New Tool Helps Injured Workers Seek Compensation

It was developed in one state after a study found that filling out the necessary forms is a major barrier to workers.

Oct 5th, 2020
Associated Press
Speaking Into Smart Phone I Stock 1177334841
iStock

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans have a new tool to help them file workers' compensation claims — an app that lets them fill out key forms by speaking into a smartphone.

It was developed after a study found that filling out the necessary forms is a major barrier to workers seeking compensation for on-the-job injuries, according to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

The tool lets users type or speak answers to questions that are used to fill out the forms. It also provides information about the workers’ compensation process through handouts, videos and links to blog posts. At the conclusion of the interview, the tool provides a completed form accepted in all workers’ compensation courts in Tennessee.

The tool, called “WC Bot,” is free at www.HELP4TN.org. It was built in collaboration with the nonprofit Tennessee Alliance for Legal Services.

