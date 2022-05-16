Small Plane Crashes on Bridge Near Miami, Striking an SUV

The plane lost power and burst into flames after crashing.

May 16th, 2022
Associated Press
The Federal Aviation Administration reported the single-engine Cessna 172 lost power just before Saturday's crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration reported the single-engine Cessna 172 lost power just before Saturday's crash.
WSVN-TV via AP

MIAMI (AP) — A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the FAA said in a statement. The plane burst into flames after crashing.

Two people aboard the plane were taken to a trauma center and three people with non-life threatening injuries were taken to a hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The department said Miami-Dade Police would provide information on the sixth patient. The Miami-Dade Police public information office didn't answer multiple calls, and a recording said a voice mailbox hadn't been set up.

Drone video on social media showed the plane crumpled on the Haulover Inlet Bridge with a damaged SUV nearby. A man can be seen scrambling from the plane and being helped by others to the side of the roadway just before the aircraft became engulfed in flames.

More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Hardhats
Hard Hat Offers Dependable and Comfortable Suspension System
The hard hat is available in non-vented and vented shell styles.
May 12th, 2022
A logo of the German car manufacturer Mercedes Benz is pictured in Berlin, Germany, June 25, 2021. Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a problem that could cause the brakes to fail or perform poorly. The recall covers certain ML, GL and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years. Mercedes says in documents posted Thursday, May 12, 2022 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that moisture can get into a brake booster housing and cause corrosion.
Mercedes Recalls 292K Vehicles to Fix Problem with Brakes
The recall covers certain ML, GL and R-Class vehicles.
May 12th, 2022
Explosion
Several Feared Dead After Chemical Plant Blast in Slovenia
Local residents said the explosion shook the entire area.
May 12th, 2022
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a passenger jet that veered off a runway during take-off and caught fire is seen in the aftermath in Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwestern China's Chongqing Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Chinese passenger jet left the runway upon takeoff and caught fire in western China on Thursday morning, and several people were injured.
Plane Veers Off Runway and Catches Fire; 36 Injured
In the process of taking off, the flight crew discovered an abnormality in the craft.
May 12th, 2022
Covidvaccine
House Panel Alleges Cover-Up by Contract Vaccine Maker
They had to trash 400 million doses of coronavirus vaccines.
May 11th, 2022
The dam is meant to protect mostly rural land and only one household has been affected thus far, officials said.
Frail North Dakota Dam 'Not Out of the Woods' from Flooding
The dam is meant to protect mostly rural land and only one household has been affected thus far.
May 10th, 2022
Rescuers gather at Galawa Beach, 35 kilometers from Moroni, Comoros, July 1, 2009, as they prepare to search the area after a Yemenia Airbus passenger plane crashed into the Indian Ocean off the island nation of Comoros, early Tuesday, as it attempted to land in the dark amid howling winds. The lone survivor of a 2009 plane crash that killed 152 other people is expected to attend the trial of Yemen's main airline which is opening Monday May 9, 2022 in Paris.
Trial Opens for Plane Crash that Killed 152 Passengers
The aging Airbus A310 crashed about 9 miles off the Comorian coast on June 30, 2009.
May 10th, 2022
The lone survivor of a 2009 plane crash that killed 152 other people is expected to attend the trial of Yemen's main airline which is opening Monday May 9, 2022 in Paris.
Paris Trial for 2009 Plane Crash That Left 152 Dead, 1 Alive
The lone survivor is expected to attend.
May 9th, 2022
Caution Safety I Stock 1186732502
Power Co. to Pay $500K Fine for Deadly Explosion
Workers had been performing maintenance on a slag tank when the substance unexpectedly poured out.
May 9th, 2022
Hqdefault 627576afd64d6
Tornado Hits Cannabis Farm in Oklahoma
The farm lost about 95 percent of its crop in less than a minute.
May 6th, 2022
In this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, members of the surgical team show the pig heart for transplant into patient David Bennett in Baltimore on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Researchers trying to learn what killed Bennett, the first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig, have discovered signs of an animal virus in the organ but cannot yet say if it played any role in the man’s death.
Virus Found in Pig Heart Used in Human Transplant
A major worry about animal-to-human transplants is the risk that it could introduce new kinds of infections to people.
May 6th, 2022