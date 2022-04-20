Poland: Coal Mine Explosions Kill 5, Injure More Than 20

Two blasts occurred about three hours apart.

Apr 20th, 2022
Associated Press
A police car and a firefighters' truck before the Pniowek coal mine in Pawlowice, southern Poland, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, where two underground methane explosions killed five people and injured more than 20 early Wednesday.
A police car and a firefighters' truck before the Pniowek coal mine in Pawlowice, southern Poland, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, where two underground methane explosions killed five people and injured more than 20 early Wednesday.
AP Photo

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two methane explosions at a coal mine in southern Poland killed five people and injured more than 20 early Wednesday, according to the country's prime minister. Seven others were missing.

The first blast took place about 1,000 meters (3,000 feet) under the surface at the Pniowek mine in Pawlowice, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters outside the mine's office building.

Morawiecki said a rescue operation was launched immediately. A second explosion occurred about three hours after the first, and communication was lost with some of the rescuers, he said.

The operation was suspended due to the resulting fire and dangerous conditions. Experts were evaluating the possibility of resuming the rescue mission.

The mine that is operated by the Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa, or JSW, mining company. Prosecutors have opened an investigation.

More than 20 people were hospitalized with severe burns, the prime minister said. Doctors at the Siemianowice Slaskie hospital, which specializes in treating burns, said some of the patients have life-threatening injuries, including burns to their lungs and large areas of their bodies.

Rescue workers were are among the victims of the explosions, Morawiecki said.

“A tragedy happened here today,” he said as he extended words of sympathy to the families and stressed the dangerous nature of coal mining work.

Poland relies on its own and imported coal for almost 70% of its energy, drawing criticism from the European Union and environmental organizations concerned about CO2 emissions and climate change.

Most coal mines are located in the southern Silesia region. Many are at risk of explosions from the sudden release of methane.

The government recently announced it would end coal imports from Russia by May. The action is part of Poland's drive to wean off dependence on Russian energy sources, but also comes in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

More in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 11th, 2022
Sinkingship
Oil Tanker Runs Aground off Tunisian Coast
Only the bow of the boat was still visible.
Apr 18th, 2022
Oiltanker
Tanker Explosion off Hong Kong Kills 1, Injures 7
Four were in serious condition.
Apr 18th, 2022
Boxes of General Mills' Lucky Charms cereal are seen on a shelf at a Costco Warehouse in Robinson Township, Pa., Thursday, May 14, 2020. On Saturday, April 16, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that it is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of customers complained of illness after eating the product.
FDA Investigates Lucky Charms
Dozens of customers are complaining of illness after eating it.
Apr 18th, 2022
Children and their caregivers arrive for school in New York, Monday, March 7, 2022. COVID cases are starting to rise again in the United States, with numbers up in most states and up steeply in several. One expert says he expects more of a “bump” than the monstrous surge of the first omicron wave, but another says it’s unclear how high the curve will rise and it may be more like a hill.
COVID-19 Cases Again on the Rise Again in U.S.
Experts warn that the coming wave will wash across the nation.
Apr 15th, 2022
Fire
Fire at Food Plant Forces Civilian Evacuation
Authorities said the fire could generate an explosion and a plume of hazardous ammonia.
Apr 15th, 2022
In this Dec. 5, 2019, file photo, AWS CEO Andy Jassy, discusses a new initiative with the NFL during AWS re:Invent 2019 in Las Vegas. In his first letter to Amazon shareholders, Jassy offered a defense of wages and benefits the company gives its warehouse workers while also vowing to improve injury rates inside the facilities. Jassy, who took over from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as CEO last July, wrote the company has researched and created a list of the top 100 “employee experience pain points” and is working to solve them. A report released this week by a coalition of four labor unions found Amazon employed 33% of all U.S. warehouse workers in 2021, but was responsible for 49% of all injuries in the industry.
Amazon CEO Jassy Vows to Improve Warehouse Safety
He acknowledged the company’s warehouse injury rates “were a little higher than the average.”
Apr 15th, 2022
Osha
Crystal Finishing Fined After Machine Seriously Injures Worker
The employee was struck by a puller machine while trying to unjam a piece of aluminum.
Apr 14th, 2022
Firefighter
India Factory Fire Kills 6, Hospitalizes 13 with Burns
The fire broke out due to a chemical reactor leak.
Apr 14th, 2022
A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Feb. 9, 2019. Tesla is recalling nearly nearly 595,000 vehicles in the U.S., Thursday, April 14, 2022, most for a second time, because a “Boombox” function can play sounds over an external speaker and obscure audible warnings for pedestrians.
Tesla Issues 2nd Recall for Obstructing Pedestrian Warning
Both recalls will be done with online software updates.
Apr 14th, 2022
As part of the program, OSHA will proactively initiate inspections in over 70 high-risk industries.
OSHA Moves to Protect Workers from Heat Illness, Injuries
As part of the program, OSHA will proactively initiate inspections in over 70 high-risk industries.
Apr 13th, 2022
An overloaded truck hit a cliff and flipped over near an illegal gold mine in Indonesia's West Papua province on Wednesday, killing a number of people and leaving others injured, police said.
Workers Killed in Truck Crash Near Illegal Mine
The truck was crammed with 29 people.
Apr 13th, 2022