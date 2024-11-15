Star Wars Ornaments Recalled Due to Risk of Mold Exposure

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) announced the recall of about 11,100 Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornaments that feature the Cad Bane character from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

According to the CPSC, the brown paint on the ornament's exterior did not fully dry prior to packaging. This caused mold to grow on the surface, which poses a risk of respiratory issues to consumers. The firm reported 16 cases of mold found on the tree ornaments upon removal from their packaging. However, no injuries have been reported.

Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP



The 4.5-inch-tall, 1.5-inch-wide ornaments were manufactured in Sri Lanka, imported by Hallmark Cards of Kansas City, Missouri, and packaged in a collectible white storage box with red accented sides. The code 2199QXE3341 is printed on the bottom of the collectible box.

Hallmark Gold Crown sold the ornaments nationwide in stores and online at Hallmark.com from September to October for about $22.

The CPSC instructed consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ornament and return it for a full refund.