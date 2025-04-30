GM Recalls Nearly 600,000 Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC Cars

Due to potential manufacturing defects that can cause engine failure.

Wyatte Grantham-Philips
Apr 30, 2025
The General Motors logo is displayed at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

NEW YORK (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 600,000 vehicles across its Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC brands in the U.S. due to potential manufacturing defects that can cause engine failure.

The recall covers certain Cadillac Escalades and Escalade ESVs; Chevrolet Silverado 1500s, Suburbans and Tahoes; as well as GMC Sierra 1500s, Yukons and Yukon XLs between model years 2021 and 2024.

According to recall documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, these vehicles share a gas engine that may have connecting rod or crankshaft component problems, due to supplier manufacturing or quality issues. This can lead to engine damage, and potentially failure, while driving — increasing crash risks.

Prior to failure, NHSTA documents warn, impacted drivers may be alerted of these issues through loud knocking or banging noises, the check engine light turning on and/or other driving performance issues, such as reduced propulsion.

As a remedy, dealers will inspect affected vehicles — and repair or replace the engine if necessary with newer components, free of charge. Dealers notifications began last week, with owner letters set to be mailed out June 9.

In all, about 597,630 vehicles are covered by the recall, per a notice dated April 24. But the company estimates that just 3% have the defect.

When asked why owner notification wouldn't start until June 9, GM maintained that it was "common to require time" to both confirm mailing lists for registered owners and ensure that dealers are prepared. The Detroit-based auto company added that it was continuing to increase engine production, but felt confident about having "sufficient supply to service this recall campaign" — noting that it only expects a small percentage to need replacements.

Drivers can also confirm if their specific vehicle is included in this recall, and find more information, using the NHTSA site and/or GM's recall lookup.

"The safety and satisfaction of our customers are the highest priorities for the entire GM team, and we're working to address this matter as quickly as possible," GM said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.

An investigation by GM has found 28,102 complaints or incidents across the U.S. related to engine failure of these vehicles between April 2021 and February 2025, including 14,332 reports that alleged loss of propulsion, NHTSA documents note. The probe also identified alleged reports of 12 crashes and 12 injuries, as well as 42 fires — but noted that causes were not always clear and that "all specifically alleged injuries," for example, were "minor or non-physical, and most were not crash related."

