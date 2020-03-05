Printer Toner Linked to Genetic Changes, Health Risks

Getting printer toner on your hands is annoying. Getting it in your lungs may be dangerous.

Jessica Wilmoth
Mar 5th, 2020
In a new study, WVU researcher Nancy Lan Guo found that exposure to airborne printer-emitted particles correlated to genetic and metabolic changes in animal models. These changes are linked to cardiovascular, neurological and metabolic dysfunction.
In a new study, WVU researcher Nancy Lan Guo found that exposure to airborne printer-emitted particles correlated to genetic and metabolic changes in animal models. These changes are linked to cardiovascular, neurological and metabolic dysfunction.
Aira Burkhart/West Virginia University

According to a new study by West Virginia University researcher Nancy Lan Guo, the microscopic toner nanoparticles that waft from laser printers may change our genetic and metabolic profiles in ways that make disease more likely. Her findings appear in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

"The changes are very significant from day one," said Guo, a professor in the School of Public Health and member of the Cancer Institute.

Guo and her colleagues placed rat models into the same chamber as a typical laser printer. The models stayed in the chamber for five hours a day, for 21 days, as the printer ran nonstop.

"It's equivalent to an occupational setting," Guo said. "A rat's life expectancy is about one or two years. In our life, that would be more like four or eight years of five-hour-a-day exposure."

Periodically, the researchers assessed the rats' lung cells and blood to see if their genetic material had changed. The assessments took place every four days for 21 days. The analysis comprised every gene in the rat genome.

If something alters a rat's--or a person's--genetic material, it can disrupt how cells make proteins. And protein production is crucial to life itself. From lugging a load of laundry upstairs, to maintaining a regular heartbeat, "we do everything because certain proteins function in certain ways," Guo said.

She and her team discovered that a single day of toner-particle exposure was enough to disturb the activity of genes associated with metabolism, immune response and other essential biological processes in the rat models. Overall--taking into account all 21 days of exposure and testing--the researchers observed genomic changes linked to cardiovascular, neurological and metabolic disorders.

"I don't want to alarm people," Guo said, "but special ventilation and exposure controls should be installed in rooms where laser printers are in heavy-duty use, because the concentration of nanoparticles released in the air during the printing and copying process is strongly correlated with the printing activities.

"In particular, there is one group I really think should know about this: pregnant women. Because once a lot of these genes are changed, they get passed on through the generations. It's not just you."

On the same days that the researchers assessed the rats' genes, they also measured every metabolite available in their blood.

Metabolites are the molecules that emerge as the body digests food and uses it for fuel.

"Let's say we eat something," Guo said. "Where does the food go? It goes to metabolites. It gets absorbed. All these metabolites are involved in our function."

The human body contains thousands of different metabolites, in fluctuating amounts. Some--like glucose--give us energy. Others--like oleic acid--help us create fatty acids.

The metabolic levels that the researchers detected reinforced their other findings. The same health risks that the genetic profiles pointed to were implicated by the metabolic profiles as well.

Building on these results, Guo and her colleagues have since investigated the genomic changes that Singaporean printing company workers have experienced. In many respects, the workers' genomes changed the same ways the rats' genomes did. The results from these workers are included in a manuscript ready for submission to a journal.

"And they're very young," Guo said. "A lot of the workers ranged from 20 to their early 30s, and you're already starting to see all of these changes.

"We have to work, right? Who doesn't have a printer nowadays, either at home or at the office? But now, if I have a lot to print, I don't use the printer in my office. I print it in the hallway."

More in Safety
Showfloor
MODEX Still On, Expects Reduced Int'l Attendance
North America's largest manufacturing and supply chain trade show provided an update regarding coronavirus concerns Tuesday.
Mar 4th, 2020
Travelers wear protective masks as they walk through in terminal 5 at O&apos;Hare International Airport in Chicago on Sunday, March 1.
Virus Hammers Business Travel
Amazon, Ford, Twitter and Facebook are among many big companies banning business trips amid fears of the spreading coronavirus.
Mar 4th, 2020
A sign on a shelf at a QFC grocery store in Kirkland, Wash., advises shoppers, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, that all hand sanitizer products are sold out. Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on the germ-killing gel, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush. The store is located near the Life Care Center of Kirkland, which has been tied to several cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Purell Ramps Up Production
Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck finding it.
Mar 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1147102191
FDA OKs Industrial Respirators for Health Care
The action allows certain respirators not currently regulated by the FDA to be used by health care personnel during the coronavirus outbreak.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Lacoste store in Les Rues Basses, Geneva&apos;s most famous shopping district.
Lacoste Gloves Allegedly Produced in Camp
Lacoste, known for its iconic little green crocodile logo, says it halted shipments after learning of labor abuse in its supply chain.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Records
Plant Blaze Wreaks Havoc on Vinyl
There are only two manufacturers worldwide who produce the lacquer that’s needed for making master discs.
Mar 3rd, 2020
I Stock 940461304
Polar Bears Tool Ineffective
The new study suggests that thermal imaging used by oil exploration companies to detect polar bears in dens works less than half the time.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Workers dismantle a booth after that the 90th Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) is cancelled by Swiss authorities, at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday, Feb. 28. The 90th edition of the International Motor Show, scheduled to begin on March 5th, is cancelled due to the advancement of the (Covid-19) coronavirus in Switzerland. The Swiss confederation announced today that all events involving more than 1,000 people would be banned until 15 March.
Trade Shows Go Virtual As Virus Spreads
Some companies are taking their shows online with virtual events they stream from their headquarters to reach customers anyway.
Mar 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1183143306
Businesses Take Few Cyberattack Precautions
Forty-three percent of the companies surveyed said mobile security was sacrificed to meet deadlines or productivity targets.
Mar 2nd, 2020
A man with a mask walk through torii gates at the Hie Shrine In Tokyo, Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Electronics Maker Sharp to Make Masks
The company will start by the end of this month, at 150,000 masks a day, rising to 500,000 a day.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Commuters wearing masks sit on a train in Tokyo on Monday, March 2. Coronavirus has spread to more than 60 countries, and more than 3,000 people have died from the COVID-19 illness it causes.
Virus Deaths Top 3K Amid Economic Warnings
A major global economic agency warned that the world economy risked contracting this quarter for the first time in more than a decade.
Mar 2nd, 2020
I Stock 458102851
Survey: 38% of American Beer Drinkers Wouldn't Buy Corona
The new survey findings are amid an uptick in Internet searches for 'corona beer virus' and 'beer coronavirus'.
Feb 28th, 2020
Gloves
Feces Found on New Disposable Gloves
The study found bacteria specific to foodborne illnesses, food spoilage and skin infections.
Feb 28th, 2020
Special prosecutor Michael Doyle speaks during opening statements during the Arkema Inc. criminal trial at Harris County Criminal Courthouse Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Houston. Arkema Inc., a subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer, along with three senior staff members are on trial over a fire at the Houston-area chemical plant that was overwhelmed by Hurricane Harvey&apos;s flooding in 2017.
Arkema Accused of Jeopardizing Safety
Prosecutors said Arkema ignored every red flag to move the organic peroxides manufactured at the facility.
Feb 28th, 2020