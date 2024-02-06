General Motors Recalling over 323,000 Heavy-Duty Pickups

The tailgates can open unexpectedly.

Associated Press
Feb 6, 2024
A GMC company logo is displayed at a GMC Truck dealership Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Castle Rock, Colo.
A GMC company logo is displayed at a GMC Truck dealership Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Castle Rock, Colo.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

General Motors is recalling more than 323,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. because the electronic tailgate release switches can short circuit and open the gates while the vehicles are in park.

The recall covers certain Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 trucks from the 2020 through 2024 model years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Tuesday that water can get into the switches and cause the tailgates to open when in park gear. The agency says that can result in unsecured cargo falling out of the beds, creating a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash.

GM is advising owners to check that the tailgate is closed and latched before they drive the trucks. Dealers will replace an exterior touchpad switch. Owners are to be notified by letter starting March 18.

GM dealers also have been told to stop selling affected vehicles until repairs are made.

The company says in documents that it has 136 complaints about the tailgates opening unexpectedly. GM reported one complaint of a minor injury and three complaints of minor property damage.

Latest in Recalls
The Honda company logo is shown outside a Honda dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Honda Recalling More Than 750,000 Vehicles to Fix Faulty Passenger Seat Air Bag Sensor
February 6, 2024
A GMC company logo is displayed at a GMC Truck dealership Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Castle Rock, Colo.
General Motors Recalling over 323,000 Heavy-Duty Pickups
February 6, 2024
Ap24033454083089
Tesla Recalls Nearly 2.2M Vehicles to Fix Warning Lights That Are Too Small
February 2, 2024
Pixy
Social Media Company Recalls Every Drone It Ever Sold
February 1, 2024
Related Stories
The Honda company logo is shown outside a Honda dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Recalls
Honda Recalling More Than 750,000 Vehicles to Fix Faulty Passenger Seat Air Bag Sensor
The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda Motor’s American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
Recalls
2.5 Million Hondas, Acuras Recalls Over Fuel Pump
The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
Recalls
Honda Recalls Nearly 250K Vehicles
Tyson plant in Perry, Iowa.
Recalls
Tyson Recalls Chicken Nuggets Found to Contain Metal Pieces
More in Recalls
The Honda company logo is shown outside a Honda dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Recalls
Honda Recalling More Than 750,000 Vehicles to Fix Faulty Passenger Seat Air Bag Sensor
The front passenger air bags could inflate when they're not supposed to.
February 6, 2024
Ap24033454083089
Automotive
Tesla Recalls Nearly 2.2M Vehicles to Fix Warning Lights That Are Too Small
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also upgraded a 2023 investigation into Tesla steering problems.
February 2, 2024
Pixy
Recalls
Social Media Company Recalls Every Drone It Ever Sold
The company is also issuing refunds.
February 1, 2024
This April 17, 2018, file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer in New York.
Operations
More Than 580,000 Beds Recalled
They can break or collapse during use.
January 23, 2024
A Tesla charging station is seen, Sept. 28, 2023, in Woodstock, Ga.
Automotive
Tesla Recalls 1.6 Million EVs Exported to China
To fix automatic steering and door latch glitches.
January 5, 2024
Nutramigen 19 8oz Can
Recalls
Specialty Formula Recalled Over Potential Bacteria Contamination
Nutramigen powder is designed to manage allergies to cows milk.
January 3, 2024
The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda Motor’s American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
Recalls
2.5 Million Hondas, Acuras Recalls Over Fuel Pump
The car's engine may not start or can stall while driving.
December 21, 2023
Ap23354714991708
Automotive
Toyota Recalling 1 Million Vehicles for Potential Air Bag Problem
The vehicles being recalled have sensors in the front passenger seat that may have been manufactured improperly.
December 21, 2023
Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory, on Sept. 18, 2023.
Automotive
What Tesla Autopilot Does, Why It's Being Recalled & How They Plan to Fix It
How Autopilot has evolved over the past eight years.
December 14, 2023
A selection of eye drops line a shelf at a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.
Recalls
After Recalls & Infections, Experts Say Safer Eyedrops Will Require New FDA Powers
Repeated recalls are drawing attention to just how little U.S. officials know about manufacturing plants on the other side of the world.
December 13, 2023
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo.
Automotive
Tesla Recalls Nearly All Vehicles Sold in U.S.
The EV maker needs to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot.
December 13, 2023
Prairie Farms Dairy headquarters, Edwardsville, Ill., March 2022.
Recalls
'Holiday Nog' Recalled Over Undeclared Egg
Some batches may have been mislabeled.
December 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 07 At 10 22 07 Am
Recalls
Chicken Fried Rice Meals Recalled Over Listeria
The recall affects nearly 14,000 pounds of the product.
December 7, 2023
Ap23336513815596
Automotive
BMW Recalls SUVs After Takata Air Bag Inflator Blows Apart
It hurled shrapnel and injure a driver.
December 4, 2023
I Stock 613892806
Recalls
CDC Cautions Against Eating Pre-Cut Cantaloupe
A deadly salmonella outbreak has affected at least 117 people in 34 states.
December 1, 2023