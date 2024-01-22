Using Tech to Create Safer Manufacturing Facilities

Tracking a range of datasets can help stop safety problems before they happen.

Ken Naughton
Jan 22, 2024
Safety

Employee safety in the manufacturing industry should be the most critical part of the job. Yet, with other challenges, including the ongoing manufacturing labor shortage, safety often gets put on the back burner. 

What’s at risk when safety isn’t prioritized, or manufacturers lack digital automation tools?

  • Company fatigue limits could be exceeded because you lack real-time visibility into hours worked.
  • Your plant could lack the required safety personnel to get the day’s work done.
  • Workers could end up performing work that wasn’t planned or scheduled, leading to unapproved overtime.
  • Missing badge events could mean you don’t know where people are in a safety event. 

The right digital tools can reduce safety incidents while enabling continuous on- and off-site improvements. By leveraging digital technology, manufacturers can better mitigate risk while improving safety for all parties and improving relationships. Let’s face it, when people get hurt – or worse – on the job, all stakeholders suffer: manufacturers, employees, contractors, their families, and customers. Business reputation can also take a nosedive and when that goes down, lost revenue often follows. 

Here are some specific ways technology can help proactively reduce potential safety breaches. 

Unplanned or Unscheduled Work Risks 

Failing to plan is planning to fail. Poor planning and scheduling can lead to unsafe practices. When a site is in constant reaction mode because management failed to schedule a safety monitor or trained welder, for example, risk increases and can even become embedded into company culture.

Some jobs are more dangerous than others. But with the right automation tools, operators can improve safety when they:

  • Know the location of all personnel to reduce muster time and ensure OSHA compliance in an emergency.
  • Eliminate safety blind spots and decrease time to safety by tracking equipment usage.
  • Get alerts for reaching fatigue limit status.

It’s not enough to rely on headcount and manpower reports when digital automation tools prevail. Software helps planners see daily onsite workforce by vendor, skill, and count and matches that information with the plan. Should a safety incident occur, this information becomes invaluable by enabling them to know who is onsite and when.

The Costs of Fatigue Management 

Fatigue and overtime go hand in hand. When fatigue policies are broken, or come close to being breached, overtime racks up. Plus, accidents and injuries are just waiting to happen—not to mention expenses increase. According to OSHA, working 12 hours per day comes with a 37 percent increased risk of injury. Further, fatigue-related, health-related lost productivity time at work costs employers an estimated annual $136.4 billion. 

Technology can help to accurately monitor workers (and assets) and provide fatigue violation alerts and data in real time. For instance, data can show if a contract warehouse associate has been on the job for 14 consecutive hours in a day or for 14 consecutive days in a row. 

Using real-time access gate data, onsite hours are tracked and flagged so lives and companies are safer. This allows manufacturers to proactively mitigate risk by reducing dangerous overtime shifts or by sending someone home before an accident occurs. 

Avoid Exceptions 

You don’t know what you don’t know, like who is working outside your controls. Constant overtime and missing badge events have the potential to become prime candidates for unsafe situations.

When workers fail to badge into a facility or if someone simply lets them in through a different gate or side door, management is unaware of who is onsite. This is not an ideal situation because it poses risk. Technology can send alerts when instances like this are occurring so they can be stopped in their tracks and eliminated in the future.

A shortage of skilled workers can lead to an understaffed and overworked plant, posing an additional safety risk for the industry. While incentives like the CHIPS Act and Inflation Reduction Act have boosted manufacturing projects, the shortage of skilled workers is delaying work.

Vocational and STEM-focused educational programs can improve future numbers of skilled workers. Meanwhile, efficient technology that supports on-the-job safety and training is a competitive advantage. Reduction of manual error, efficiency, time savings, and safe workplaces all appeal to potential employees looking to succeed in their roles.

Technology that tracks skill levels, offers fatigue dashboards, and tracks employee location can stop safety problems before they happen. For example, in a plant covering 700+ acres, manually tracking employee location is virtually impossible. Digitally tracking scan-ins at each rally point allows managers to take quick action in a safety event to ensure everyone is accounted for and away from the dangerous event.

When safety becomes de-emphasized in favor of getting the job done quickly and more profitably, worker well-being goes down and employer liability goes up. Potential employees will trust companies who value safety and have the technology to reflect it.

At the end of the day, the right digital technology helps to improve collaboration at your plant. Every employee wants a safe workplace, and technology brings real-life visibility into data management, which can be leveraged to decrease risk and maintain a healthier environment.

After all, facilities that are efficient and running correctly are more likely to get products out the door and jobs done without sacrificing safety.

Latest in Safety
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Sponsored
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
January 9, 2024
This April 17, 2018, file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer in New York.
More Than 580,000 Beds Recalled
January 23, 2024
I Stock 1307516357
California Officials Issue Warning for Raw Oysters from Mexico
January 22, 2024
Aerial view of the Mississippi River in Arkansas and Mississippi.
EPA Finds Almost No Improvement in Nitrogen Pollution
January 22, 2024
Related Stories
Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., asks a question during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 15, 2022.
Safety
Defense Department to Again Target 'Forever Chemicals' Contamination Near Michigan Military Base
Oil
Safety
Chevron, Four Others to Pay $7.2 Million to Settle Allegations of Natural Resource Damages in Ohio
Safety
Safety
Championing Safety From the Top Down
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Sponsor Content
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
More in Safety
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
Sponsored
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
This exclusive new video podcast teaches you how to stay on schedule, and maximize the safety and reliability of your systems in the process.
January 10, 2024
This April 17, 2018, file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer in New York.
Operations
More Than 580,000 Beds Recalled
They can break or collapse during use.
January 23, 2024
I Stock 1307516357
Safety
California Officials Issue Warning for Raw Oysters from Mexico
More than 200 people recently fell ill with suspected cases of norovirus.
January 22, 2024
Aerial view of the Mississippi River in Arkansas and Mississippi.
Safety
EPA Finds Almost No Improvement in Nitrogen Pollution
More than half of the Mississippi River basin’s rivers and streams were in poor condition.
January 22, 2024
This image taken Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, and released by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows a section of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that is missing panel on a Boeing 737-9 MAX in Portland, Ore
Aerospace
Federal Officials Recommend Airlines Inspect Door Plugs on Some Older Boeing Jets As Well
Door plugs on one older version of the 737 are identical in design to those on the Max 9.
January 22, 2024
Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., asks a question during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 15, 2022.
Safety
Defense Department to Again Target 'Forever Chemicals' Contamination Near Michigan Military Base
Pentagon documents show at least 385 military bases nationwide are contaminated with PFAS.
January 22, 2024
Injury
Operations
Investigation of Amputation Finds Ohio Carpet Manufacturer Again Ignored Safety Standards
The company faces over $234,000 in proposed OSHA penalties.
January 19, 2024
This June 22, 2022 photo provided by Thane Ostroth shows the Cozy Mark IV plane that crashed into the ocean off the California coast on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.
Aerospace
Home-Built Aircraft Crashed Off California Coast
The small airplane was constructed piece by piece over nearly a decade.
January 19, 2024
This image taken Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, and released by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows a section of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that is missing panel on a Boeing 737-9 MAX in Portland, Ore.
Aerospace
Boeing Door Plug Blowout Highlights Possible Crisis of Competence
The company needs to make product safety and quality an immediate priority and worry about maximizing production goals and profits after its reputation is restored.
January 19, 2024
This image taken from video provided by Melanie Adaros shows sparks shooting from a cargo plane before making an emergency landing at Miami International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 in Miami.
Aerospace
Boeing 747 Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Landing Shortly After Takeoff at Miami Airport
The plane experienced an engine malfunction and was "shooting sparks" as it flew overhead.
January 19, 2024
This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the door plug from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Portland, Ore.
Aerospace
U.S. Officials Say 40 Boeing Jets Have Been Inspected
Investigations continue into midair blowout.
January 18, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs in front of Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.
Safety
Helmet Manufacturer: Mahomes' Shattered Lid in Playoff Game 'Did its Job'
The design is similar to that of car bumpers.
January 18, 2024
A smoke rises after an explosion at a firework factory in Suphan Buri province, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.
Safety
Explosion at Rural Fireworks Factory in Thailand
Rescue workers at the scene found no survivors.
January 17, 2024
Ap24016718958213
Aerospace
Boeing Picks Retired Admiral to Review Safety in Manufacturing Planes
The inspections come after Federal regulators grounded most Max 9 jets.
January 17, 2024
I Stock 1139073776
Aerospace
Boeing to Increase Quality Inspections on 737-Max
The move comes after the Alaska Airlines blow out.
January 16, 2024