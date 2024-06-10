Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Kia Recalls Nearly 463,000 Telluride SUVs Due to Fire Risk

The front power seat motor may overheat because of a stuck slide knob.

Wyatte Grantham-Philips
Jun 10, 2024
This is the front grill on a 2020 KIA Telluride on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
This is the front grill on a 2020 KIA Telluride on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Kia America is recalling nearly 463,000 Telluride SUVs — and urging owners to park their cars outside and away from other structures until an issue posing a fire hazard is fixed.

The front power seat motor on the affected Tellurides from the 2020-2024 model years may overheat because of a stuck slide knob, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That could potentially result in a fire while the car is parked or being driven.

Kia made the decision to recall the vehicles on May 29, NHTSA documents published Friday show, after receiving reports of one under-seat fire and six incidents of localized melting in the seat tilt motor between August 2022 and March 2024. No related injuries, crashes or fatalities were reported at the time.

The recall report notes that strong external impact to the recalled Tellurides' front power seat side cover or seat slide knob can result in internal misalignment — and with continuous operation, that can cause overheating. People driving vehicles with the issue may find they can't adjust the power seat, may notice a burning or melting smell, or see smoke rising from underneath the seat.

To fix this, dealers will install a bracket for the power seat switch back covers and replace the seat slide knobs at no cost. Until the vehicles are repaired, owners are being instructed to park their cars outside and away from buildings.

Owner notification letters are set to be mailed out starting July 30, with dealer notification a few days prior. Irvine, California-based Kia America did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment on why these notifications wouldn't begin until the end of next month.

In the meantime, drivers can also confirm if their specific vehicle is included in this recall and find more information using the NHTSA site and/or Kia's recall lookup platform.

The recall covers 462,869 model year 2020-2024 Tellurides that were manufactured between Jan. 9, 2019 and May 29, 2024. Kia America estimates that 1% have the defect.

This isn't the only recall impacting Kia Telluride owners. In March, Kia America said it would be recalling more than 427,000 of 2020-2024 Telluride SUVs due to a defect that may cause the cars to roll away while they're parked.

Just last fall, Kia and Hyundai announced previous "park outside" recalls for 3.4 million other car and SUV models due to the danger of engine compartment fires. Amid long-delayed repairs, many of those vehicles remained on the road months later, posing serious concerns from drivers and consumer safety advocates.

Hyundai owns part of Kia, though the two companies operate independently.

Latest in Recalls
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
This is the front grill on a 2020 KIA Telluride on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
Kia Recalls Nearly 463,000 Telluride SUVs Due to Fire Risk
June 10, 2024
The Good Earth Rechargeable Integrated Light being recalled
Over 1.2 Million Rechargeable Lights Recalled for Fire Hazards Following Reported Death
June 7, 2024
I Stock 1306996892
Salmonella Outbreak Could Be Linked to Recalled Cucumbers
June 6, 2024
Related Stories
Recall
Recalls
Chrysler Recalls More Than 211,000 SUVs, Pickup Trucks
The Good Earth Rechargeable Integrated Light being recalled
Recalls
Over 1.2 Million Rechargeable Lights Recalled for Fire Hazards Following Reported Death
This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Tide Pods protects. Procter & Gamble is recalling more than 8 million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada, Friday, April 5, 2024. That's because there's a defect in the products’ child-resistant packaging.
Recalls
P&G Recalls 8.2 Million Bags of Tide, Gain and Other Laundry Detergents
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Recalls
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
The Good Earth Rechargeable Integrated Light being recalled
Recalls
Over 1.2 Million Rechargeable Lights Recalled for Fire Hazards Following Reported Death
The integrated light bars have batteries that can overheat and catch fire.
June 7, 2024
I Stock 1306996892
Recalls
Salmonella Outbreak Could Be Linked to Recalled Cucumbers
The outbreak has sickened and hospitalized dozens of people in at least 25 states.
June 6, 2024
A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston.
Automotive
Tesla Recalling More Than 125,000 Vehicles to Fix Seat Belt Warning System
Audible and visual seat belt reminders are not working on some vehicles.
May 31, 2024
Image (3)
Recalls
Bread Recalled in Japan After 'Rat Remains' Found
About 104,000 loaves are being recalled.
May 9, 2024
Ap24122462832460
Automotive
Feds Have 'Significant Safety Concerns' about Ford Fuel Leak Recall
They are demanding answers about the fix.
May 9, 2024
Ap24128417508686
Automotive
Tesla Questioned on How it Developed and Verified Whether Autopilot Recall Worked
Investigators with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have concerns.
May 7, 2024
A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Automotive
Ford Recalls Maverick Pickups Because Tail Lights Can Go Dark
Increasing the risk of a crash.
May 1, 2024
24v Rideon Racer
Recalls
Mario Kart Ride-On Racers Recalled Because Acceleration Pedal Can Get Stuck
The recall impacts more than 17,000 vehicles.
April 26, 2024
Cybertruck 68
Recalls
Tesla Recalling Nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks Due to Faulty Pedal
The accelerator pedal pad may dislodge and become trapped by the interior trim.
April 19, 2024
The logo of the Honda Motor Co. is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Dec. 15, 2021.
Automotive
U.S. Honda Probe Moves Closer to Recall
Emergency braking can activate for no reason.
April 18, 2024
A Ford Bronco is displayed at a Gus Machado Ford dealership on Jan. 23, 2023, in Hialeah, Fla.
Automotive
Ford Recalls Over 456,000 Bronco Sport and Maverick Cars Due to Loss of Drive Power Risk
The body and power train control modules may fail to detect changes in battery charge.
April 17, 2024
Ap24101568765025
Automotive
Ford Recalls Nearly 43,000 SUVs Due to Gas Leaks That Can Cause Fires
But the remedy won't fix the leaks.
April 11, 2024
This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Tide Pods protects. Procter & Gamble is recalling more than 8 million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada, Friday, April 5, 2024. That's because there's a defect in the products’ child-resistant packaging.
Recalls
P&G Recalls 8.2 Million Bags of Tide, Gain and Other Laundry Detergents
Because of a packaging defect.
April 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 05 At 9 43 41 Am
Recalls
Minnesota Candy Maker Issues Recall Over Label Error
Almonds are included in the product's name — but not in its ingredient label.
April 5, 2024