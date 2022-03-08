Half of U.S. Adults Exposed to Harmful Lead Levels as Kids

Researchers examined exposure caused by leaded gasoline.

Mar 8th, 2022
Drew Costley
The researchers looked only at lead exposure caused by leaded gasoline, the dominant form of lead exposure from the 1940s to the late 1980s, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
The researchers looked only at lead exposure caused by leaded gasoline, the dominant form of lead exposure from the 1940s to the late 1980s, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
AP Photo/Wally Fong, File

Over 170 million U.S.-born people who were adults in 2015 were exposed to harmful levels of lead as children, a new study estimates.

Researchers used blood-lead level, census and leaded gasoline consumption data to examine how widespread early childhood lead exposure was in the country between 1940 and 2015.

In a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday, they estimated that half the U.S. adult population in 2015 had been exposed to lead levels surpassing five micrograms per deciliter — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention threshold for harmful lead exposure at the time.

The scientists from Florida State University and Duke University also found that 90% of children born in the U.S. between 1950 and 1981 had blood-lead levels higher than the CDC threshold. And the researchers found significant impact on cognitive development: on average, early childhood exposure to lead resulted in a 2.6-point drop in IQ.

The researchers only examined lead exposure caused by leaded gasoline, the dominant form of exposure from the 1940s to the late 1980s, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey. Leaded gasoline for on-road vehicles was phased out starting in the 1970s, then finally banned in 1996.

Study lead author Michael McFarland, an associate professor of sociology at Florida State University, said the findings were “infuriating" because it was long known that lead exposure was harmful, based on anecdotal evidence of lead's health impacts throughout history.

Though the U.S. has implemented tougher regulations to protect Americans from lead poisoning in recent decades, the public health impacts of exposure could last for several decades, experts told the Associated Press.

“Childhood lead exposure is not just here and now. It's going to impact your lifelong health," said Abheet Solomon, a senior program manager at the United Nations Children’s Fund.

Early childhood lead exposure is known to have many impacts on cognitive development, but it also increases risk for developing hypertension and heart disease, experts said.

“I think the connection to IQ is larger than we thought and it's startlingly large,” said Ted Schwaba, a researcher at University of Texas-Austin who studies personality psychology and was not part of the new study.

Schwaba said the study's use of an average to represent the cognitive impacts of lead exposure could result in an overestimation of impacts on some people and underestimation in others.

Previous research on the relationship between lead exposure and IQ found a similar impact, though over a shorter study period.

Bruce Lanphear, a health sciences professor at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver who has researched lead exposure and IQ, said his 2005 study found the initial exposure to lead was the most harmful when it comes to loss of cognitive ability as measured by IQ.

“The more tragic part is that we keep making the same ... mistakes again,” Lanphear said. "First it was lead, then it was air pollution. ... Now it's PFAS chemicals and phthalates (chemicals used to make plastics more durable). And it keeps going on and on.

“And we can’t stop long enough to ask ourselves should we be regulating chemicals differently,” he said.

More in Safety
Getting Comfortable with Foreign Markets
Sponsored
Getting Comfortable with Foreign Markets
A recent survey conducted by EXIM Bank and Manufacturing.net showed that over 40 percent of manufacturers consider a lack of familiarity with foreign operating markets as a leading barrier to increasing exports. Watch Now!
Mar 3rd, 2022
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine Friday, March 4, 2022. Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.
Russia Attacks Ukraine Nuclear Plant as Invasion Advances
The assault renewed fears that the invasion could set off a Chernobyl-like emergency.
Mar 4th, 2022
This March 24, 2021, file photo shows a sign near an entrance to a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo. Face masks will be optional for U.S. union auto workers, as long as their factories are in counties that are not at high risk for the novel coronavirus. A task force of officials from Ford, General Motors, Stellantis and the United Auto Workers union decided to drop a mask requirement at a meeting on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
UAW, Big 3 Agree on Optional Masking
The rule applies to plants in low-risk areas.
Mar 4th, 2022
The fitness gadget maker says consumers who bought the $299 watches with the model number FB503 should immediately stop using the product and contact Fitbit for packaging to return them.
Fitbit Recalls 1M Ionic Watches After Burn Injuries
Some reports included third-degree burns.
Mar 3rd, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 28, 2022 in Washington.
Biden Admininistation: COVID Should No Longer "Dictate How We Live"
A new strategy outlined Wednesday focuses on allowing people to return to many normal activities after 2 years of disruptions.
Mar 2nd, 2022
I Stock 638173396
Recall for Abbott Infant Formula Expands Following 2nd Death
The recalled products, distributed nationwide, were produced at the company's Sturgis, MI facility.
Mar 2nd, 2022
Photo 1611441176369 B6c14e67a8b7
Court Rules Jeep Can Be Sued Over Girl's Death
The company can be sued for wrongful death because it did not install optional automatic emergency braking devices.
Mar 2nd, 2022
Coal miners Jason Stewart, Tim Richmond and Cory Lyseski pose for a photo at the West Virginia state Capitol, March 1, 2022.
West Virginia Republicans Push to Strip Safety Measures from Mining Law
The bill would eliminate the state's ability to cite coal companies for unsafe working conditions.
Mar 2nd, 2022
Safetylabor
3 Tips to Keeping Employees Safe When You’re Short Staffed
Current employees are working harder and longer to fill the gaps left by COVID and the Great Resignation.
Mar 1st, 2022
In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows from the burning Felicity Ace car transport ship as seen from the Portuguese Navy NPR Setubal ship southeast of the mid-Atlantic Portuguese Azores Islands.
Massive Cargo Ship Carrying Luxury Cars Sinks
It was being towed when it went down.
Mar 1st, 2022
I Stock 167245459
An Asteroid Impact Could Wipe Out an Entire City
A space security expert explains NASA's plans to prevent a potential catastrophe.
Mar 1st, 2022
Landslide
Landslide at Myanmar Jade Mining Site Kills at Least 15
It left at least 35 others missing.
Mar 1st, 2022