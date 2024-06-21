Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

580,000 Glass Coffee Mugs Recalled Because They Can Break When Filled with Hot Liquid

The CPSC said there have been 103 incidents of these glasses breaking at the base.

Associated Press
Jun 21, 2024
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a glass coffee mug being recalled across the U.S. after dozens of burn and laceration injuries were reported by consumers.
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Some 580,000 glass coffee mugs are being recalled across the U.S. after dozens of burn and laceration injuries were reported by consumers.

According to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the now-recalled JoyJolt-branded "Declan Single Wall Glass Coffee Mugs" can crack or break when filled with hot liquids.

To date, the CPSC added, there have been 103 incidents of these glasses breaking at the base — resulting in 56 injuries. That includes 35 reports of burns across the body from spilled hot liquids and 21 cuts, with seven requiring medical attention like surgery and stitches.

The 16-ounce coffee mugs, distributed by New York-based MM Products Inc., were sold online at the company's JoyJolt website as well as Amazon.com from September 2019 through May 2022 in sets of six for between $20 and $25. The recalled glasses have model number JG10242 — which can be found on the side of the products' packaging and order confirmation.

Consumers in possession of these recalled mugs are urged to immediately stop using them, and contact MM Products for a full refund. Registration is also available online at JoyJolt's recall page.

On this page, the company notes that it issued the voluntary recall because "your safety is our top priority" — later adding that it appreciates impacted customers' understanding and cooperation.

