Cargo Ship Sinks, Killing 3

The ship broke into two pieces before sinking.

Jan 18th, 2021
Buoy On Ship

ISTANBUL (AP) — A cargo ship sank off Turkey's Black Sea coast on Sunday, leaving at least three people dead, Turkish authorities said. Six others were rescued. 

The transport ministry said the Palau-flagged ship named Arvin had anchored off the port of Bartin in northern Turkey due to bad weather, before breaking into two pieces and sinking.

Emergency workers saved at least six crew members and reached the bodies of two others, the ministry's naval branch said on Twitter. Bartin's Gov. Sinan Guner said a third person had died, according to the official Anadolu news agency.

The navy sent a frigate to assist rescue efforts. The transport ministry said the ship had 12 crew members, including two Russians and 10 Ukrainians. The cargo ship was en route to Bulgaria from Georgia but the Black Sea region has been buffeted by heavy rains, snow and strong winds.


More in Safety
Distancingtn
Factory Faces Backlash Over Distancing Monitors
Union representatives say the devices "infantilize" workers.
Jan 15th, 2021
I Stock 482691137
Wall Collapse at Plumbing Distributor Kills 1, Injures 4
The Wednesday morning incident happened at the Hendersonville, NC location of Hajoca.
Jan 14th, 2021
The Flint Water Plant tower is shown in Flint, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Some Flint residents impacted by months of lead-tainted water are looking past expected charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in his administration to healing physical and emotional damages left by the crisis.
2 Ex-Health Officials Charged with Manslaughter in Flint
They were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of nine people who got Legionnaires’ disease during the Flint water crisis.
Jan 14th, 2021
In this June 11, 2020 file photo Wynn Whitmeyer of the Idaho Falls Fire Department uses a drip can to ignite cheat grass and tumbleweeds during a controlled burn east of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Environmentalists have filed a notice of intent to sue the U.S government to block plans to build up to 11,000 miles (17,700 kilometers) of fuel breaks they claim would violate the Endangered Species Act in a misguided effort to slow the advance of wildfires in six Western states.
Group Moves to Sue US Gov't Over Fuel Break Plan
Fuel breaks involve clearing stretches of vegetation to slow the progress of fires.
Jan 14th, 2021
Boeing Max Ap
Nigerian Diplomat's Family Sues Boeing over Crash
Lawyers for heirs of Abiodun Bashua accused Boeing of negligence in development of the 737 Max.
Jan 14th, 2021
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at the site of a gold mine that suffered an explosion in Qixia in eastern China's Shandong Province, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Authorities have detained managers at a gold mine in eastern China where more than 20 workers have been trapped underground following an explosion Sunday.
Managers Detained as 22 Trapped in Mine for 3rd Day
More than 300 workers are seeking to clear obstructions while drilling a new shaft to reach the chamber and expel dangerous fumes.
Jan 14th, 2021
This undated photo provided by National Transportation Safety Board, The Orange County Fire Authority battles a fire on a burning vehicle inside a garage in Orange County, Calif. When firefighters removed the SUV from the garage to assess the fire , they identified the fuel source as the SUV’s high-voltage battery pack. U.S. safety investigators say electric vehicle fires pose risks to first responders, and manufacturers have inadequate guidelines to keep them safe.
NTSB: EV Battery Fires Pose Risks to 1st Responders
New recommendations come at a time when automakers are rolling out multiple new electric vehicle models.
Jan 13th, 2021
I Stock 508340244
Data: December Virus Cases in Meat & Poultry Workers 5 Times Lower Than May
Meanwhile, December cases among the general public are nine times higher.
Jan 13th, 2021
Tobacco Cigarette I Stock 1287152711
Lawyer Who Took on Big Tobacco Dies of COVID-19
He successfully sought billions in legal settlements in the 1990s.
Jan 13th, 2021
Members of the National Transportation Safety Committee carry a box containing the flight data recorder from the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 retrieved from the Java Sea where the passenger jet crashed at the Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Crews Find Downed Jet's Data Recorder
The device is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing plane to nosedive into the ocean.
Jan 12th, 2021
Mm 164 Thumb
Fire Extinguisher Maker Agrees to $12M Penalty
The company received nearly 400 reports of product failures.
Jan 11th, 2021
Workers spray disinfectant at parts of aircraft recovered from Java Sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed.
Divers Hunt for Crashed Plane's Black Boxes
The search has yielded plane parts but no sign of survivors.
Jan 11th, 2021