Noose Placed on Wisconsin Brewery Shooter's Locker in 2015

But there's no evidence at this point to suggest any of the shooting victims were involved in the noose incident.

Todd Richmond
Mar 5th, 2020
In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, the Molson Coors facility is seen in Milwaukee. Someone placed a noose several years ago on the locker of Anthony Ferrill, a Wisconsin brewery employee who last week opened fire on his co-workers, the brewery operator said Wednesday, March 4, 2020, confirming at least one instance of racial harassment against him as police continue to piece together his motive.
In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, the Molson Coors facility is seen in Milwaukee. Someone placed a noose several years ago on the locker of Anthony Ferrill, a Wisconsin brewery employee who last week opened fire on his co-workers, the brewery operator said Wednesday, March 4, 2020, confirming at least one instance of racial harassment against him as police continue to piece together his motive.
AP Photo/Morry Gash, File

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Someone placed a noose several years ago on the locker of a Wisconsin brewery employee who opened fire on his co-workers last week, the brewery operator said Wednesday. Police quickly warned that it's too early to conclude that racism was a factor in the attack.

Anthony Ferrill, an electrician at the sprawling Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee, fatally shot five co-workers before killing himself on the campus last week. His motive remains unknown. Ferrill was black. Four of the victims were white. The fifth was Latino.

Milwaukee police said in a statement Wednesday that detectives are still investigating and so far “neither race nor racism has been identified as a factor in this incident.” They also said they haven't yet found anything that suggests the victims were involved in any racist behavior toward Ferrill.

But they cautioned that the investigation into the Feb. 26 shooting is still ongoing.

“It is imperative to wait for the facts of the investigation to be released rather than speculating and generating a false narrative that could negatively impact the lives of the family members of the victims and of the suspect, as well as the employees of Molson Coors,” the statement said.

Local media have reported over several days on speculation that the attack was racially motivated, interviewing current and former Molson Coors employees anonymously complaining about longstanding discrimination against black workers.

The company on Wednesday confirmed that a noose was placed on Ferrill's locker in 2015. Ferrill wasn't working that day but was told about it, the company said.

Molson Coors spokesman Adam Collins said the company investigated but there was no security surveillance video showing who placed the noose on the locker. The company explained to employees that such actions weren't acceptable and shared channels for filing discrimination or harassment complaints. He said there's no evidence to suggest any of the shooting victims were involved in the noose incident.

Collins called the incident “disgusting” but said there's no record of Ferrill filing any complaints with the company or the federal Equal Employment Opportunities Commission.

Christine Saah Nazer, an EEOC spokesperson, said in an email that confidentiality laws mean the office cannot confirm or deny complaints unless the EEOC files suit against an employer, “which is usually a last resort.” No suit appeared to have been filed regarding Ferrill, she said.

The Ferrill family's attorney, Craig Mastantuono, declined comment.

Messages left by The Associated Press with the law firm representing the Ferrill family weren't immediately returned Wednesday.

Nooses can evoke the lynch mobs that targeted black people in the South between Reconstruction and the mid-20th century.

Miller Brewing Co., which Molson Coors took over in 2008, paid $2.7 million to settle a lawsuit by black employees who alleged that racial harassment ran unchecked at its Volney, New York, plant. Among the black workers' complaints were nooses found at the plant's gate.

Collins said Molson Coors has “a lot of work to do to build the open, welcoming and inclusive culture this company values. We've already started some of that work by listening to employees over the last few days.”

He urged people to be patient while police investigate.

“It's understandable in the absence of facts there are rumors out there,” he said. “But we have the same kinds of questions everyone else does.”

Two former brewery employees, Robert Powell and Lonnie Carl Jones, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for a story published Tuesday that a few months after the noose was found, several racist notes were slipped into Ferrill's locker.

Asked if he could confirm whether anyone put racist notes in Ferrill's locker, Collins again said the company isn't aware of any complaints Ferrill may have filed with the EEOC, his managers or Molson Coors' human resources about discrimination or harassment.

Jones told the AP in a telephone interview that he worked at the brewery from 2013 until 2019. He said Ferrill mentioned to him that someone had placed an ace of spades playing card on his locker in 2016 or 2017.

“We knew what that meant,” Jones said. “It's calling you black, like a spade.”

He said workers of different races clustered together in cliques. He noticed racist graffiti directed toward blacks on bathroom stalls and said a Hispanic employee refused to train him on how to use a machine that filled bottles with beer because he is black. He never filed any formal complaints with human resources personnel, he said, but he did complain verbally to them. Nothing was done, he said.

Jones said the culture was so toxic that it drove him to smoke marijuana and fail a drug test, resulting in his firing in 2019.

“I still get mad about it to this day,” Jones said. “What could you do? Tell HR, they say, `We'll look into it.' I can't run to HR 10 times a day. ... They had bad seeds and they never tried to weed them out."

He described Ferrill as a quiet man who was focused on his work. He never fooled around because he didn't want to give his managers any reason to fire him, Jones said.

“That man was a nice guy,” Jones said. “He wasn't crazy. He was normal like everybody else. They (just) pushed Tony too far.”

Messages the AP left on social media sites for Powell on Wednesday weren't immediately returned.

More in Safety
Showfloor
MODEX Still On, Expects Reduced Int'l Attendance
North America's largest manufacturing and supply chain trade show provided an update regarding coronavirus concerns Tuesday.
Mar 4th, 2020
Travelers wear protective masks as they walk through in terminal 5 at O&apos;Hare International Airport in Chicago on Sunday, March 1.
Virus Hammers Business Travel
Amazon, Ford, Twitter and Facebook are among many big companies banning business trips amid fears of the spreading coronavirus.
Mar 4th, 2020
A sign on a shelf at a QFC grocery store in Kirkland, Wash., advises shoppers, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, that all hand sanitizer products are sold out. Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on the germ-killing gel, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush. The store is located near the Life Care Center of Kirkland, which has been tied to several cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Purell Ramps Up Production
Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck finding it.
Mar 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1147102191
FDA OKs Industrial Respirators for Health Care
The action allows certain respirators not currently regulated by the FDA to be used by health care personnel during the coronavirus outbreak.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Lacoste store in Les Rues Basses, Geneva&apos;s most famous shopping district.
Lacoste Gloves Allegedly Produced in Camp
Lacoste, known for its iconic little green crocodile logo, says it halted shipments after learning of labor abuse in its supply chain.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Records
Plant Blaze Wreaks Havoc on Vinyl
There are only two manufacturers worldwide who produce the lacquer that’s needed for making master discs.
Mar 3rd, 2020
I Stock 940461304
Polar Bears Tool Ineffective
The new study suggests that thermal imaging used by oil exploration companies to detect polar bears in dens works less than half the time.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Workers dismantle a booth after that the 90th Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) is cancelled by Swiss authorities, at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday, Feb. 28. The 90th edition of the International Motor Show, scheduled to begin on March 5th, is cancelled due to the advancement of the (Covid-19) coronavirus in Switzerland. The Swiss confederation announced today that all events involving more than 1,000 people would be banned until 15 March.
Trade Shows Go Virtual As Virus Spreads
Some companies are taking their shows online with virtual events they stream from their headquarters to reach customers anyway.
Mar 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1183143306
Businesses Take Few Cyberattack Precautions
Forty-three percent of the companies surveyed said mobile security was sacrificed to meet deadlines or productivity targets.
Mar 2nd, 2020
A man with a mask walk through torii gates at the Hie Shrine In Tokyo, Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Electronics Maker Sharp to Make Masks
The company will start by the end of this month, at 150,000 masks a day, rising to 500,000 a day.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Commuters wearing masks sit on a train in Tokyo on Monday, March 2. Coronavirus has spread to more than 60 countries, and more than 3,000 people have died from the COVID-19 illness it causes.
Virus Deaths Top 3K Amid Economic Warnings
A major global economic agency warned that the world economy risked contracting this quarter for the first time in more than a decade.
Mar 2nd, 2020
I Stock 458102851
Survey: 38% of American Beer Drinkers Wouldn't Buy Corona
The new survey findings are amid an uptick in Internet searches for 'corona beer virus' and 'beer coronavirus'.
Feb 28th, 2020
Gloves
Feces Found on New Disposable Gloves
The study found bacteria specific to foodborne illnesses, food spoilage and skin infections.
Feb 28th, 2020
Special prosecutor Michael Doyle speaks during opening statements during the Arkema Inc. criminal trial at Harris County Criminal Courthouse Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Houston. Arkema Inc., a subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer, along with three senior staff members are on trial over a fire at the Houston-area chemical plant that was overwhelmed by Hurricane Harvey&apos;s flooding in 2017.
Arkema Accused of Jeopardizing Safety
Prosecutors said Arkema ignored every red flag to move the organic peroxides manufactured at the facility.
Feb 28th, 2020