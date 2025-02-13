Over 1 Million Igloo Coolers Recalled After Amputation Injuries

Other reported injuries include bone fractures and lacerations.

Associated Press
Feb 13, 2025
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler that has been recalled across the U.S., Mexico and Canada due to a handle hazard that has resulted in a dozen fingertip injuries, including some amputations, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler that has been recalled across the U.S., Mexico and Canada due to a handle hazard that has resulted in a dozen fingertip injuries, including some amputations, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Igloo is recalling more than 1 million of its coolers sold across the U.S., Mexico and Canada due to a handle hazard that has resulted in a handful of fingertip injuries, including some amputations.

The now-recalled "Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers" have a tow handle can pinch users' fingertips against the product — posing potential amputation and other crushing risks, according to a Thursday recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Igloo has received 12 injury reports in the U.S., the CPSC notes, which include fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations. There are no known injuries in Canada or Mexico.

Consumers in possession of the coolers are urged to stop using them immediately — and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

The now-recalled coolers were sold at major retailers like Costco, Target, Dick's and Amazon between 2019 and January 2025 for between $80 and $140. About 1.06 million were purchased in the U.S., in addition to 47,000 in Canada and another 23,000 in Mexico.

The affected products can be identified by model number and description. They were sold in multiple colors with the word "IGLOO" printed on the side and manufactured in the U.S. prior to January 2024.

Consumers can register for the recall online or contact Katy, Texas-based Igloo at 888-943-5182 or [email protected] to request a handle replacement.

In a statement, Igloo said that it was recalling these rolling coolers and providing free replacement handles "with consumer safety as our top priority." The company added that, "through rigorous testing and proactive steps, we are constantly improving our products to meet the highest safety standards."

Additional information can be found on the websites for the CPSC, Health Canada and the OECD's global recall portal.

February 12, 2025
I Stock 2165724886
