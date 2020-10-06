3 Dead, 1 Hurt After Partial Building Collapse in Houston

The 15-story office building is set to be the new headquarters of Marathon Oil.

Oct 6th, 2020
Associated Press
Caution Safety I Stock 1186732502
iStock

HOUSTON (AP) — Three workers were killed Monday when a stairwell collapsed inside a high-rise building under construction in Houston, according to fire department officials.

The fire department said one injured worker was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Firefighters were waiting for engineers to confirm the building was stable enough for them to go in and recover the bodies of the workers, said Assistant Fire Chief Ruy Lozano. It could be several days before their bodies are recovered, he said.

Authorities were not concerned that the building itself was in danger of collapsing but were “worried about sections of that same stairwell that collapsed the first time," Lozano told reporters during a news conference.

The stairwell was undergoing construction when it collapsed somewhere around the 13th or 14th floor at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Lozano said.

“The debris pile collapsed all the way down to the ground floor," Lozano said.

The 15-story office building, located near Interstate 10 on the city’s westside, is set to be the new headquarters of Houston-based Marathon Oil. Employees were set to move into the building in the second half of 2021.

Marathon Oil did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The building is located across the street from a series of multi-story apartment complexes and is also north of a popular shopping district that has retail stores and restaurants.

Authorities said 240 workers were at the construction site and all have been accounted for, Lozano said.

It was not immediately known what caused the partial building collapse. Houston police were investigating the cause of the collapse.

The names of the workers who were killed and injured were not being released until their families had been notified, Lozano said.

More in Safety
FAA chief Steve Dickson walks out of a Boeing 737 MAX, after concluding a test flight.
FAA Chief Tests Changes to Boeing's Grounded 737 Max
Administrator Stephen Dickson said he liked what he saw during a two-hour test flight.
Oct 1st, 2020
The Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Japan, April 23, 2019.
Court Orders Government, Utility to Pay in Fukushima Disaster
The Japanese government and TEPCO were directed to pay some $9.5 million to thousands of residents.
Sep 30th, 2020
ATF agent poses with homemade rifles, or 'ghost guns.'
California Sues US Regulator in Bid to Deter 'Ghost Guns'
The lawsuit says the state is now home to 18 of the 80 known online ghost gun retailers.
Sep 30th, 2020
Thumb Master
5 Injured in Steam Dryer Explosion
Four people have died at this Amalgamated Sugar plant in the last 35 years.
Sep 30th, 2020
In this Saturday, July 31, 2010, file photo, a ribbon of oil lines the bottom stalks of marsh grass at low tide in a cove in Barataria Bay on the coast of Louisiana. The April 20, 2010, explosion at the BP Deepwater Horizon offshore platform killed 11 men, and the subsequent leak released an estimated 172 million gallons of petroleum into the Gulf of Mexico. Louisiana will get nearly $215 million in BP oil spill money for two projects that will restore more than 4,600 acres of marsh and other habitat in the New Orleans area. Gov. John Bel Edwards says work on the projects should begin in 2021.
$215M in BP Oil Spill Money to Restore Louisiana Marshes
The money is from BP’s $8.8 billion settlement for natural resources damage caused by the blowout that killed 11 men.
Sep 30th, 2020
Shot from a television screen shows damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac in Michigan.
Opposition Team Criticizes Enbridge Plans for Oil Tunnel
Two geologists say they found numerous shortcomings with the company's proposals.
Sep 29th, 2020
UV disinfection, which can be performed by robots like this, reduces hospital-acquired infections.
Ultraviolet Light Can Make Indoor Spaces Safer
If it's used the right way.
Sep 29th, 2020
I Stock 1022905038
Lawmakers Propose Tighter Rules for New Airplanes
The measure would establish a panel to review the use of Boeing employees to perform safety analyses.
Sep 29th, 2020
Covidfoodtn
China to 'Avoid' Frozen Foods from Countries with Severe COVID-19
China says its customs division has “repeatedly” detected the virus in frozen foods.
Sep 29th, 2020
Walmarttn
Walmart Is Using Drones to Deliver COVID-19 Test Kits
DroneUp’s quadcopters will drop off the kits at the patient's home.
Sep 28th, 2020
Rescuers arrive at a coal mine in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.
Carbon Monoxide Kills 16 in Coal Mine in Southwest China
Authorities said 17 people were trapped in the mine; one was taken to a hospital.
Sep 28th, 2020
Gavel 2 5dfa51a304ec3 5f218febc5890
Company to Pay $60M for Deceptive Pelvic Mesh Marketing
The company failed to adequately inform women of dangerous side effects.
Sep 25th, 2020