feb 20, 2023
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan left, walks with his staff through East Palestine, Ohio on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan left, walks with his staff through East Palestine, Ohio on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday defended its response to a toxic freight train derailment in Ohio two weeks ago, even as local leaders and members of Congress demanded that more be done.

The Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, left toxic chemicals spilled or burned off, prompting evacuations and fears of contamination by wary residents distrustful of the state and federal response.

The White House said it has "mobilized a robust, multi-agency effort to support the people of East Palestine, Ohio,'' and noted that officials from the Environmental Protection Agency, National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies were at the rural site near the Pennsylvania line within hours of the derailment of the Norfolk Southern train carrying vinyl chloride and other toxic substances.

"When these incidents happen, you need to let the emergency response take place,'' White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday. "We did take action and folks were on the ground.''

EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited the site Thursday, walking along a creek that still reeks of chemicals as he sought to reassure skeptical residents that the water is fit for drinking and the air safe to breathe.

"I'm asking they trust the government," Regan said. "I know that's hard. We know there's a lack of trust." Officials are "testing for everything that was on that train," he said.

No other Cabinet member has visited the rural village, where about 5,000 people live, including many who were evacuated as crews conducted a controlled burn of toxic chemicals from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding.

Administration officials insisted their response has been immediate and effective.

"We've been on the ground since February 4 … and we are committed to supporting the people of East Palestine every step of the way,'' Jean-Pierre said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has faced criticism from lawmakers and the mayor of East Palestine for not visiting the site, said the Ohio disaster was just one of many derailments that occur each year. A train hauling hazardous materials derailed Thursday near Detroit, but none spilled, officials said.

"There's clearly more that needs to be done, because while this horrible situation has gotten a particularly high amount of attention, there are roughly 1,000 cases a year of a train derailment,'' Buttigieg told Yahoo Finance.

He tweeted Friday that his department "will hold Norfolk Southern accountable for any safety violations found to have contributed to the disaster" and will be guided by the findings of the transportation safety board's independent investigation.

President Joe Biden has offered federal assistance to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been coordinating with the state emergency operations center and other partners, the White House said.

In response to a request from DeWine and Ohio's congressional delegation, the Health and Human Services Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are sending a team of medical personnel and toxicologists to Ohio to conduct public health testing and assessments.

The team will support federal, state and local officials already on the ground to evaluate people who were exposed or potentially exposed to chemicals, officials said.

Since the derailment, residents have complained about headaches and irritated eyes and finding their cars and lawns covered in soot. The hazardous chemicals that spilled from the train killed thousands of fish, and residents have talked about finding dying or sick pets and wildlife.

Residents also are frustrated by what they say is incomplete and vague information about the lasting effects from the disaster, which prompted evacuations.

Regan said Thursday that anyone who is fearful of being in their home should seek testing from the government.

"People have been unnerved," he said. "They've been asked to leave their homes." He said that if he lived there, he would be willing to move his family back into the area as long as testing shows it's safe.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he was glad that Regan visited the site, but called it "unacceptable that it took nearly two weeks for a senior administration official to show up'' in Ohio.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who toured the crash site with Regan on Thursday, said he spoke with Biden on Friday and was assured that any assistance the state needs will be given.

"The president is all in on getting FEMA" to provide direct assistance and is "all-in on holding Norfolk Southern accountable,'' Brown told an online news conference.

Ohio state Sen. Michael Rulli, a Republican whose district includes East Palestine, said Buttigieg should resign over the Transportation Department's inaction. "He has not even come close to being near ground zero and he should be ashamed," Rulli said.

Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, who toured the site with Regan and Brown on Thursday, has generally supported the federal response but joined other Ohio officials in calling for more help from FEMA. Johnson sent a letter Friday asking EPA to provide detailed information about the derailment, including the controlled burn conducted last week and testing plans for air and water quality.

"The community must be able to trust their air, water, and soil is not a threat to their health following this train derailment," Johnson said.

David Masur, executive director of PennEnvironment, said there's been a "breach of public trust" in the wake of the disaster, stemming from lax oversight of freight rail and weak notification requirements for hazardous cargo, as well as lingering uncertainties about air and water quality and whether evacuated residents were allowed to return home too soon.

"Because there have been so many missteps, you can understand that the public is skeptical,'' said Masur, who co-authored a report that detailed risks that trains carrying explosive and toxic materials pose to nearby communities. The report came after a 2015 CSX oil train disaster near Mount Carbon, West Virginia. A train derailed, exploded and burned for days, contaminating the Kanawha River.

While Regan's visit was helpful, officials need to offer more than words or sympathy — and instead implement policies to protect the public health and prevent this from happening again, he said.

____

Associated Press writer Patrick Orsagos in East Palestine, Ohio, contributed to this story.

Latest in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
Some of the railcars that derailed Friday night when a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed are in the process of being cleaned up on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio.
Ohio Town Takes Resident Questions on Derailment, Chemicals
February 15, 2023
This image provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows what the department says was an accident involving a commercial tanker truck that caused a hazardous material to leak onto Interstate 10 outside Tucson, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, prompting state troopers to shut down traffic on the freeway.
Hazardous Spill Closes Interstate, Forces Evacuation
February 15, 2023
I Stock 451353863
Grain Co-op Faces $630K Penalty Over Worker's Partial Amputation
February 14, 2023
Related Stories
In this photo released by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, firefighters work the scene of a fatal accident involving a Tesla and Contra Costa County fire truck early Saturday morning, Feb. 18, 2023, in Contra Costa, Calif.
Safety
Tesla Driver Killed After Plowing into Firetruck on Freeway
Some of the railcars that derailed Friday night when a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed are in the process of being cleaned up on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio.
Safety
Ohio Town Takes Resident Questions on Derailment, Chemicals
This photo provided by the Ohio National Guard, ONG 52nd Civil Support Team members prepare to enter an incident area to assess remaining hazards with a lightweight inflatable decontamination system (LIDS) in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Authorities say air monitoring hasn’t detected dangerous levels of fumes in communities where crews released and burned toxic chemicals from a derailed train. But they said Tuesday that Ohio and Pennsylvania residents living close to the wreckage still aren’t being allowed in their homes.
Safety
Air Near Ohio Derailment Deemed Safe for Residents to Return Home
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
Ap23047544042113
Safety
Health Care Vaccine Mandate Remains as Some Push for an End
The health care vaccination mandate is scheduled to run until November 2024..
February 20, 2023
An emergency crew works at the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment in Van Buren Township, Mich., Feb. 16, 2023.
Safety
Train Derails Near Detroit; No Hazardous Material Spilled
The incident came nearly two weeks after a devastating derailment in Ohio.
February 18, 2023
Tesla cars are loaded onto carriers at the Tesla electric car plant on May 13, 2020, in Fremont, Calif. Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its “Full Self-Driving” system to fix problems with the way it behaves around intersections and following posted speed limits, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Automotive
Tesla Recalls 'Full Self-Driving'
The recall, part of part of a larger investigation by the NHTSA, is the most serious action taken yet against the electric vehicle maker.
February 17, 2023
In this photo provided by the Tucson Fire Department, personnel work to control the hazardous material leak and brush fire incidents at Rita Rd. and Interstate 10 near Tucson, Ariz., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Safety
Arizona Interstate Reopens After Crash, Chemical Leak
Residents could return home a day after a deadly crash sent acrid plumes into the desert sky and prompted evacuations.
February 16, 2023
Ap23045741730117
Safety
Skinny Robot Documents Forces Eroding Doomsday Glacier
With the robot named Icefin lowered down a slender 1,925-foot (587-meter) hole, they saw how important crevasses are in the fracturing of the ice.
February 16, 2023
The Ford F-150 Lightning displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Safety
Ford Stops F-150 Lightning Production After Battery Fire
A battery caught fire during a pre-delivery quality check.
February 15, 2023
A Kia which was damaged after being stolen is seen at an auto repair shop in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Safety
Hyundai, Kia Update Security After TikTok Challenge Thefts
The challenge shows how to hot-wire Kia and Hyundai cars with a USB cord and a screwdriver.
February 15, 2023
Some of the railcars that derailed Friday night when a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed are in the process of being cleaned up on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio.
Safety
Ohio Town Takes Resident Questions on Derailment, Chemicals
Concerns persist about strange odors, the reports of sick or dead animals and the potential impact on drinking water.
February 15, 2023
This image provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows what the department says was an accident involving a commercial tanker truck that caused a hazardous material to leak onto Interstate 10 outside Tucson, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, prompting state troopers to shut down traffic on the freeway.
Safety
Hazardous Spill Closes Interstate, Forces Evacuation
Arizona residents within a half mile were ordered to leave.
February 15, 2023
A staff of Nissan car showroom wipes a car on Jan. 31, 2022, in Tokyo.
Safety
Nissan Recall: Air Bag Can Knock Steering Wheel Emblem Loose
The automaker has received four reports alleging injuries due to the problem.
February 15, 2023
A worker wearing a new real-time impairment screening device for cannabis and other drugs designed by Gaize.
Safety
Gaize Launches Real-Time Cannabis Impairment Test
The headset is a particularly good fit for manufacturing and industrial companies.
February 14, 2023
I Stock 451353863
Safety
Grain Co-op Faces $630K Penalty Over Worker's Partial Amputation
A paddle conveyor was left running when employees entered a soybean bin for cleaning.
February 14, 2023
People walk on the sand near the shuttered San Onofre nuclear power plant in San Clemente, Calif., on June 30, 2011. The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel generated by the nation's commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition in the Southwestern U.S. is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debated a bill that would ban construction of such a facility without state consent.
Energy
New Mexico May Seek Veto Power over Spent Nuke Fuel Storage
February 14, 2023
Mm1220
Video
Factory Fined After Workers Fell in Chocolate Tank
Emergency workers had to cut a hole in the bottom of the tank to rescue the workers.
February 13, 2023