China's Factories Try to Shield Workers as Output Revives

Following government instructions, factory operators are buying face masks by the thousands and jugs of disinfectant.

Joe McDonald
Mar 5th, 2020
In this Monday, March 2, 2020, photo, a worker wearing a mask works at a factory producing bicycle wheel rims in Hangzhou in eastern China&apos;s Zhejiang province.
In this Monday, March 2, 2020, photo, a worker wearing a mask works at a factory producing bicycle wheel rims in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province.
Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — To keep his 40 employees indoors and away from China’s virus outbreak, the manager of an electronics factory in Dongguan, near Hong Kong, says he hired a cook and arranged dormitories for them.

Cjtouch Electronic Co., which makes smartphone touch screens, is one of thousands of manufacturers trying to protect employees while they gradually reopen after anti-virus controls shut down much of the world’s second-largest economy.

“We have adopted strict prevention measures,” said its general manager, Zhang Feng.

Trying to curb the soaring cost of anti-virus controls, the ruling Communist Party has told local officials in areas deemed at low disease risk to help reopen factories that make the world's smartphones, toys and other consumer goods.

They were idled when Beijing extended the Lunar New Year holiday to keep workplaces empty in hopes of containing the virus that emerged in central China in December. Offices, restaurants, cinemas and shopping malls also were closed.

Officials have orders to prevent a spike in infections as millions of workers who returned to their hometowns for the holiday flow back to China’s southeastern factory belt and big eastern cities.

Following government instructions, factory operators are buying face masks by the thousands and jugs of disinfectant. Employees are scrutinized for the virus’s telltale fever.

Some manufacturers bar outsiders. Others remain closed due to a lack of employees or raw materials.

Cjtouch is in Guangdong province, home to thousands of export-driven factories. It is back to 90% of normal production, Zhang said. In the three weeks since it reopened employees have used more than 3,000 masks, he said.

“We hired someone to cook for employees so they don’t need to eat outside and persuaded them to stay in dormitories and not go out,” Zhang said.

The government has told anyone who can work from home to stay there, but factories need employees on their assembly lines.

Some still are stranded in their hometowns by the suspension of bus and train service or curbs on leaving areas deemed at high disease risk.

Mingliang Electronics Co. in the eastern city of Weifang in Shandong province resumed work this week with 20 of its 30 employees, said a manager who would give only her surname, Liu. The company makes circuit boards for U.S., European, South Korean and Japanese customers.

“The rest cannot make it due to restrictions on movement ordered by local authorities in the countryside,” said Liu.

Those who are at work wear masks and are checked twice a day for fever, Liu said.

“We keep the place clean by disinfecting three times a day, mopping the floor and wiping computer screens with disinfectant,” she said. “We ordered nearly 2,000 masks for employees.”

The Yayuan Toy Factory, which makes plastic cars in the southeastern city of Yiwu, a hub for export manufacturers, still is shut down due to virus fears and the difficulty of finding employees, according to its owner, Cui Ting.

Cui said his workforce of 12 went home to Shanxi province in western China and Guizhou in the southeast for the holiday and have yet to return.

“We haven't resumed production yet, because I still worry about the infection risk due to asking my employees to travel,” said Cui.

Cui said he expects to get new orders in a few weeks but is in no hurry.

“Life matters more,” said Cui.

Despite the renewed activity, forecasters say China's economic growth will be flat to negative for the three months ending in March, a marked decline from the previous quarter's 6% growth.

UBS estimates factory output expanded only 1.2% in January and February from a year earlier. UBS economists Ning Zhang and Tao Wang say exports probably fell 17%.

Travel disruptions also are raising costs for manufacturers that have to pay higher wages to get or keep scarce employees.

The government has promised tax breaks, low-interest loans and other aid, but it is unclear how many companies might shut down for good due to the burden of paying rent and other expenses with no revenue.

Yinhong Protective Product Co. in the city of Xiantao in Hubei, the province at the center of the outbreak, is paying “super high” wages of up to 1,800 yuan ($250) a day to attract workers, said its sales manager, Chen Jihao.

Demand for masks, protective clothing and disinfectant is soaring, but producers aren’t reaping a windfall. Chen said Yinhong’s output has increased by 20% to 1.2 million masks per day, but the government pays below-market prices.

Cjtouch in Dongguan kept paying employees during the shutdown, Zhang said.

Lesen Xiping Electronics Co. in the southern province of Hunan, which makes cosmetics equipment, is paying more for labor and for materials including LED display panels, said its sales manager, Flora Fang.

“We are paying extra to keep workers under the current circumstances,” Fang said.

The company, which exports to the United States, Germany and Mexico, requires its workforce of 20 to wear masks and disinfects its factory daily.

“We do hope that everything will return to normal by the end of April,” she said.

More in Safety
Showfloor
MODEX Still On, Expects Reduced Int'l Attendance
North America's largest manufacturing and supply chain trade show provided an update regarding coronavirus concerns Tuesday.
Mar 4th, 2020
Travelers wear protective masks as they walk through in terminal 5 at O&apos;Hare International Airport in Chicago on Sunday, March 1.
Virus Hammers Business Travel
Amazon, Ford, Twitter and Facebook are among many big companies banning business trips amid fears of the spreading coronavirus.
Mar 4th, 2020
A sign on a shelf at a QFC grocery store in Kirkland, Wash., advises shoppers, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, that all hand sanitizer products are sold out. Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on the germ-killing gel, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush. The store is located near the Life Care Center of Kirkland, which has been tied to several cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Purell Ramps Up Production
Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck finding it.
Mar 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1147102191
FDA OKs Industrial Respirators for Health Care
The action allows certain respirators not currently regulated by the FDA to be used by health care personnel during the coronavirus outbreak.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Lacoste store in Les Rues Basses, Geneva&apos;s most famous shopping district.
Lacoste Gloves Allegedly Produced in Camp
Lacoste, known for its iconic little green crocodile logo, says it halted shipments after learning of labor abuse in its supply chain.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Records
Plant Blaze Wreaks Havoc on Vinyl
There are only two manufacturers worldwide who produce the lacquer that’s needed for making master discs.
Mar 3rd, 2020
I Stock 940461304
Polar Bears Tool Ineffective
The new study suggests that thermal imaging used by oil exploration companies to detect polar bears in dens works less than half the time.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Workers dismantle a booth after that the 90th Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) is cancelled by Swiss authorities, at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday, Feb. 28. The 90th edition of the International Motor Show, scheduled to begin on March 5th, is cancelled due to the advancement of the (Covid-19) coronavirus in Switzerland. The Swiss confederation announced today that all events involving more than 1,000 people would be banned until 15 March.
Trade Shows Go Virtual As Virus Spreads
Some companies are taking their shows online with virtual events they stream from their headquarters to reach customers anyway.
Mar 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1183143306
Businesses Take Few Cyberattack Precautions
Forty-three percent of the companies surveyed said mobile security was sacrificed to meet deadlines or productivity targets.
Mar 2nd, 2020
A man with a mask walk through torii gates at the Hie Shrine In Tokyo, Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Electronics Maker Sharp to Make Masks
The company will start by the end of this month, at 150,000 masks a day, rising to 500,000 a day.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Commuters wearing masks sit on a train in Tokyo on Monday, March 2. Coronavirus has spread to more than 60 countries, and more than 3,000 people have died from the COVID-19 illness it causes.
Virus Deaths Top 3K Amid Economic Warnings
A major global economic agency warned that the world economy risked contracting this quarter for the first time in more than a decade.
Mar 2nd, 2020
I Stock 458102851
Survey: 38% of American Beer Drinkers Wouldn't Buy Corona
The new survey findings are amid an uptick in Internet searches for 'corona beer virus' and 'beer coronavirus'.
Feb 28th, 2020
Gloves
Feces Found on New Disposable Gloves
The study found bacteria specific to foodborne illnesses, food spoilage and skin infections.
Feb 28th, 2020
Special prosecutor Michael Doyle speaks during opening statements during the Arkema Inc. criminal trial at Harris County Criminal Courthouse Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Houston. Arkema Inc., a subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer, along with three senior staff members are on trial over a fire at the Houston-area chemical plant that was overwhelmed by Hurricane Harvey&apos;s flooding in 2017.
Arkema Accused of Jeopardizing Safety
Prosecutors said Arkema ignored every red flag to move the organic peroxides manufactured at the facility.
Feb 28th, 2020