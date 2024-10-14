Fisher-Price Recalls Over 2 Million 'Snuga Swings' Following Deaths of 5 Infants

The headrest and seat pad body support insert can increase risks of suffocation.

Wyatte Grantham-Philips
Oct 14, 2024
This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an example of a Fisher-Price Snuga Swing being recalled Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, following the death of five infants.
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Fisher-Price is recalling parts of over 2 million infant swings across the U.S., Canada and Mexico due to a serious suffocation risk, following reports of five infant deaths.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned that all models of Fisher-Price's Snuga Swings should never be used for sleep or have bedding materials added. The products' headrest and seat pad body support insert can increase risks of suffocation, the notice published Thursday said.

There have been five reports of deaths involving infants between 1 to 3 months old when the product was used for sleep, according to the commission. In most of those incidents, which took place from 2012 to 2022, bedding material was added to the product and the babies were unrestrained.

Consumers are urged to immediately cut off the headrest and remove the body-support insert before continuing to use the swing. New York-based Fisher-Price, a division of California toy giant Mattel, is providing a $25 refund to consumers who remove and destroy those parts of the product. Instructions can be found on Mattel's recall website.

In a statement, CPSC Commissioner Richard L. Trumka Jr. slammed Fisher-Price for what he called a "flawed" recall, saying the remedy provided by the company is not enough.

The recall "is doomed to fail and will keep many babies in harm's way," Trumka stated. He criticized Fisher-Price for only recalling a portion of the product and offering consumers a fraction of the $160 they originally spent.

"My advice: get your $25 refund and then throw this product away; do not keep it in your homes because even after the so-called 'repair' this product will still be unsafe for infant sleep," Trumka added.

He also argued that Fisher-Price was repeating past failures — pointing to previous infant deaths related to products like the brand's "Rock 'n Play" and "Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers" devices.

"Fisher-Price should know better than to skimp on another recall," Trumka stated. "Fisher-Price can do more to save babies lives — I think it needs to."

A spokesperson for Mattel did not comment further about the recall when reached by The Associated Press Friday.

The Fisher-Price Snuga Swings now under recall were sold at major retailers — including Amazon, Walmart, Toys R Us and Target — across North America between October 2010 and January 2024, according to the CPSC. About 2.1 million swings were sold in the U.S., 99,000 in Canada and another 500 in Mexico.

There are more than 21 models of Snuga Swings, which were manufactured in China and Mexico, coming in a range of different colors and toy accessories. A list of impacted product numbers and descriptions can be found on Thursday's recall notice.

