Honda Recalls Nearly 250K Vehicles

Bearings can fail and cause the engines to stall.

Associated Press
Nov 20, 2023
The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Honda Pilot SUVs and Odyssey minivans and some 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline pickup trucks. Also affected are certain 2015 to 2020 Acura TLX cars and some 2016 to 2020 Acura MDX SUVs.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that connecting rod bearings in the engine can wear and seize due to a manufacturing error, damaging the engines. The engines could run improperly or stall while being driven, increasing the risk of a fire, crash or injury.

The automaker says in documents that it has 1,450 warranty claims due to the problem but no reports of injuries.

Dealers will inspect and repair or replace the engines if needed. Owners will be notified by mail starting Jan. 2.

Latest in Recalls
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
October 27, 2023
The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
Honda Recalls Nearly 250K Vehicles
November 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 09 At 4 35 34 Pm
Exploding Cannabis Drinks Recalled in Michigan
November 9, 2023
Ap22255827361781 6320833e3be93
GM's Self-Driving Cars Recalled for Software Update After Dragging a Pedestrian
November 8, 2023
Related Stories
Tyson plant in Perry, Iowa.
Recalls
Tyson Recalls Chicken Nuggets Found to Contain Metal Pieces
The Toyota logo is seen on a dealership, Aug. 15, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. Toyota said Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, that it is recalling nearly 1.9 million RAV4 small SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem with batteries that can move during forceful turns and potentially cause a fire.
Recalls
Toyota Recalls 1.9M RAV4s for Fire Risk
Recall
Recalls
Future Motion Recalls Onewheel Self-Balancing Electric Skateboards
The Hyundai company logo is displayed Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo.
Recalls
Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 3.4M Vehicles Due to Fire Risk
More in Recalls
Cantaloupes displayed for sale in Virginia, July 28, 2017.
Recalls
Salmonella in Cantaloupes Sickens Dozens
At least 17 people were hospitalized.
November 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 09 At 4 35 34 Pm
Recalls
Exploding Cannabis Drinks Recalled in Michigan
They lack shelf stability.
November 9, 2023
Ap22255827361781 6320833e3be93
Automotive
GM's Self-Driving Cars Recalled for Software Update After Dragging a Pedestrian
The Oct. 2 crash prompted Cruise to suspend driverless operations nationwide.
November 8, 2023
Tyson plant in Perry, Iowa.
Recalls
Tyson Recalls Chicken Nuggets Found to Contain Metal Pieces
A "minor oral injury" has been linked to the dinosaur-shaped nuggets.
November 6, 2023
I Stock 1318527534
Automotive
Toyota is Not Advising People to Park Recalled RAV4 SUVs Outdoors
Despite reports of engine fires.
November 6, 2023
The Toyota logo is seen on a dealership, Aug. 15, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. Toyota said Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, that it is recalling nearly 1.9 million RAV4 small SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem with batteries that can move during forceful turns and potentially cause a fire.
Recalls
Toyota Recalls 1.9M RAV4s for Fire Risk
The batteries can reportedly move during hard turns.
November 2, 2023
A WanaBana apple cinnamon pouch shown on Oct. 28, 2023.
Recalls
Fruit Pouches May Contain 'Extremely High' Levels of Lead
The FDA said children who have eaten WanaBana apple cinnamon pouches should be tested for possible lead poisoning.
October 31, 2023
I Stock 1327299705
Automotive
Toyota Recalls Highlanders to Make Sure Bumper Covers, Hardware Can't Fall Off
The recall covers certain Toyota Highlanders from the 2020 through 2023.
October 27, 2023
Mattel's recall includes two specific toys, the Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates (left) and Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint (right).
Recalls
Mattel Recalls Thomas & Friends Toys Over Loose High-Powered Magnets
The small piece of plastic holding the high-powered magnet can detach or become loose.
October 19, 2023
Zipcar
Automotive
NHTSA Announces Consent Order with Zipcar
This is NHTSA’s first enforcement action against a rental car company for recalls.
October 17, 2023
The Ford company logo is shown on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2022, outside a Ford dealership in southeast Denver.
Automotive
Ford Recalls 238,000 Explorers to Replace Axle Bolts
The rear axle bolt can fail, potentially causing a loss of drive power or allowing the SUVs to roll away while in park.
October 13, 2023
Download
Recalls
Family Dollar Issues Voluntary Recall for Medical Devices
The items were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.
October 11, 2023
An ARC Automotive, Inc. manufacturing facility is seen Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Recalls
U.S. Government Ready to Recall Millions of Air Bag Inflators
A manufacturing flaw that could send metal shrapnel rocketing through a car's interior.
October 6, 2023
I Stock 503663826
Recalls
Stellantis Recalls Nearly 273,000 Ram Trucks
There is a problem between the radio software and the rear view camera.
October 3, 2023
Recall
Recalls
Future Motion Recalls Onewheel Self-Balancing Electric Skateboards
Four deaths have been reported.
September 29, 2023