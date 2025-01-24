Ford Recalls More Than 270,000 Broncos, Mavericks Due to Loss of Power

The problem is related to a battery that has "internal manufacturing defects."

Associated Press
Jan 24, 2025
The Ford company logo is seen, Oct. 24, 2021, on a sign at a Ford dealership in southeast Denver.
The Ford company logo is seen, Oct. 24, 2021, on a sign at a Ford dealership in southeast Denver.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

BANGKOK (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling 272,827 Broncos and Mavericks due to a power problem that can cause vehicles to stop unexpectedly or fail to start.

Information from the National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration says the problem is related to a 12 volt battery made by Camel Battery of China that has "internal manufacturing defects," including weld failures that can cause open circuits.

It said there were no reports of accidents, fires or injuries caused by the problem.

The vehicles were made between February 2021 and October 2023, when Ford stopped using those specific batteries. The defects are thought to affect only 1% of the vehicles equipped with the batteries.

Ford pledged in November to review and improve its recall decision-making process and to submit to monitoring by an independent third party that will oversee its recall performance for three years after the U.S. government fine it for moving too slowly on an earlier recall.

The NHTSA said that after a previous recall of 2021-23 Ford Bronco Sport SUVs and 2022-2023 Ford Maverick pickups, some vehicles lost power including the ability to turn on hazard lights, without warning. The remedy involves software updates to improve detection of battery problems and provide warnings to drivers, it said.

Latest in Recalls
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 15, 2025
A Walmart store in Milpitas, Calif., Feb. 2024.
Walmart Says Customers Should Discard Recalled Chicken Broth
January 13, 2025
The Nuna car seats under recall.
Nuna Baby Essentials is Recalling Over 600,000 Child Car Seats
December 20, 2024
A Tesla Cybertruck is on display at Tesla in Buena Park, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.
Tesla Recalling Almost 700,000 Vehicles Due to Tire Pressure Monitoring System Issue
December 20, 2024
Related Stories
The Hyundai logo is seen at a new and used vehicles dealership in Palatine, Ill., March 20, 2024.
Recalls
Hyundai Recalling Over 226,000 Cars, SUVs
Starwars
Recalls
Star Wars Ornaments Recalled Due to Risk of Mold Exposure
This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an example of a Fisher-Price Snuga Swing being recalled Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, following the death of five infants.
Recalls
Fisher-Price Recalls Over 2 Million 'Snuga Swings' Following Deaths of 5 Infants
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Recalls
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 15, 2025
The Nuna car seats under recall.
Recalls
Nuna Baby Essentials is Recalling Over 600,000 Child Car Seats
The harness adjuster can loosen and the seats may not restrain children.
December 20, 2024
A Tesla Cybertruck is on display at Tesla in Buena Park, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.
Recalls
Tesla Recalling Almost 700,000 Vehicles Due to Tire Pressure Monitoring System Issue
This is now the seventh Cybertruck recall of the year.
December 20, 2024
I Stock 1213293784
Recalls
FDA Warns of Recalled Pacemakers That May Need to Be Replaced Early
A manufacturing issue with some Accolade pacemaker device batteries may lead to underpowering the device.
December 18, 2024
Image 1 110
Recalls
Granola Bars Recalled Over Potential Metal Pieces
The recall affects eight varieties of MadeGood brand granola bars.
December 12, 2024
Untitled Design 2024 12 12 T092453 676
Recalls
Stanley Recalls 2.6 Million Mugs
The lids can shrink, posing a burn hazard.
December 12, 2024
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows “Temp-tations Oven Gloves” recalled by video and e-commerce retailer QVC, because they fail to provide sufficient heat protection.
Recalls
More Than 1 Million Oven Gloves Are Being Recalled
QVC has received nearly 100 reports of minor burns.
December 9, 2024
A 2023 Honda Pilot, as featured in the recall.
Recalls
Honda Recalls Nearly 206,000 SUVs to Fix Fuel Filler Tubes
The fuel filler neck can separate from the filler pipe and leak gasoline.
December 6, 2024
Ram 1500 and 2500 pickup truck display at a dealership.
Recalls
Stellantis Recalling More Than 300,000 Ram Trucks for Braking System Defect
The hydraulic control unit on the trucks is reportedly prone to failure.
December 6, 2024
A 2024 Chevy Silverado in Houston, TX.
Recalls
GM Recalls Over 132,000 Heavy Duty Pickups for Tailgates That Can Open Unexpectedly
Water can get into the electronic gate release switches, causing the gates to unlatch.
December 3, 2024
The Hyundai logo is seen at a new and used vehicles dealership in Palatine, Ill., March 20, 2024.
Recalls
Hyundai Recalling Over 226,000 Cars, SUVs
The issue can reduce visibility.
November 29, 2024
The Kia EV6 SUV under recall.
Automotive
Hyundai, Kia Recall 208,000 EVs to Fix Problem That Cuts Power
A transistor in a charging control unit can be damaged and stop charging.
November 22, 2024
I Stock 958146390
Recalls
Detroit Meat Packer Recalls 167,000 Pounds of Ground Beef
The beef was linked to a series of E. coli infections.
November 21, 2024
Starwars
Recalls
Star Wars Ornaments Recalled Due to Risk of Mold Exposure
There has been a disturbance in the Force.
November 15, 2024
A 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom truck is shown at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 15, 2024.
Recalls
GM Recalling Pickups, SUVs Because Rear Wheels Can Lock Up
Nearly 462,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs are being recalled.
November 13, 2024