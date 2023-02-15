Ohio Town Takes Resident Questions on Derailment, Chemicals

Concerns persist about strange odors, the reports of sick or dead animals and the potential impact on drinking water.

Associated Press
Feb 15, 2023
Some of the railcars that derailed Friday night when a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed are in the process of being cleaned up on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio.
Some of the railcars that derailed Friday night when a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed are in the process of being cleaned up on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment and the intentional burning of some of the hazardous chemicals on board has invited affected residents to a town hall meeting Wednesday evening to discuss lingering questions.

And there are still plenty — about the huge plumes of smoke, the persisting odors, the reports of sick or dead animals, the potential impact on drinking water, all the cleaning up. Even as school has resumed and trains are rolling by again, things aren't the same.

In and around East Palestine, near the Pennsylvania state line, people are asking whether the air and water around them is safe for people, pets and livestock. They want assistance navigating the financial help the railroad offered hundreds of families who evacuated, and they want to know whether it will be held responsible for what happened.

Rail operator Norfolk Southern announced Tuesday that it is also creating a $1 million charitable fund to help the community of some 4,700 people while continuing remediation work, including removing spilled contaminants from the ground and streams and monitoring air quality.

“We will be judged by our actions," Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw said in a statement. "We are cleaning up the site in an environmentally responsible way, reimbursing residents affected by the derailment, and working with members of the community to identify what is needed to help East Palestine recover and thrive.”

No one was injured when about 50 cars derailed in a fiery, mangled mess on the outskirts of East Palestine on Feb. 3. As fears grew about a potential explosion, officials seeking to avoid an uncontrolled blast had the area evacuated and opted to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five rail cars, sending flames and black smoke billowing into the sky again.

A mechanical issue with a rail car axle is suspected to be the cause of the derailment, and the National Transportation Safety Board said it has video appearing to show a wheel bearing overheating just beforehand. The NTSB said it expects its preliminary report in about two weeks.

Misinformation and exaggerations spread online, and state and federal officials have repeatedly offered assurances that air monitoring hasn't detected any remaining concerns. Even low levels of contaminants that aren’t considered hazardous can create lingering odors or symptoms such as headaches, Ohio’s health director said Tuesday.

Precautions also are being taken to ensure contaminants that reached the Ohio River don't make it into drinking water.

Latest in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
This image provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows what the department says was an accident involving a commercial tanker truck that caused a hazardous material to leak onto Interstate 10 outside Tucson, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, prompting state troopers to shut down traffic on the freeway.
Hazardous Spill Closes Interstate, Forces Evacuation
February 15, 2023
People walk on the sand near the shuttered San Onofre nuclear power plant in San Clemente, Calif., on June 30, 2011. The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel generated by the nation's commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition in the Southwestern U.S. is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debated a bill that would ban construction of such a facility without state consent.
New Mexico May Seek Veto Power over Spent Nuke Fuel Storage
February 14, 2023
This photo provided by the Ohio National Guard, ONG 52nd Civil Support Team members prepare to enter an incident area to assess remaining hazards with a lightweight inflatable decontamination system (LIDS) in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Authorities say air monitoring hasn’t detected dangerous levels of fumes in communities where crews released and burned toxic chemicals from a derailed train. But they said Tuesday that Ohio and Pennsylvania residents living close to the wreckage still aren’t being allowed in their homes.
Air Near Ohio Derailment Deemed Safe for Residents to Return Home
February 9, 2023
Related Stories
This photo provided by the Ohio National Guard, ONG 52nd Civil Support Team members prepare to enter an incident area to assess remaining hazards with a lightweight inflatable decontamination system (LIDS) in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Authorities say air monitoring hasn’t detected dangerous levels of fumes in communities where crews released and burned toxic chemicals from a derailed train. But they said Tuesday that Ohio and Pennsylvania residents living close to the wreckage still aren’t being allowed in their homes.
Safety
Air Near Ohio Derailment Deemed Safe for Residents to Return Home
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Safety
Fiery Ohio Derailment Raises Railroad Safety Questions
Advanced ERCES systems boost the signal inside commercial buildings, providing clear, two-way radio communication without dead spots.
Safety
Keep Emergency Communication Out of the “Dead Zone”
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
This image provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows what the department says was an accident involving a commercial tanker truck that caused a hazardous material to leak onto Interstate 10 outside Tucson, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, prompting state troopers to shut down traffic on the freeway.
Safety
Hazardous Spill Closes Interstate, Forces Evacuation
Arizona residents within a half mile were ordered to leave.
February 15, 2023
A staff of Nissan car showroom wipes a car on Jan. 31, 2022, in Tokyo.
Safety
Nissan Recall: Air Bag Can Knock Steering Wheel Emblem Loose
The automaker has received four reports alleging injuries due to the problem.
February 15, 2023
A worker wearing a new real-time impairment screening device for cannabis and other drugs designed by Gaize.
Safety
Gaize Launches Real-Time Cannabis Impairment Test
The headset is a particularly good fit for manufacturing and industrial companies.
February 14, 2023
People walk on the sand near the shuttered San Onofre nuclear power plant in San Clemente, Calif., on June 30, 2011. The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel generated by the nation's commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition in the Southwestern U.S. is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debated a bill that would ban construction of such a facility without state consent.
Energy
New Mexico May Seek Veto Power over Spent Nuke Fuel Storage
February 14, 2023
Mm1220
Video
Factory Fined After Workers Fell in Chocolate Tank
Emergency workers had to cut a hole in the bottom of the tank to rescue the workers.
February 13, 2023
Mb 240 Thumb
Video
Fabuloso Recalls Millions of Products After Manufacturing Mistake
The cleaning products could experience bacteria growth.
February 13, 2023
Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks to reporters after President Joe Biden talked about his infrastructure agenda while announcing funding to upgrade Philadelphia's water facilities and replace lead pipes, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia.
Safety
EPA Awards $1B to Clean Up 22 Toxic Waste Sites Nationwide
It will help clear a backlog of hazardous sites.
February 13, 2023
An office building in Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 6, 2022.
Safety
Companies' Climate Targets Not What They Claim
Major brands are exaggerating how ambitious their efforts are.
February 13, 2023
Ap23038164022685
Safety
Judge Rejects Bid to Nullify Boeing Deal Over Max Crashes
The deal allowed Boeing to avoid prosecution for fraud in how it won regulatory approval for the plane.
February 13, 2023
I Stock 1304296859
Safety
Two Years After Historic Deep Freeze, Texas More Vulnerable to Cold
And there are more solutions than just building power plants.
February 10, 2023
In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan., on Dec. 9, 2022. A faulty weld at a bend in an oil pipeline contributed to a spill that dumped nearly 13,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek, the pipeline's operator said Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, estimating the cost of cleaning it up at $480 million.
Energy
Firm: Faulty Weld, Pressure on Pipe Led to Kansas Oil Spill
“It begs the question of how many other bad welds are on the Keystone pipeline from this same fabrication facility."
February 10, 2023
Ap23040008830348
Safety
Driver in Strange Tesla Crash Apparently Moved to Rear Seat
The 2019 Tesla reached 67 mph two seconds before hitting the second of two trees.
February 9, 2023
This photo provided by the Ohio National Guard, ONG 52nd Civil Support Team members prepare to enter an incident area to assess remaining hazards with a lightweight inflatable decontamination system (LIDS) in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Authorities say air monitoring hasn’t detected dangerous levels of fumes in communities where crews released and burned toxic chemicals from a derailed train. But they said Tuesday that Ohio and Pennsylvania residents living close to the wreckage still aren’t being allowed in their homes.
Safety
Air Near Ohio Derailment Deemed Safe for Residents to Return Home
Crews burned toxic chemicals after a train derailed five days ago.
February 9, 2023
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Safety
Fiery Ohio Derailment Raises Railroad Safety Questions
Rail unions believe the industry has gotten riskier in recent years after widespread job cuts.
February 9, 2023