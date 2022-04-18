SafetyCulture Partners with Worker Safety App

Global workplace operations company SafetyCulture has today announced the acquisition of SHEQSY, a cloud-based lone worker safety app. An early investor of SHEQSY, SafetyCulture moved to acquire the business this year in order to offer a lone worker safety solution to an increasingly decentralized workforce. The partnership will accelerate SHEQSY’s freemium offering and growth into the U.S. and European markets.

Founded in 2017 by Australian entrepreneur Hays Bailey, SHEQSY gives organizations visibility of their employees in the field to ensure their safety when alone. It also gives the workers access to a platform powering real-time alerts to the organization for missed check-ins, failing to finish a job as planned, and quick duress alarm activation for peace of mind in case anything happens. The integrated suite helps workers feel safer when working alone, as well as allowing businesses to easily manage, monitor and report on their safety.