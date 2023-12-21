2.5 Million Hondas, Acuras Recalls Over Fuel Pump

The car's engine may not start or can stall while driving.

Associated Press
Dec 21, 2023
The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda Motor’s American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda Motor’s American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the fuel pump impeller used for in 2017-2020 Acura and Honda vehicles was improperly molded. This results in low-density impellers, which “can deform and interfere with the fuel pump body” over time, regulators said, leading to an inoperative fuel pump.

If the fuel pump module doesn't work, the car's engine may not start or can stall while driving, the NHTSA said, increasing crash and injury risks. Honda says it has not received any crash or injury reports related to this recall to date.

The automaker said Thursday that it will replace fuel pumps for all vehicles impacted by the recall at no cost in separate phases, with the first batch of owner notification letters going out in February.

“Countermeasure replacement parts are not available in sufficient quantities for all recalled vehicles at the time of this announcement, and American Honda intends to notify vehicle owners in stages," Honda wrote.

Dealer notification was scheduled to kick off earlier this week, according to NHTSA documents.

Drivers can confirm if their specific vehicle is included in this recall using the NHTSA site and/or Honda and Acura's recall lookup platforms. The models impacted are:

1. 2018-2020 Honda Accord

2. 2017-2020 Honda Accord Hybrid

3. 2018-2020 Honda Civic 4D

4. 2018-2020 Honda Civic 2D

5. 2018-2020 Honda Civic 5D

6. 2018-2020 Honda Civic Type R

7. 2018-2019 Honda Clarity PHEV

8. 2018-2020 Honda CR-V

9. 2020-2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

10. 2018-2019 Honda Fit

11. 2018-2020 Honda HR-V

12. 2018-2020 Acura ILX

13. 2019-2020 Honda Insight

14. 2018-2020 Acura MDX

15. 2018-2020 Acura MDX Hybrid

16. 2017-2020 Acura NSX

17. 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey

18. 2019-2020 Honda Passport

19. 2018-2020 Acura RDX

20. 2018-2020 Honda Ridgeline

21. 2018-2020 Acura RLX

22. 2018-2020 Acura TLX

Earlier this week, the NHTSA and Honda also announced a recall of more than 106,000 2020-2022 CR-V hybrid vehicles due to a missing fuse on the power circuit of exterior 12-Volt battery cables. This can cause the battery cable to short circuit or overheat during a crash, regulators said.

Latest in Recalls
The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda Motor’s American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
2.5 Million Hondas, Acuras Recalls Over Fuel Pump
December 21, 2023
Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory, on Sept. 18, 2023.
What Tesla Autopilot Does, Why It's Being Recalled & How They Plan to Fix It
December 14, 2023
A selection of eye drops line a shelf at a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.
After Recalls & Infections, Experts Say Safer Eyedrops Will Require New FDA Powers
December 13, 2023
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo.
Tesla Recalls Nearly All Vehicles Sold in U.S.
December 13, 2023
Related Stories
The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
Recalls
Honda Recalls Nearly 250K Vehicles
Tyson plant in Perry, Iowa.
Recalls
Tyson Recalls Chicken Nuggets Found to Contain Metal Pieces
The Toyota logo is seen on a dealership, Aug. 15, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. Toyota said Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, that it is recalling nearly 1.9 million RAV4 small SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem with batteries that can move during forceful turns and potentially cause a fire.
Recalls
Toyota Recalls 1.9M RAV4s for Fire Risk
Recall
Recalls
Future Motion Recalls Onewheel Self-Balancing Electric Skateboards
More in Recalls
Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory, on Sept. 18, 2023.
Automotive
What Tesla Autopilot Does, Why It's Being Recalled & How They Plan to Fix It
How Autopilot has evolved over the past eight years.
December 14, 2023
A selection of eye drops line a shelf at a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.
Recalls
After Recalls & Infections, Experts Say Safer Eyedrops Will Require New FDA Powers
Repeated recalls are drawing attention to just how little U.S. officials know about manufacturing plants on the other side of the world.
December 13, 2023
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo.
Automotive
Tesla Recalls Nearly All Vehicles Sold in U.S.
The EV maker needs to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot.
December 13, 2023
Prairie Farms Dairy headquarters, Edwardsville, Ill., March 2022.
Recalls
'Holiday Nog' Recalled Over Undeclared Egg
Some batches may have been mislabeled.
December 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 07 At 10 22 07 Am
Recalls
Chicken Fried Rice Meals Recalled Over Listeria
The recall affects nearly 14,000 pounds of the product.
December 7, 2023
Ap23336513815596
Automotive
BMW Recalls SUVs After Takata Air Bag Inflator Blows Apart
It hurled shrapnel and injure a driver.
December 4, 2023
I Stock 613892806
Recalls
CDC Cautions Against Eating Pre-Cut Cantaloupe
A deadly salmonella outbreak has affected at least 117 people in 34 states.
December 1, 2023
I Stock 876957190
Recalls
Pepper Jack Cheese Recalled Over Listeria
The cheese was sold at the farm's on-site shop and at stores in four states.
November 29, 2023
Ap23326770937265
Automotive
Stellantis Recalls More than 32,000 Hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs
They pose a potential fire risk.
November 27, 2023
Ap23329640450797
Automotive
Honda Recalls Vehicles Over Missing Seat Belt Part
The NHTSA credited the issue to an error made during assembly.
November 27, 2023
Cantaloupes displayed for sale in Virginia, July 28, 2017.
Recalls
Salmonella in Cantaloupes Sickens Dozens
At least 17 people were hospitalized.
November 20, 2023
The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
Recalls
Honda Recalls Nearly 250K Vehicles
Bearings can fail and cause the engines to stall.
November 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 09 At 4 35 34 Pm
Recalls
Exploding Cannabis Drinks Recalled in Michigan
They lack shelf stability.
November 9, 2023
Ap22255827361781 6320833e3be93
Automotive
GM's Self-Driving Cars Recalled for Software Update After Dragging a Pedestrian
The Oct. 2 crash prompted Cruise to suspend driverless operations nationwide.
November 8, 2023
Tyson plant in Perry, Iowa.
Recalls
Tyson Recalls Chicken Nuggets Found to Contain Metal Pieces
A "minor oral injury" has been linked to the dinosaur-shaped nuggets.
November 6, 2023