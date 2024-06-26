Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Volkswagen SUV Air Bag May Not Inflate in Crash

The automaker is recalling more than 271,000 vehicles.

Associated Press
Jun 26, 2024
Vw
iStock.com/jetcityimage

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling more than 271,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the front passenger air bag may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers certain Atlas SUVs from the 2021 through 2024 model years, and some 2020 through 2024 Atlas Cross Sport SUVs.

VW says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that wiring under the front passenger seat can develop a fault. If that happens, it could deactivate the sensor that determines if a passenger is on board, disabling the air bag and increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

If a fault happens, drivers would get a warning sound and an error message on the instrument panel. VW says in documents that owners should avoid use of the front passenger seat if possible until the recall repairs have been made.

Dealers will replace the sensor mat and wiring harness at no cost to owners, who are expected to get letters starting Aug. 16.

VW said it has 1,730 warranty claims that could be related to the problem.

Latest in Recalls
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
Local Ford Car and Truck Dealership.
Ford Recalls Over 550,000 Pickup Trucks
June 25, 2024
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a glass coffee mug being recalled across the U.S. after dozens of burn and laceration injuries were reported by consumers.
580,000 Glass Coffee Mugs Recalled Because They Can Break When Filled with Hot Liquid
June 21, 2024
The Stellantis sign seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center.
Stellantis Recalling Nearly 1.2 Million Vehicles To Fix Software Glitch
June 18, 2024
Related Stories
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a glass coffee mug being recalled across the U.S. after dozens of burn and laceration injuries were reported by consumers.
Recalls
580,000 Glass Coffee Mugs Recalled Because They Can Break When Filled with Hot Liquid
Recall
Recalls
Chrysler Recalls More Than 211,000 SUVs, Pickup Trucks
This is the front grill on a 2020 KIA Telluride on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
Recalls
Kia Recalls Nearly 463,000 Telluride SUVs Due to Fire Risk
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Recalls
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a glass coffee mug being recalled across the U.S. after dozens of burn and laceration injuries were reported by consumers.
Recalls
580,000 Glass Coffee Mugs Recalled Because They Can Break When Filled with Hot Liquid
The CPSC said there have been 103 incidents of these glasses breaking at the base.
June 21, 2024
The Stellantis sign seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center.
Automotive
Stellantis Recalling Nearly 1.2 Million Vehicles To Fix Software Glitch
No injuries or crashes were reported, but recall was still urged.
June 18, 2024
Ap24165552570897
Automotive
Waymo Recalls Over 600 Self-Driving Vehicles After One Strikes a Pole
The recall includes a map update to include a hard road edge.
June 14, 2024
Recall
Recalls
Chrysler Recalls More Than 211,000 SUVs, Pickup Trucks
A software malfunction could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
June 10, 2024
This is the front grill on a 2020 KIA Telluride on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
Recalls
Kia Recalls Nearly 463,000 Telluride SUVs Due to Fire Risk
The front power seat motor may overheat because of a stuck slide knob.
June 10, 2024
The Good Earth Rechargeable Integrated Light being recalled
Recalls
Over 1.2 Million Rechargeable Lights Recalled for Fire Hazards Following Reported Death
The integrated light bars have batteries that can overheat and catch fire.
June 7, 2024
I Stock 1306996892
Recalls
Salmonella Outbreak Could Be Linked to Recalled Cucumbers
The outbreak has sickened and hospitalized dozens of people in at least 25 states.
June 6, 2024
A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston.
Automotive
Tesla Recalling More Than 125,000 Vehicles to Fix Seat Belt Warning System
Audible and visual seat belt reminders are not working on some vehicles.
May 31, 2024
Image (3)
Recalls
Bread Recalled in Japan After 'Rat Remains' Found
About 104,000 loaves are being recalled.
May 9, 2024
Ap24122462832460
Automotive
Feds Have 'Significant Safety Concerns' about Ford Fuel Leak Recall
They are demanding answers about the fix.
May 9, 2024
Ap24128417508686
Automotive
Tesla Questioned on How it Developed and Verified Whether Autopilot Recall Worked
Investigators with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have concerns.
May 7, 2024
A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Automotive
Ford Recalls Maverick Pickups Because Tail Lights Can Go Dark
Increasing the risk of a crash.
May 1, 2024
24v Rideon Racer
Recalls
Mario Kart Ride-On Racers Recalled Because Acceleration Pedal Can Get Stuck
The recall impacts more than 17,000 vehicles.
April 26, 2024
Cybertruck 68
Recalls
Tesla Recalling Nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks Due to Faulty Pedal
The accelerator pedal pad may dislodge and become trapped by the interior trim.
April 19, 2024