Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Over 1.2 Million Rechargeable Lights Recalled for Fire Hazards Following Reported Death

The integrated light bars have batteries that can overheat and catch fire.

Associated Press
Jun 7, 2024
The Good Earth Rechargeable Integrated Light being recalled
The Good Earth Rechargeable Integrated Light being recalled
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall in the U.S. and Canada following a report of one consumer death.

According to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Good Earth Lighting's now-recalled integrated light bars have batteries that can overheat — and cause the unit to catch on fire. That can pose serious burn and smoke-inhalation risks.

To date, the CPSC notes that there's been one report of a consumer who died and another who was treated for smoke inhalation when the light caused a fire in their home last year. Good Earth Lighting is aware of nine additional reports of these products overheating, the CPSC added, six of which resulted in fires and property damage.

In a statement, Good Earth Lighting said it decided to conduct a voluntary recall "after investigating the circumstances" of the reported incidents — and removed the lights involved from sale to the public in January, "out of an abundance of caution."

The lithium-ion battery-powered lights are intended be alternatives to permanent fixtures in places where wiring may be difficult, such as closets, staircases and cupboards. The products impacted by the recall can be identified by their model numbers: RE1122, RE1145, RE1362 and RE1250.

According to the CPSC, some 1.2 million of these lights were sold at hardware and home improvement stores — including Lowe's, Ace Hardware and Meijer — as well as online at Amazon, GoodEarthLighting.com and more between October 2017 and January 2024 in the U.S. An additional 37,800 were sold in Canada.

Both regulators and Good Earth Lighting urge those in possession of these recalled products to stop using them immediately.

Good Earth Lighting is offering free light replacement bars to impacted consumers. You can learn more about registering — including instructions on how to safely dispose of the recalled lights — by contacting the company or visiting its website.

The Mount Prospect, Illinois-based company added it "will continue to hold ourselves to the highest quality and safety standards so that consumers feel safe and confident in their decision to purchase our highly energy-efficient and eco-friendly lighting products."

Latest in Recalls
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston.
Tesla Recalling More Than 125,000 Vehicles to Fix Seat Belt Warning System
May 31, 2024
Image (3)
Bread Recalled in Japan After 'Rat Remains' Found
May 9, 2024
Ap24122462832460
Feds Have 'Significant Safety Concerns' about Ford Fuel Leak Recall
May 9, 2024
Related Stories
This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Tide Pods protects. Procter & Gamble is recalling more than 8 million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada, Friday, April 5, 2024. That's because there's a defect in the products’ child-resistant packaging.
Recalls
P&G Recalls 8.2 Million Bags of Tide, Gain and Other Laundry Detergents
People stand in line waiting to enter Trader Joe's to buy groceries in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on March 24, 2020.
Recalls
Trader Joe's Dumplings Could Contain Plastic from Permanent Markers
Recall
Recalls
Hyundai Recalls More Than 90,000 Genesis Vehicles Due to Fire Risk
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Recalls
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
Image (3)
Recalls
Bread Recalled in Japan After 'Rat Remains' Found
About 104,000 loaves are being recalled.
May 9, 2024
Ap24122462832460
Automotive
Feds Have 'Significant Safety Concerns' about Ford Fuel Leak Recall
They are demanding answers about the fix.
May 9, 2024
Ap24128417508686
Automotive
Tesla Questioned on How it Developed and Verified Whether Autopilot Recall Worked
Investigators with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have concerns.
May 7, 2024
A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Automotive
Ford Recalls Maverick Pickups Because Tail Lights Can Go Dark
Increasing the risk of a crash.
May 1, 2024
24v Rideon Racer
Recalls
Mario Kart Ride-On Racers Recalled Because Acceleration Pedal Can Get Stuck
The recall impacts more than 17,000 vehicles.
April 26, 2024
Cybertruck 68
Recalls
Tesla Recalling Nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks Due to Faulty Pedal
The accelerator pedal pad may dislodge and become trapped by the interior trim.
April 19, 2024
The logo of the Honda Motor Co. is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Dec. 15, 2021.
Automotive
U.S. Honda Probe Moves Closer to Recall
Emergency braking can activate for no reason.
April 18, 2024
A Ford Bronco is displayed at a Gus Machado Ford dealership on Jan. 23, 2023, in Hialeah, Fla.
Automotive
Ford Recalls Over 456,000 Bronco Sport and Maverick Cars Due to Loss of Drive Power Risk
The body and power train control modules may fail to detect changes in battery charge.
April 17, 2024
Ap24101568765025
Automotive
Ford Recalls Nearly 43,000 SUVs Due to Gas Leaks That Can Cause Fires
But the remedy won't fix the leaks.
April 11, 2024
This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Tide Pods protects. Procter & Gamble is recalling more than 8 million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada, Friday, April 5, 2024. That's because there's a defect in the products’ child-resistant packaging.
Recalls
P&G Recalls 8.2 Million Bags of Tide, Gain and Other Laundry Detergents
Because of a packaging defect.
April 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 05 At 9 43 41 Am
Recalls
Minnesota Candy Maker Issues Recall Over Label Error
Almonds are included in the product's name — but not in its ingredient label.
April 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 04 05 At 8 51 29 Am
Recalls
2 Million Black & Decker Steamers Recalled After Dozens of Burn Injuries
The recalled steamers can spray or leak out hot water during use
April 5, 2024
Ap24091650928999
Automotive
Kia Recalls Over 427,000 SUVs Because They Might Roll Away While Parked
Improper assembly is suspected to be the cause of the shaft engagement problem.
April 1, 2024
Ap24088681324141
Automotive
Millions of Recalled Hyundai and Kia Vehicles with a Dangerous Defect Remain on the Road
The automakers acknowledged there's little hope of repairing most of the affected vehicles until June or later.
April 1, 2024