Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Hatch Recalls Nearly 1 Million Power Adapters Sold With Baby Sound Machines

Due to a shock hazard.

Associated Press
Jul 9, 2024
This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an example of a power adapter sold with the Rest 1st Generation sound machine being recalled Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an example of a power adapter sold with the Rest 1st Generation sound machine being recalled Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

NEW YORK (AP) — Due to a shock hazard, a California company is recalling nearly 1 million power adapters sold with sound machines marketed to help infants and young children sleep.

The plastic surrounding the AC power adapter that was supplied with some of Hatch's Rest 1st generation sound machines can come off when removing the product from an outlet, leaving its prongs exposed, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. That increases risks of electric shock.

There have been 19 reports of the plastic housing surrounding the adapter coming off, including two instances of consumers getting a minor electric shock, the CPSC said in its Wednesday recall notice.

The recall is specific to power adapters supplied by Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co., Hatch said in a company announcement, adding that it is no longer sourcing from Jiangsu Chenyang for its products.

Palo Alto, California-based Hatch also noted that the issue is only with the adapter accompanying the sleeping machines, not the device itself. "Once a replacement power adapter is issued, the Hatch Rest 1st generation device is safe to continue using," the company wrote.

In the meantime, consumers in possession of the faulty power adapters are urged to stop using them. The now-recalled adapters, which were manufactured in China, can be identified by their model number: CYAP05 050100U.

The adapters were sold with Rest 1st generation sound machines on Hatch.co, as well as major retailers including Target and Walmart, between January 2019 and September 2022. Some were also sold on Amazon through May 2024. The machines produce white noise or lullabies to help babies and young children sleep, and also have features including a night light.

An estimated 919,400 of them were purchased in the U.S., and over 44,000 in Canada. Hatch is offering a free replacement adapter to impacted customers and says it's contacting all registered owners directly.

Consumers can learn more about registering for the recall on the company's website.

Latest in Recalls
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 9, 2024
Vw
Volkswagen SUV Air Bag May Not Inflate in Crash
June 26, 2024
Local Ford Car and Truck Dealership.
Ford Recalls Over 550,000 Pickup Trucks
June 25, 2024
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a glass coffee mug being recalled across the U.S. after dozens of burn and laceration injuries were reported by consumers.
580,000 Glass Coffee Mugs Recalled Because They Can Break When Filled with Hot Liquid
June 21, 2024
Related Stories
Vw
Recalls
Volkswagen SUV Air Bag May Not Inflate in Crash
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a glass coffee mug being recalled across the U.S. after dozens of burn and laceration injuries were reported by consumers.
Recalls
580,000 Glass Coffee Mugs Recalled Because They Can Break When Filled with Hot Liquid
Recall
Recalls
Chrysler Recalls More Than 211,000 SUVs, Pickup Trucks
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Recalls
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 9, 2024
Local Ford Car and Truck Dealership.
Automotive
Ford Recalls Over 550,000 Pickup Trucks
The trucks transmissions can suddenly downshift to first gear.
June 25, 2024
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a glass coffee mug being recalled across the U.S. after dozens of burn and laceration injuries were reported by consumers.
Recalls
580,000 Glass Coffee Mugs Recalled Because They Can Break When Filled with Hot Liquid
The CPSC said there have been 103 incidents of these glasses breaking at the base.
June 21, 2024
The Stellantis sign seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center.
Automotive
Stellantis Recalling Nearly 1.2 Million Vehicles To Fix Software Glitch
No injuries or crashes were reported, but recall was still urged.
June 18, 2024
Ap24165552570897
Automotive
Waymo Recalls Over 600 Self-Driving Vehicles After One Strikes a Pole
The recall includes a map update to include a hard road edge.
June 14, 2024
Recall
Recalls
Chrysler Recalls More Than 211,000 SUVs, Pickup Trucks
A software malfunction could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
June 10, 2024
This is the front grill on a 2020 KIA Telluride on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
Recalls
Kia Recalls Nearly 463,000 Telluride SUVs Due to Fire Risk
The front power seat motor may overheat because of a stuck slide knob.
June 10, 2024
The Good Earth Rechargeable Integrated Light being recalled
Recalls
Over 1.2 Million Rechargeable Lights Recalled for Fire Hazards Following Reported Death
The integrated light bars have batteries that can overheat and catch fire.
June 7, 2024
I Stock 1306996892
Recalls
Salmonella Outbreak Could Be Linked to Recalled Cucumbers
The outbreak has sickened and hospitalized dozens of people in at least 25 states.
June 6, 2024
A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston.
Automotive
Tesla Recalling More Than 125,000 Vehicles to Fix Seat Belt Warning System
Audible and visual seat belt reminders are not working on some vehicles.
May 31, 2024
Image (3)
Recalls
Bread Recalled in Japan After 'Rat Remains' Found
About 104,000 loaves are being recalled.
May 9, 2024
Ap24122462832460
Automotive
Feds Have 'Significant Safety Concerns' about Ford Fuel Leak Recall
They are demanding answers about the fix.
May 9, 2024
Ap24128417508686
Automotive
Tesla Questioned on How it Developed and Verified Whether Autopilot Recall Worked
Investigators with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have concerns.
May 7, 2024
A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Automotive
Ford Recalls Maverick Pickups Because Tail Lights Can Go Dark
Increasing the risk of a crash.
May 1, 2024
24v Rideon Racer
Recalls
Mario Kart Ride-On Racers Recalled Because Acceleration Pedal Can Get Stuck
The recall impacts more than 17,000 vehicles.
April 26, 2024