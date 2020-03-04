MODEX Says Show is Still On, Expects Reduced International Attendance

North America's largest manufacturing and supply chain trade show provided an update regarding coronavirus concerns Tuesday.

Mike Hockett
Mar 4th, 2020
Showfloor
MODEX

The organizers of MODEX — known as North America’s largest manufacturing and supply chain expo held every other year — provided an update Tuesday regarding the event's status amid growing concerns about the ongoing coronavirus, saying that they are proceeding to hold the event as planned in Atlanta March 9-12.

Modex LogoAmid various international trade shows canceling, postponing or drastically altering the format of their events, MODEX said it is expecting reduced international registrants, especially from those in the most affected countries, including China, Italy and South Korea amid their travel restrictions. The show organizers said that despite the coronavirus impacts, advance registration for MODEX is still “well ahead” of the 2018 event and that 30,000+ attendees are still expected.

MODEX, which provides hundreds of educational sessions while its expo allows companies to showcase their latest offerings in material handling and automation technologies and general industrial products, said it is working with all show partners and the Atlanta airport authority and hotels to ensure the safety of all show participants.

Among its protocols and precautions to prevent any risk of spreading the coronavirus (COVID 19) at MODEX, the show said Georgia World Congress staff will repeatedly sanitize high-traffic fomite areas and provide additional hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility campus. MODEX is also encouraging a “no handshake” policy onsite for all attendees and exhibitors.

Tuesday’s update comes as several US-based companies — including KION North America (Summerville, SC) and Dematic (Atlanta) — have publicly announced their withdrawal from MODEX 2020.

Read MODEX’ full Tuesday update on the situation here.

