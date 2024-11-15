Star Wars Ornaments Recalled Due to Risk of Mold Exposure

There has been a disturbance in the Force.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Nov 15, 2024
Starwars
iStock.com/Natalia_80

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) announced the recall of about 11,100 Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornaments that feature the Cad Bane character from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

According to the CPSC, the brown paint on the ornament's exterior did not fully dry prior to packaging. This caused mold to grow on the surface, which poses a risk of respiratory issues to consumers. The firm reported 16 cases of mold found on the tree ornaments upon removal from their packaging. However, no injuries have been reported.

Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornaments that feature the Cad Bane character from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett have a mold problem.Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornaments that feature the Cad Bane character from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett have a mold problem.Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP

The 4.5-inch-tall, 1.5-inch-wide ornaments were manufactured in Sri Lanka, imported by Hallmark Cards of Kansas City, Missouri, and packaged in a collectible white storage box with red accented sides. The code 2199QXE3341 is printed on the bottom of the collectible box. 

Hallmark Gold Crown sold the ornaments nationwide in stores and online at Hallmark.com from September to October for about $22.

The CPSC instructed consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ornament and return it for a full refund.

Hallmark's Cad Bane ornaments are subject to a CPSC recall over mold.Hallmark's Cad Bane ornaments are subject to a CPSC recall over mold.Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP

Latest in Recalls
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 11, 2024
A 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom truck is shown at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 15, 2024.
GM Recalling Pickups, SUVs Because Rear Wheels Can Lock Up
November 13, 2024
A 2018 Jeep Cherokee.
Stellantis Recalls Jeep and Dodge SUVs to Fix Computer Problem that Can Disable Brake Safety Devices
November 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 11 At 11 20 53 Am
South Carolina Company Recalls More than 4,000 Pounds of Meat, Poultry Products
November 11, 2024
Related Stories
This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an example of a Fisher-Price Snuga Swing being recalled Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, following the death of five infants.
Recalls
Fisher-Price Recalls Over 2 Million 'Snuga Swings' Following Deaths of 5 Infants
Perdue products sit in a poultry section of a supermarket in Palisades Park, N.J., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.
Recalls
Perdue Recalls 167,000 Pounds of Chicken Nuggets After Consumers Find Metal Wire in Packages
This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an example of a power adapter sold with the Rest 1st Generation sound machine being recalled Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
Recalls
Hatch Recalls Nearly 1 Million Power Adapters Sold With Baby Sound Machines
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Recalls
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 11, 2024
A 2018 Jeep Cherokee.
Recalls
Stellantis Recalls Jeep and Dodge SUVs to Fix Computer Problem that Can Disable Brake Safety Devices
About 207,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs are under recall.
November 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 11 At 11 20 53 Am
Recalls
South Carolina Company Recalls More than 4,000 Pounds of Meat, Poultry Products
Routine testing identified the presence of listeria.
November 11, 2024
This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an example of the HALO reusable tumblers with a metal straws being recalled Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, due to a laceration hazard.
Recalls
Wawa-Branded Tumblers Recalled Because Metal Straws Can Cut Customers
Some 60,000 tumblers are under the recall.
November 1, 2024
A Honda dealership in Vista, CA.
Recalls
Honda Issues Another Major Recall for Pumps That Can Crack, Leak Fuel
It is the carmaker's second major recall this month.
October 22, 2024
A Hyundai Motor Vehicles dealership.
Recalls
Hyundai Recalls Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles Due to Fire Risk and Tells Owners to Park Them Outdoors
Hyundai says it has no reports of fires anywhere across the globe.
October 17, 2024
Meat placed on a line in a meat production plant.
Recalls
Listeria Recall Grows to 12M Pounds of Meat and Poultry — Some Sent to Schools
No illnesses have been confirmed in connection with the recall.
October 17, 2024
This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an example of a Fisher-Price Snuga Swing being recalled Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, following the death of five infants.
Recalls
Fisher-Price Recalls Over 2 Million 'Snuga Swings' Following Deaths of 5 Infants
The headrest and seat pad body support insert can increase risks of suffocation.
October 14, 2024
Logos of Honda Motor Co. are pictured in Tsukuba, northeast of Tokyo.
Recalls
Honda Recalls Nearly 1.7 Million Vehicles for Steering Problem
The vehicles covered in the recall were from model years 2022 to 2025.
October 10, 2024
Visitors look over a 2024 Cybertruck in the Tesla display at the Electrify Expo, July 14, 2024, in north Denver.
Automotive
Tesla Issues 5th Recall for the New Cybertruck Within a Year, the Latest Due to Rearview Camera
Tesla is recalling more than 27,000 Cybertrucks this time.
October 3, 2024
This photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Lucid Platform Bed with an upholstered square tufted headboard that is being recalled across the U.S. and Canada.
Recalls
Nearly 138,000 Beds Recalled After Reports of Breaking, Collapsing During Use
There have been 245 reports of "bed failures."
September 20, 2024
A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant.
Recalls
GM Recalling More Than 449,000 SUVs, Pickups Due to Issue with Low Brake Fluid Warning Light
The NHTSA said that without the warning light, a vehicle may be driven with low brake fluid.
September 20, 2024
This photo provided by Edmunds shows a Tesla Model Y. As with many new vehicles, the Model Y can receive software updates, including those for recalls, wirelessly.
Recalls
Edmunds: How Automakers Are Making Recalls Easier
There were 894 vehicle safety recalls in the U.S. last year.
September 18, 2024
This Feb. 13, 2020 photo shows the Ram truck logo at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.
Automotive
Stellantis Recalls 1.5M Ram Trucks to Fix Software Bug
The software could inadvertently shut down the stability control.
September 9, 2024
The company logo shines on the hood of an unsold vehicle at a Mini Honda BMW dealership.
Automotive
BMW Recalling More Than 720,000 Vehicles Due to Water Pump Issue
The recall includes some X1, X3 and X5 vehicles.
August 20, 2024