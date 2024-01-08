Championing Safety From the Top Down

It’s critical that leaders champion safety and set the tone in the workplace.

Dan Hannan
Jan 8, 2024
Safety

Championing safety within an organization is not always top of mind for employers and, as a result, measures and methods may be outdated or ineffective. However, showing interest in safety on even a small scale makes a big impression and lasting impact.

Seeing and hearing leadership engaged in safety positively influences everyone within an organization. Company leaders are able to make the most impact by promoting safety from the top down, and their bird’s-eye view of the entire company provides them with a unique opportunity to see the benefits of a strong safety culture. In fact, safe working environments can lead to higher levels of productivity, better quality work, and increased employee job satisfaction. It’s a win-win situation for both the company and employees. 

It’s in the hands of employers to find a balance in how they value safety, productivity, and quality of work. Challenges such as a lack of time, resources, and knowledge can strain the workforce and result in a compromised commitment to safety. It’s critical that employers mitigate these challenges from the start by incorporating safety into the foundation of their organization.

Safety needs to  be woven into every aspect of how a company conducts its business. Vision, mission, and value statements are just commitments in writing and require action to realize their benefits. As we enter the new year, now is the time to take a closer look at company safety measures. 

Communicating Safety Across the Organization 

Company executives have the power to set the tone of an organization. It’s typical to hear leaders only discuss the business cost of an employee’s injury, but that thinking isn’t effective for everyone. It’s up to the employers to foster psychological safety by creating an environment where workers feel empowered to speak up. Employees should be encouraged to report unsafe conditions or actions/behaviors without a concern for retribution.

Even shifting language can plant the seeds for psychological safety. Personal Action Plans are a great tool for senior leaders to incorporate safety into everyday routines. Leaders can pinpoint manageable ways to show up for their organization by identifying  safety-oriented actions to be completed daily, weekly and monthly. 

While it’s important to call out issues within a workplace’s safety protocols, it’s essential to celebrate the wins. One example is to implement a “Safety Champion of the Month.” This peer-to-peer recognition program includes a mini-celebration and appreciation from the company with a gift card to treat the worker’s family to dinner. Programs like this help companies move safety from head to heart. Once the worker truly believes the employer has their best interests in mind, compliance is more easily achieved. 

Incorporating new protocols is a balancing act - it doesn't have to be a night and day shift. Small gestures like speaking up at company trainings, participating in safety drills, and communicating the importance of safety are impactful ways for leadership to increase engagement and be both seen and heard across the company right away. 

The Power of Proactivity 

Applying safety to a company project must be prioritized from day one. Leaders and managers must identify risks, select the proper equipment, and determine next steps for a project’s success. Waiting until the project is underway may make it more difficult to apply safety controls to reduce the risk. One might assume safety protocols are well-known or leaders may feel that there’s not enough time in the day to implement trainings. And while these assumptions are common, they have dangerous consequences. 

We’ve all heard horror stories of a dangerous, sometimes deadly, incident on the job. Waiting until these “come-to” moments is risky and results in distrust from teams, or in the worst-case scenario, the devastating loss of an employee’s life. Therefore, by building programs that include measurable checks and balances, routinely reviewing safe work practices, communicating safety protocols, and implementing trainings, leaders are able to demonstrate to employees that their safety matters and the company is not waiting for a wake-up call to take action. 

Incorporating Online Training 

Technology has the ability to streamline tasks, provide up-to-date information, and reach every employee no matter where they’re located. Leveraging technology in a safety plan is key to accessing relevant information that benefits an entire organization. 

Online trainings easily address on-going industry trends and changes. While employee training cannot be static, it can be time consuming to deliver such education manually. Constantly updated, virtual trainings are a great way to deliver important information to employees across the company in a quick and easy-to-use manner. Employees can even watch online courses and complete any required materials from their phone or laptop. Access to safety information electronically also ensures that employees always have the critical information they need at their fingertips, especially in the event of an emergency. 

To ensure workplaces are both as safe and functional as possible, it’s critical that leaders themselves champion safety and set the tone in the workplace in order to get buy-in from everyone. Leveraging technology is a powerful way to share trainings and safety information, but it must be coupled with communication from the top. Utilizing annual safety perception surveys help teams benchmark progress from day one and gauge any improvement to their safety culture. 

Strong leaders provide the tools and resources for others to succeed. Short-changing the needs of safety increases risk and both directly and indirectly places workers in harm’s way. At the end of the day, a leader that can speak up for safety in the workplace is more likely to establish trust with employees and create a safe environment for all. 

Latest in Safety
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 9, 2024
This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the door plug from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Portland, Ore. A panel used to plug an area reserved for an exit door on the Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner blew out Jan. 5, shortly after the flight took off from Portland, forcing the plane to return to Portland International Airport.
Airlines Found Loose Parts in Door Panels on Boeing Max 9 Jets
January 9, 2024
Oil
Chevron, Four Others to Pay $7.2 Million to Settle Allegations of Natural Resource Damages in Ohio
January 9, 2024
Safety
Championing Safety From the Top Down
January 8, 2024
Related Stories
Oil
Safety
Chevron, Four Others to Pay $7.2 Million to Settle Allegations of Natural Resource Damages in Ohio
In this photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB Investigator-in-Charge John Lovell examines the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Portland, Ore.
Safety
Boeing Jetliner That Suffered Inflight Blowout Was Restricted
In this image made from video, residents watch a plume of smoke from a burning oil depot, in Conakry, Guinea, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Safety
Massive Fuel Depot Explosion in Guinea's Capital Kills At Least 13, Injures 178
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Safety
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Sponsored
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Manufacturers can no longer differentiate solely through products. See how a unified data platform can elevate your service experiences to be more efficient while reducing costs.
January 9, 2024
This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the door plug from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Portland, Ore. A panel used to plug an area reserved for an exit door on the Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner blew out Jan. 5, shortly after the flight took off from Portland, forcing the plane to return to Portland International Airport.
Aerospace
Airlines Found Loose Parts in Door Panels on Boeing Max 9 Jets
They found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug.
January 9, 2024
Oil
Safety
Chevron, Four Others to Pay $7.2 Million to Settle Allegations of Natural Resource Damages in Ohio
A complaint says the companies are liable for industrial discharges of oil or hazardous substances.
January 9, 2024
FDA image of three recalled applesauce pouches from Nov. 17, 2023.
Safety
Lead-Tainted Applesauce Contained Another Possible Toxin
Investigators detected a "high level" of chromium.
January 8, 2024
This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows a gaping hole where the paneled-over door had been at the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Portland, Ore.
Safety
Investigators Find Door 'Plug' That May Hold Vital Clues to Boeing Blowout
It could hold the key to how a gaping hole blew open on the jetliner.
January 8, 2024
I Stock 1180926270
Safety
Nebraska Beef Processor Fined After Amputation Injury
Workforce safety regulators identified 13 violations at the Omaha plant.
January 8, 2024
A Boeing 737 MAX 7 takes off on its first flight, Friday, March 16, 2018, in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing Still Hasn't Fixed This Problem on Max Jets
So it's asking for an exemption to safety rules.
January 8, 2024
In this photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB Investigator-in-Charge John Lovell examines the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Portland, Ore.
Safety
Boeing Jetliner That Suffered Inflight Blowout Was Restricted
A warning light had come on during three previous flights.
January 8, 2024
I Stock 1185364077
Safety
AI Support in Ambulances Could Potentially Save More Lives
By weighing up a number of complex variables, all AI models could perform better than the clinical outcome.
January 4, 2024
I Stock 840692712
Labor
Pepsi Guam Bottling to Pay $132,000 Over Amputation Hazards
As part of the settlement, the company must form a safety and health committee between management and employees.
January 4, 2024
Ap24003784114404
Safety
More Hospitals are Requiring Masks as Flu and COVID-19 Cases Surge
The CDC also has reported disappointing vaccination rates against another seasonal bug.
January 4, 2024
This aerial photo show the burn-out Japan Airlines plane at Haneda airport on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan.
Aerospace
Inside Look: The Carbon-Composite Fiber Fuselage That Burned on Tokyo Runway
Is the material safe?
January 4, 2024
Nutramigen 19 8oz Can
Recalls
Specialty Formula Recalled Over Potential Bacteria Contamination
Nutramigen powder is designed to manage allergies to cows milk.
January 3, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 03 At 9 05 58 Am
Safety
3M's New Protective Headset Charges Itself with Light
The headset uses a patented solar cell technology called Powerfoyle.
January 3, 2024
Ap24001044751975
Safety
A Battery Fire on a Cargo Ship is Out After Several Days of Burning
There have been no oil leaks associated with the fire.
January 2, 2024