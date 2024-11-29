Hyundai Recalling Over 226,000 Cars, SUVs

The issue can reduce visibility.

Associated Press
Nov 29, 2024
The Hyundai logo is seen at a new and used vehicles dealership in Palatine, Ill., March 20, 2024.
The Hyundai logo is seen at a new and used vehicles dealership in Palatine, Ill., March 20, 2024.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling more than 226,000 SUVs and small cars in the U.S. because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.

The recall covers certain Santa Fe and Elantra vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.

Hyundai says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that solder joints on a printed circuit board can develop cracks that can worsen over time and cause the cameras to fail. That can reduce visibility and increase the risk of injury to pedestrians.

Dealers will replace the cameras at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letters starting Jan. 19.

Latest in Recalls
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
November 19, 2024
The Kia EV6 SUV under recall.
Hyundai, Kia Recall 208,000 EVs to Fix Problem That Cuts Power
November 22, 2024
I Stock 958146390
Detroit Meat Packer Recalls 167,000 Pounds of Ground Beef
November 21, 2024
Starwars
Star Wars Ornaments Recalled Due to Risk of Mold Exposure
November 15, 2024
Related Stories
Starwars
Recalls
Star Wars Ornaments Recalled Due to Risk of Mold Exposure
This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an example of a Fisher-Price Snuga Swing being recalled Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, following the death of five infants.
Recalls
Fisher-Price Recalls Over 2 Million 'Snuga Swings' Following Deaths of 5 Infants
Perdue products sit in a poultry section of a supermarket in Palisades Park, N.J., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.
Recalls
Perdue Recalls 167,000 Pounds of Chicken Nuggets After Consumers Find Metal Wire in Packages
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Recalls
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 11, 2024
I Stock 958146390
Recalls
Detroit Meat Packer Recalls 167,000 Pounds of Ground Beef
The beef was linked to a series of E. coli infections.
November 21, 2024
Starwars
Recalls
Star Wars Ornaments Recalled Due to Risk of Mold Exposure
There has been a disturbance in the Force.
November 15, 2024
A 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom truck is shown at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 15, 2024.
Recalls
GM Recalling Pickups, SUVs Because Rear Wheels Can Lock Up
Nearly 462,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs are being recalled.
November 13, 2024
A 2018 Jeep Cherokee.
Recalls
Stellantis Recalls Jeep and Dodge SUVs to Fix Computer Problem that Can Disable Brake Safety Devices
About 207,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs are under recall.
November 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 11 At 11 20 53 Am
Recalls
South Carolina Company Recalls More than 4,000 Pounds of Meat, Poultry Products
Routine testing identified the presence of listeria.
November 11, 2024
This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an example of the HALO reusable tumblers with a metal straws being recalled Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, due to a laceration hazard.
Recalls
Wawa-Branded Tumblers Recalled Because Metal Straws Can Cut Customers
Some 60,000 tumblers are under the recall.
November 1, 2024
A Honda dealership in Vista, CA.
Recalls
Honda Issues Another Major Recall for Pumps That Can Crack, Leak Fuel
It is the carmaker's second major recall this month.
October 22, 2024
A Hyundai Motor Vehicles dealership.
Recalls
Hyundai Recalls Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles Due to Fire Risk and Tells Owners to Park Them Outdoors
Hyundai says it has no reports of fires anywhere across the globe.
October 17, 2024
Meat placed on a line in a meat production plant.
Recalls
Listeria Recall Grows to 12M Pounds of Meat and Poultry — Some Sent to Schools
No illnesses have been confirmed in connection with the recall.
October 17, 2024
This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an example of a Fisher-Price Snuga Swing being recalled Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, following the death of five infants.
Recalls
Fisher-Price Recalls Over 2 Million 'Snuga Swings' Following Deaths of 5 Infants
The headrest and seat pad body support insert can increase risks of suffocation.
October 14, 2024
Logos of Honda Motor Co. are pictured in Tsukuba, northeast of Tokyo.
Recalls
Honda Recalls Nearly 1.7 Million Vehicles for Steering Problem
The vehicles covered in the recall were from model years 2022 to 2025.
October 10, 2024
Visitors look over a 2024 Cybertruck in the Tesla display at the Electrify Expo, July 14, 2024, in north Denver.
Automotive
Tesla Issues 5th Recall for the New Cybertruck Within a Year, the Latest Due to Rearview Camera
Tesla is recalling more than 27,000 Cybertrucks this time.
October 3, 2024
This photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Lucid Platform Bed with an upholstered square tufted headboard that is being recalled across the U.S. and Canada.
Recalls
Nearly 138,000 Beds Recalled After Reports of Breaking, Collapsing During Use
There have been 245 reports of "bed failures."
September 20, 2024
A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant.
Recalls
GM Recalling More Than 449,000 SUVs, Pickups Due to Issue with Low Brake Fluid Warning Light
The NHTSA said that without the warning light, a vehicle may be driven with low brake fluid.
September 20, 2024